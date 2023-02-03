Countries differ from each other in a multitude of ways such as geography, culture, history, political systems, economies, and demographics. However, these things aren't always apparent when you visit them. So digital artist Crypto Tea got interested in the way others see the big picture. Namely, artificial intelligence (AI).

The 20-year-old used the technology to reimagine various countries as women and after she shared the results, the portraits immediately took off. Currently, the series has over 2.6 million views and 14.K likes on Twitter, and has only fueled the discussion of AI in art.

