You’d expect contractors, architects, and designers all to have good taste… or at least something more or less passable. Alas! Some of them have the aesthetic sensibilities of someone who has never seen how actual human beings live. The decisions they sometimes make lead to some truly wacky interiors that are as hilarious as they are horrifying. Especially how they design bathrooms.

The worst of the worst end up getting shared on the ‘Real Estate Fails’ Instagram page, an account that's part of the popular ‘The Broke Agent’ brand. We’ve collected some of their most jaw-droppingly offensive pics to share with you today, Pandas, to remind you to look at everything during house viewings.

Scroll down, upvote the pics that you think are spookier than your Halloween costume this year, and let us know in the comments what you genuinely think, Pandas. Oh, and those of you who have a background in Good Taste(™) might want to place your hands on your face in advance—you’ll be facepalming either way.

When you’re done enjoying the utter and complete lack of taste in this list, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature about ‘Real Estate Fails’ right over here.

More info: Instagram (Real Estate Fails) | Instagram (The Broke Agent) | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok | TheBrokeAgent.com