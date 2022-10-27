40 Of The Most Hectic Homes Shared On ‘The Broke Agent’ Instagram Account (New Pics)
You’d expect contractors, architects, and designers all to have good taste… or at least something more or less passable. Alas! Some of them have the aesthetic sensibilities of someone who has never seen how actual human beings live. The decisions they sometimes make lead to some truly wacky interiors that are as hilarious as they are horrifying. Especially how they design bathrooms.
The worst of the worst end up getting shared on the ‘Real Estate Fails’ Instagram page, an account that's part of the popular ‘The Broke Agent’ brand. We’ve collected some of their most jaw-droppingly offensive pics to share with you today, Pandas, to remind you to look at everything during house viewings.
Scroll down, upvote the pics that you think are spookier than your Halloween costume this year, and let us know in the comments what you genuinely think, Pandas. Oh, and those of you who have a background in Good Taste(™) might want to place your hands on your face in advance—you’ll be facepalming either way.
The mastermind behind ‘The Broke Agent’ and the ‘Real Estate Fails’ Instagram pages is Eric Simon, a licensed realtor. During an earlier interview with my colleague last December, he spoke about the social media project. He started posting as ‘The Broke Agent’ roughly seven years ago.
His goal? Focusing on showing the ‘inner monologue’ of a “struggling realtor in Los Angeles.”
“As a licensed realtor, I basically started making fun of everything that was happening to me and put it online in blog form, YouTube Videos, and short-form content like memes, tweets, and Facebook posts. It blew up really quickly and now has well over half a million followers across all platforms,” he told Bored Panda.
Part of Simon’s plan to grow ‘The Broke Agent’ network and platform meant creating ‘Real Estate Fails.’ So far, it’s been a roaring success and has helped strengthen the foundation of the entire brand. But it’s not all about business, views, and likes: the founder enjoys managing the account as well.
"Everyone likes looking at housing pics, especially luxury or real estate 'fails,' so it resonated with an audience outside of the real estate industry as well as real estate agents,” he told Bored Panda last year during an interview.
"Real estate agents love the account because it exposes marketing blunders, property description errors, and other mistakes agents make when uploading their marketing online. It also gives them a platform to submit all the crazy stuff they see in the field and out on showings. The account also casts a wider net on the industry, attracting contractors, appraisers, inspectors, handymen, etc.,” he said.
"Most of my posts come from other realtors in my DMs, but I also get submissions in my Discord, through The Broke Agent, and in our real estate Facebook pages and groups," he said that managing the community is pretty much straightforward.
“Most of the photos come from agents actually spotting these crazy fails in the field on showings, inspections, or open houses. We also have a series called #ThingsWeSeeAtShowings on The Broke Agent stories."
Since Simon is a licensed realtor, he’s got a great eye for what might be considered to be ‘out of the ordinary’ posts that will do well online. It’s a skill that he’s sharpened over all these years of posting on social media.
He noted that the content that performs best on ‘Real Estate Fails’ includes anything related to toilets and stuff that’s provocative and/or erotic. “The audience goes crazy for it," he said. Something else that’s popular is staging fails where sellers try to cover up various issues with the house.
The brand founder told Bored Panda that the best way to engage followers is to urge the audience to share their opinions. "The best way to [do it] on these posts is to say something in the caption like 'describe this like it's in a property description.' That way, agents can put their humorous twist on a housing feature and highlight it in a positive light like a realtor would do in their marketing,” he said.
"Our goal is to make real estate professionals laugh through the daily stress of the industry and also help improve their business with our marketing, consulting, and content platform,” Simon shared his mission with Bored Panda.
Which of these designs made your jaws drop the most, dear Pandas? Did you actually genuinely like any of these pics and are there any halfway decent designs among the junk? Share your thoughts in the comment section.
