If you enjoyed our publication on 'Ads with threatening auras,' this one should be right up your alley, too. 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' is also a Facebook group that has been gaining popularity for critiquing and satirizing low-quality and misleading advertising tactics.

Founded in 2020, this online community currently has over 53K members, and while it might not be the biggest in this niche, its admins don't seem to be chasing numbers. Instead, they keep the group private and accept only those who agree to follow its internal rules.

This way, 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' hopes to remain a fun, hate- and spam-free corner of the internet, where you can simply scroll through and have a giggle or two without any toxic nonsense. So let's do exactly that and see what their content is like.

#1

Keep Track Of How Many Times You Fart Per Night

Keep Track Of How Many Times You Fart Per Night

Nicole Greco

12points
POST
Fantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox
Community Member
30 minutes ago

This app needs a setting to automatically share on FaceBook.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

I Have So Many Questions

I Have So Many Questions

Amy Nyan

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Can't wait to be 55 to finally eat again

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

I'd Like To Join This

I’d Like To Join This

Morgan Kobernus

10points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Serotonin Steve?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

The Bus And The Grass Are So Damn Pixelated, Thought This Was A S**tpost

The Bus And The Grass Are So Damn Pixelated, Thought This Was A S**tpost

Simas Topkekavičius

9points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 minute ago

I can buy half a carton of juice if I had 1 dollar for every pixel

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

The Final Boss Of McDonald's

The Final Boss Of McDonald's

Cat Walker

9points
POST
randomUser
randomUser
Community Member
19 minutes ago

the final boss of late stage capitalism

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Seen By My Cousin As A Facebook Ad

Seen By My Cousin As A Facebook Ad

Lowell Perez

9points
POST
View more comments
#7

Pilk Is Now Canon

Pilk Is Now Canon

Lance Elliott

9points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

I guess Santa was hanging around Laverne and Shirley

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

I Can't Imagine Why They Would Mark Them Down

I Can't Imagine Why They Would Mark Them Down

Amanda Renee

8points
POST
Unwelcome guest
Unwelcome guest
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This guy is just lazy. If he stripped out the usable parts and panels he could make 5 times as much, especially if afterwards if he visited wealth suburbs with a shopping cart full of brick and pushed it down hills.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Almost Scrolled Past This Until I Remembered I Was In This Group

I Almost Scrolled Past This Until I Remembered I Was In This Group

Krystyna Panek

8points
POST
#10

I'm Sorry What?

I'm Sorry What?

Becca Lane

7points
POST
Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Behold Charmander - the true Wizard of the Coast

0
0points
reply
#11

Ah, Yes, The Lovely Scent Of Ketamine Hydrochloric Acid

Ah, Yes, The Lovely Scent Of Ketamine Hydrochloric Acid

Robert Kelley

7points
POST
#12

Using Memes In Advertising

Using Memes In Advertising

Wil Bitts

7points
POST
#13

Balls Safe Brotion

Balls Safe Brotion

Christine Fredrickson

7points
POST
Draco's Dragonfly
Draco's Dragonfly
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Hooray! Now you can safely moisturize your balls!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Effing Yikes. The Future Is Here And It's Terrible

Effing Yikes. The Future Is Here And It's Terrible

Jessica Bryant

7points
POST
#15

What

What

Samir Khemamssa

7points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Behold the power of algebra! Dragonball-Z powers activate!

1
1point
reply
#16

Came Here To Post This, Realized True Classic Has Several Posts Here After

Came Here To Post This, Realized True Classic Has Several Posts Here After

Michael Dunfield

6points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
11 minutes ago

'Kay, I might have giggled a bit. This was kind of funny.

1
1point
reply
#17

Eastern European Youtube Ads Are On Another Level

Eastern European Youtube Ads Are On Another Level

Bence Kakucsi

6points
POST
Greta Kolding
Greta Kolding
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Do you have to drink the aloe vera or rub it into your eyes?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Was This A Targeted Post, Too?

Was This A Targeted Post, Too?

Morgan Kobernus

5points
POST
View more comments
#19

Just Had This Sent To Me Via Email

Just Had This Sent To Me Via Email

Jack Meredith

5points
POST
Greta Kolding
Greta Kolding
Community Member
2 minutes ago

And why have a six pack when you can have a barrel.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Prescribed Diarrhea

Prescribed Diarrhea

Adam Wright

5points
POST
#21

This Is Good I Want To Go There Now

This Is Good I Want To Go There Now

Sarah Snider

5points
POST
#22

It Can Only Be Seen Once

It Can Only Be Seen Once

Vitor Barboza

4points
POST
#23

I Finally Have A Contribution! I'm Into 3-D Printing And Get Ads Like This Often, But This Is On A New Scale For Sure

I Finally Have A Contribution! I’m Into 3-D Printing And Get Ads Like This Often, But This Is On A New Scale For Sure

Sebastian Shiffler

4points
POST
View more comments
#24

I'm Sorry?? (Legally)

I’m Sorry?? (Legally)

Tabitha Marie

4points
POST
#25

Friendly Reminder From The Bowling Green, Ky, Health Department

Friendly Reminder From The Bowling Green, Ky, Health Department

Zona Josephine Gatewood Ascensio

4points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
12 minutes ago

The fact this needed to be a reminder says a lot about this area.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Whoah When Did They Start Making Yogurt For Men?

Whoah When Did They Start Making Yogurt For Men?

Ryan Maioriello

4points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
13 minutes ago

"Okay now hold the yogurt and think deep, deep thoughts for the camera..."

1
1point
reply
#27

First Thing I'm Looking For In A Toothbrush: Flammability

First Thing I'm Looking For In A Toothbrush: Flammability

Marc-Antoine Bond

4points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
35 minutes ago

You gotta be brushing pretty hard to get your toothbrush to catch fire.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Oh... Oh No

Oh... Oh No

Kaitlyn Alexis

4points
POST
Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I.. I'm.. so confused!! Does the smell of the deodorant makes your eyes hurt? Or is there something else going on?

0
0points
reply
#29

Jealous, A Can Here Is Like Fking 4 Dollars

Jealous, A Can Here Is Like Fking 4 Dollars

Anne Marie Newman

4points
POST
#30

Cursed Bald Lion

Cursed Bald Lion

Nicole Greco

4points
POST
#31

What

What

Nicole Greco

4points
POST
#32

Bruh What

Bruh What

Adam Ibn Shaddad

4points
POST
Angi
Angi
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Yes the movie where kids strike over pay and labor

0
0points
reply
#33

Fun Fact: The Guy On The Picture Is Wearing A G-Shock, Not Some Fancy Watch

Fun Fact: The Guy On The Picture Is Wearing A G-Shock, Not Some Fancy Watch

Emily Hernandez

4points
POST
#34

Honestly Thought This Was A Random Sh*tpost Not From Actual Aldi

Honestly Thought This Was A Random Sh*tpost Not From Actual Aldi

Liam Cuffin

4points
POST
#35

As Someone Who Has The "Cilantro Tastes Like Soap Gene," I Approve This Message

As Someone Who Has The “Cilantro Tastes Like Soap Gene,” I Approve This Message

Linus Bo Binus

3points
POST
#36

Wtf Hardee's

Wtf Hardee's

Jesse R. Lortz

3points
POST
Rena
Rena
Community Member
22 minutes ago

It wants to be as far away from this as possible?

0
0points
reply
#37

Oh

Oh

Charlie Waller

3points
POST
#38

Marnelle A. Espolong

3points
POST
Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
Community Member
8 minutes ago

In between what. In between what, Robby Jaiel??

0
0points
reply
#39

Jenni Soldner

3points
POST
Rena
Rena
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Hmmm... Making jokes that are creeping your target group away.

0
0points
reply
#40

I Mean…whatever Floats Your Boat Lol

I Mean…whatever Floats Your Boat Lol

Cat Walker

3points
POST
#41

This Company Is Trying Really Hard On The Meme Route

This Company Is Trying Really Hard On The Meme Route

Nicole Greco

3points
POST
#42

I'm Not Sure What This Capsule Does, But None For Me Thank

I’m Not Sure What This Capsule Does, But None For Me Thank

Tabitha Marie

3points
POST
#43

That's The Most Adult Looking Child I Have Ever Seen

That’s The Most Adult Looking Child I Have Ever Seen

McKenzie Duval

3points
POST
Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
Community Member
6 minutes ago

'How old am I? Idk, between 6 and 66'

0
0points
reply
#44

Clark Shearer

3points
POST
#45

Local Papa Johns Needs To Give Their Advertising Person A Raise

Local Papa Johns Needs To Give Their Advertising Person A Raise

Mitch Landry

3points
POST
#46

Nightmare Nightmare Nightmare

Nightmare Nightmare Nightmare

Jordan Barney

3points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
2 minutes ago

When AI attempts at ad creation go horribly wrong.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

When I Saw This Today I Had To Triple Check That Is Wasn't In My Timeline From This Group. Wow Look At Nice Family Necklace

When I Saw This Today I Had To Triple Check That Is Wasn’t In My Timeline From This Group. Wow Look At Nice Family Necklace

Finn Smulders

3points
POST
#48

Sassy Mona Lisa Isn't Real And Can't Hurt Your Feelings

Sassy Mona Lisa Isn't Real And Can't Hurt Your Feelings

Andrej Mironov

3points
POST
#49

This One... I Don't Know Where To Begin

This One... I Don't Know Where To Begin

Lilian Torres

3points
POST
#50

This Creepy Dude Is Staring At Me Every Time I Read A Sky Story

This Creepy Dude Is Staring At Me Every Time I Read A Sky Story

Chris Louw

3points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
24 minutes

It's a fairly disturbing Sky story as well...

0
0points
reply
#51

Danny Khodabandeh Report

3points
POST
#52

I- What?

I- What?

Nate Fox Report

3points
POST
#53

Why The Hell Not?

Why The Hell Not?

Joe Bray Report

3points
POST
#54

Found One In The Wild

Found One In The Wild

Jason Pruden Report

3points
POST
#55

Grey Lucas Report

3points
POST
#56

Sluleko Nxumalo Report

3points
POST
#57

Shmoody

Shmoody

Sarah-Nicole Satterwhite Report

3points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What TF is this supposed to be advertising and why did the guy look afraid and what is supposed to happen???

0
0points
reply
#58

I Am Confused And Absolutely Horrified

I Am Confused And Absolutely Horrified

Calisto Mcmaster Report

3points
POST
#59

Dutch Lidl Marketing Team Got Real High

Dutch Lidl Marketing Team Got Real High

Sándor Zsók Report

3points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I saw this one in the wild, and I chuckled. It was a bit funny.

0
0points
reply
#60

I Don't Know What Makes The Facebook Algorithm Think I'm In The Market For Thousand-Dollar Joots (Yes, That Is How Much They Cost)

I Don't Know What Makes The Facebook Algorithm Think I'm In The Market For Thousand-Dollar Joots (Yes, That Is How Much They Cost)

Larissa Børglum Report

2points
POST
#61

$595…

$595…

Emily Folger Report

2points
POST
#62

How Does It Work?

How Does It Work?

Jaysik Smith Report

2points
POST
Roy Zobel
Roy Zobel
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do play with 3 strings. It's great!

0
0points
reply
#63

Pizza House - Pizzahouse Pizza House

Pizza House - Pizzahouse Pizza House

Jessie B. Jones Report

2points
POST
#64

Leggings Were Not What I Thought Of

Leggings Were Not What I Thought Of

Jaysik Smith Report

2points
POST
#65

Ummm.. I’ve Never Heard Of This Before Maybe It’s An Old Toy But Wtf And Why

Ummm.. I’ve Never Heard Of This Before Maybe It’s An Old Toy But Wtf And Why

Trinity Shepherd Report

2points
POST
#66

Furry Wall Decorations

Furry Wall Decorations

Joe Hamlin Report

2points
POST
#67

What Could These Be For

What Could These Be For

Sydney Qualls Report

2points
POST
#68

Pet Animals With A Bat.....we All Know How This Ends Right?

Pet Animals With A Bat.....we All Know How This Ends Right?

Jaysik Smith Report

2points
POST
#69

Uh… Alright Then…

Uh… Alright Then…

Cody Romaine Report

2points
POST