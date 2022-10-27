You’d expect contractors, architects, and designers all to have good taste… or at least something more or less passable. Alas! Some of them have the aesthetic sensibilities of someone who has never seen how actual human beings live. The decisions they sometimes make lead to some truly wacky interiors that are as hilarious as they are horrifying. Especially how they design bathrooms.

The worst of the worst end up getting shared on the ‘Real Estate Fails’ Instagram page, an account that's part of the popular ‘The Broke Agent’ brand. We’ve collected some of their most jaw-droppingly offensive pics to share with you today, Pandas, to remind you to look at everything during house viewings.

Scroll down, upvote the pics that you think are spookier than your Halloween costume this year, and let us know in the comments what you genuinely think, Pandas. Oh, and those of you who have a background in Good Taste(™) might want to place your hands on your face in advance—you’ll be facepalming either way.

When you’re done enjoying the utter and complete lack of taste in this list, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature about ‘Real Estate Fails’ right over here.

1 hour ago

The bold corner for husbands

1 hour ago

€2300 a month apartments in dublin rite now 🤦‍♀️

1 hour ago (edited)

Great toiletres storage if them stairs dont lead to anywer 🤷

The mastermind behind ‘The Broke Agent’ and the ‘Real Estate Fails’ Instagram pages is Eric Simon, a licensed realtor. During an earlier interview with my colleague last December, he spoke about the social media project. He started posting as ‘The Broke Agent’ roughly seven years ago.

His goal? Focusing on showing the ‘inner monologue’ of a “struggling realtor in Los Angeles.”
1 hour ago

If it fits 🤷 not everything needs to be perfect

1 hour ago

I think I'd just stay dirty.

1 hour ago

are those wasp nests??

“As a licensed realtor, I basically started making fun of everything that was happening to me and put it online in blog form, YouTube Videos, and short-form content like memes, tweets, and Facebook posts. It blew up really quickly and now has well over half a million followers across all platforms,” he told Bored Panda.
1 hour ago

bathrooms for beginners

1 hour ago

When you re really proud about your accomplishments. Even small ones.

1 hour ago

is this peeta?

Part of Simon’s plan to grow ‘The Broke Agent’ network and platform meant creating ‘Real Estate Fails.’ So far, it’s been a roaring success and has helped strengthen the foundation of the entire brand. But it’s not all about business, views, and likes: the founder enjoys managing the account as well.
1 hour ago

there's no excuse for not being able to reach the cobwebs in the corner

1 hour ago

when you want a built-in unit

1 hour ago

Measure twice, cut once.

"Everyone likes looking at housing pics, especially luxury or real estate 'fails,' so it resonated with an audience outside of the real estate industry as well as real estate agents,” he told Bored Panda last year during an interview.
1 hour ago

houses in the sims be like

24 minutes ago

NYC….

1 hour ago

Well, how do you like that? A wall-mounted TV. Ish.

"Real estate agents love the account because it exposes marketing blunders, property description errors, and other mistakes agents make when uploading their marketing online. It also gives them a platform to submit all the crazy stuff they see in the field and out on showings. The account also casts a wider net on the industry, attracting contractors, appraisers, inspectors, handymen, etc.,” he said.
54 minutes ago

bad photoshop covering up something on the floor.

1 hour ago

So this is why they call it the throne.

1 hour ago

Cat or dog owner (or toddler, just about the same).

"Most of my posts come from other realtors in my DMs, but I also get submissions in my Discord, through The Broke Agent, and in our real estate Facebook pages and groups," he said that managing the community is pretty much straightforward.
1 hour ago

indoor water feature, nice 👍

1 hour ago

'Beach views.'

1 hour ago

What are they?

“Most of the photos come from agents actually spotting these crazy fails in the field on showings, inspections, or open houses. We also have a series called #ThingsWeSeeAtShowings on The Broke Agent stories."
37 minutes ago

If it wasn’t a fixer upper before, it sure is now.

1 hour ago

looks legit

1 hour ago

Sorry to bother you mate but can i borrow your tp for a minute

Since Simon is a licensed realtor, he’s got a great eye for what might be considered to be ‘out of the ordinary’ posts that will do well online. It’s a skill that he’s sharpened over all these years of posting on social media.
1 hour ago

Just no

56 minutes ago

Is this genius, or just repulsive?

14 minutes ago

There's quite a few bottles there of a suspiciously yellow liquid 🤢

He noted that the content that performs best on ‘Real Estate Fails’ includes anything related to toilets and stuff that’s provocative and/or erotic. “The audience goes crazy for it," he said. Something else that’s popular is staging fails where sellers try to cover up various issues with the house.

The brand founder told Bored Panda that the best way to engage followers is to urge the audience to share their opinions. "The best way to [do it] on these posts is to say something in the caption like 'describe this like it's in a property description.' That way, agents can put their humorous twist on a housing feature and highlight it in a positive light like a realtor would do in their marketing,” he said.
1 hour ago

but are there doors behind the doors? Schrodinger's doors

1 hour ago

Awesome range, built in grill, hood included.

1 hour ago

Best neighborhood crime watch program ever: they make sure burglars aren't hiding in your car

"Our goal is to make real estate professionals laugh through the daily stress of the industry and also help improve their business with our marketing, consulting, and content platform,” Simon shared his mission with Bored Panda.

Which of these designs made your jaws drop the most, dear Pandas? Did you actually genuinely like any of these pics and are there any halfway decent designs among the junk? Share your thoughts in the comment section.
1 hour ago

If they tilt the TV just a little....

58 minutes ago

When mummy's need a little "me time"

1 hour ago

I think it's about the signs, but all I see is the dog

1 hour ago

is this what the toilet papers hoarders were doing during lockdown?

1 hour ago

How not to toilet train your cat.

1 hour ago

no one will notice

1 hour ago

why have one theme when you can have all of them

1 hour ago

pease.....help??

1 hour ago

No, no, no. That was changing water into wine, not beer!

1 hour ago

"Hi, I'm your real estate agent, and you're living Disney Channel. Bum bum bum bum." And yes, I'd wave an invisible wand.

