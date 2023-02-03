This Artist Uses AI To Show Us What Countries Would Look Like As Women, And Here Are 37 Of The Best Pics
Countries differ from each other in a multitude of ways such as geography, culture, history, political systems, economies, and demographics. However, these things aren't always apparent when you visit them. So digital artist Crypto Tea got interested in the way others see the big picture. Namely, artificial intelligence (AI).
The 20-year-old used the technology to reimagine various countries as women and after she shared the results, the portraits immediately took off. Currently, the series has over 2.6 million views and 14.K likes on Twitter, and has only fueled the discussion of AI in art.
More info: Instagram | Twitter
Norway
Nigeria
United Kingdom
Mexico
Spain
Ireland
Ethiopia
This is not the only image of a woman with a dark skin and very obvious Caucasian features.
Switzerland
Seychelles
China
France
Please refrain describing my country in that way. Get a real job or at least a degree in Arts
Palestine
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Palestine isn’t a country…
Portugal
She looks like an actress I've seen. Just can't remember the name
Germany
Iran
Brazil
Poland
Morocco
Have you ever been to Morocco?! Or even know how to place it on a map??
