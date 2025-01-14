If You Are Over 18 Years Old, You Are Only Allowed To Make 2 Mistakes On This Back-To-School Trivia
Test if the things you learned at school went in one ear and out the other! 🤓
This “school exam” involves trivia we learned back in school from Grade 1 to Grade 12 and will bring us back to our childhoods! From math and chemistry to literature and biology, this trivia has it all! You might think it will be easy since we’ve grown up now, but it might not be as easy as you think. Get ready to remember what you learned at school about math, geography, biology, chemistry, literature, and science. Good luck with your test, everyone! You might realize, in the end, that you don’t miss your school days that much after all.
OK, so some of the later ones just rely on 'facts' and/or terminology which some of us would never have learned at school anyway, so I got a couple wrong. But 27, the one about the compass, is just wrong. The things with that angle between them are called points. A bearing is just an angle between the observer and any given object. (Source: a trained and qualified marine navigator: me).
"Harry buys 3 books that each cost $ 5,50... The correct answer is "Harry lives in a fantasy world!"
he upgraded from a stairwell closet though so well done him.
The : sign in one of the maths equations totally stumped me. I had no idea it was supposed to be a division sign, I’ve only ever seen it as ➗ or /
OK, so some of the later ones just rely on 'facts' and/or terminology which some of us would never have learned at school anyway, so I got a couple wrong. But 27, the one about the compass, is just wrong. The things with that angle between them are called points. A bearing is just an angle between the observer and any given object. (Source: a trained and qualified marine navigator: me).
"Harry buys 3 books that each cost $ 5,50... The correct answer is "Harry lives in a fantasy world!"
he upgraded from a stairwell closet though so well done him.
The : sign in one of the maths equations totally stumped me. I had no idea it was supposed to be a division sign, I’ve only ever seen it as ➗ or /
22
4