If you enjoyed our publication on 'Ads with threatening auras,' this one should be right up your alley, too. 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' is also a Facebook group that has been gaining popularity for critiquing and satirizing low-quality and misleading advertising tactics.

Founded in 2020, this online community currently has over 53K members, and while it might not be the biggest in this niche, its admins don't seem to be chasing numbers. Instead, they keep the group private and accept only those who agree to follow its internal rules.

This way, 'Ads That Look Like [Trashposts]' hopes to remain a fun, hate- and spam-free corner of the internet, where you can simply scroll through and have a giggle or two without any toxic nonsense. So let's do exactly that and see what their content is like.

More info: Facebook