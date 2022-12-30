98 Ads So Bad They Look Like Memes, As Shared On This Online Group
If you enjoyed our publication on 'Ads with threatening auras,' this one should be right up your alley, too. 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' is also a Facebook group that has been gaining popularity for critiquing and satirizing low-quality and misleading advertising tactics.
Founded in 2020, this online community currently has over 53K members, and while it might not be the biggest in this niche, its admins don't seem to be chasing numbers. Instead, they keep the group private and accept only those who agree to follow its internal rules.
This way, 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' hopes to remain a fun, hate- and spam-free corner of the internet, where you can simply scroll through and have a giggle or two without any toxic nonsense. So let's do exactly that and see what their content is like.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Keep Track Of How Many Times You Fart Per Night
This app needs a setting to automatically share on FaceBook.
I Have So Many Questions
I’d Like To Join This
The Bus And The Grass Are So Damn Pixelated, Thought This Was A S**tpost
I can buy half a carton of juice if I had 1 dollar for every pixel
The Final Boss Of McDonald's
Seen By My Cousin As A Facebook Ad
Pilk Is Now Canon
I Can't Imagine Why They Would Mark Them Down
This guy is just lazy. If he stripped out the usable parts and panels he could make 5 times as much, especially if afterwards if he visited wealth suburbs with a shopping cart full of brick and pushed it down hills.
I Almost Scrolled Past This Until I Remembered I Was In This Group
I'm Sorry What?
Ah, Yes, The Lovely Scent Of Ketamine Hydrochloric Acid
Using Memes In Advertising
Balls Safe Brotion
Effing Yikes. The Future Is Here And It's Terrible
What
Behold the power of algebra! Dragonball-Z powers activate!
Came Here To Post This, Realized True Classic Has Several Posts Here After
Eastern European Youtube Ads Are On Another Level
Do you have to drink the aloe vera or rub it into your eyes?
Was This A Targeted Post, Too?
Just Had This Sent To Me Via Email
Prescribed Diarrhea
This Is Good I Want To Go There Now
I Finally Have A Contribution! I’m Into 3-D Printing And Get Ads Like This Often, But This Is On A New Scale For Sure
I’m Sorry?? (Legally)
Friendly Reminder From The Bowling Green, Ky, Health Department
The fact this needed to be a reminder says a lot about this area.
Whoah When Did They Start Making Yogurt For Men?
"Okay now hold the yogurt and think deep, deep thoughts for the camera..."
First Thing I'm Looking For In A Toothbrush: Flammability
You gotta be brushing pretty hard to get your toothbrush to catch fire.
Oh... Oh No
Jealous, A Can Here Is Like Fking 4 Dollars
Cursed Bald Lion
What
Bruh What
Fun Fact: The Guy On The Picture Is Wearing A G-Shock, Not Some Fancy Watch
Honestly Thought This Was A Random Sh*tpost Not From Actual Aldi
As Someone Who Has The “Cilantro Tastes Like Soap Gene,” I Approve This Message
Wtf Hardee's
Oh
I Mean…whatever Floats Your Boat Lol
This Company Is Trying Really Hard On The Meme Route
I’m Not Sure What This Capsule Does, But None For Me Thank
That’s The Most Adult Looking Child I Have Ever Seen
Local Papa Johns Needs To Give Their Advertising Person A Raise
Nightmare Nightmare Nightmare
When I Saw This Today I Had To Triple Check That Is Wasn’t In My Timeline From This Group. Wow Look At Nice Family Necklace
Sassy Mona Lisa Isn't Real And Can't Hurt Your Feelings
This One... I Don't Know Where To Begin
This Creepy Dude Is Staring At Me Every Time I Read A Sky Story
I- What?
Why The Hell Not?
Found One In The Wild
Shmoody
What TF is this supposed to be advertising and why did the guy look afraid and what is supposed to happen???
I Am Confused And Absolutely Horrified
Dutch Lidl Marketing Team Got Real High
Okay, I saw this one in the wild, and I chuckled. It was a bit funny.