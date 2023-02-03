Countries differ from each other in a multitude of ways such as geography, culture, history, political systems, economies, and demographics. However, these things aren't always apparent when you visit them. So digital artist Crypto Tea got interested in the way others see the big picture. Namely, artificial intelligence (AI).

The 20-year-old used the technology to reimagine various countries as women and after she shared the results, the portraits immediately took off. Currently, the series has over 2.6 million views and 14.K likes on Twitter, and has only fueled the discussion of AI in art.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

#1

Ukraine

Ukraine

24 points
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
50 minutes ago

The fabric work looks so delicate… wow

1
1 point
reply
#2

Norway

Norway

20 points
POST
#3

Japan

Japan

18 points
POST
#4

Nigeria

Nigeria

17 points
POST
#5

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

16 points
POST
#6

Mexico

Mexico

16 points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I don’t see how this is reflective of Mexico as a country but rather its culture at a certain time of year. Isn’t exclusive to Mexico though

4
4 points
reply
#7

Spain

Spain

13 points
POST
Materyst
Materyst
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Looks like Emma Watson

0
0 points
reply
#8

Ireland

Ireland

13 points
POST
#9

Ethiopia

Ethiopia

12 points
POST
Steven de Jong
Steven de Jong
Community Member
49 minutes ago

This is not the only image of a woman with a dark skin and very obvious Caucasian features.

3
3 points
reply
#10

Switzerland

Switzerland

12 points
POST
#11

Seychelles

Seychelles

12 points
POST
BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Gorgeous! features are certainly stunning

0
0 points
reply
#12

Greece

Greece

11 points
POST
#13

China

China

10 points
POST
#14

France

France

10 points
POST
Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Please refrain describing my country in that way. Get a real job or at least a degree in Arts

0
0 points
reply
#15

Palestine

Palestine

10 points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
46 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Palestine isn’t a country…

#16

Portugal

Portugal

9 points
POST
BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
Community Member
17 minutes ago

She looks like an actress I've seen. Just can't remember the name

0
0 points
reply
#17

Germany

Germany

8 points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
30 minutes ago

What happened to her right braid?

2
2 points
reply
#18

Iran

Iran

8 points
POST
Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I ran too when I saw these posts

0
0 points
reply
#19

Brazil

Brazil

8 points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Dude lol come on, this is Rosário Dawson's face.

0
0 points
reply
#20

Poland

Poland

8 points
POST
Hańka
Hańka
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Well, pretty... But what is she wearing on her head? And that windmill?

7
7 points
reply
#21

Morocco

Morocco

8 points
POST
Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Have you ever been to Morocco?! Or even know how to place it on a map??

0
0 points
reply
#22

Austria

Austria

8 points
POST
#23

Jamaica

Jamaica

7 points
POST
#24

India

India

7 points
POST
#25

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

7 points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Shouldn't this just be a blank scene with an invisible woman?

0
0 points
reply
#26

Venezuela

Venezuela

7 points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Whoa! Why does she get wings?

1
1 point
reply
#27

Netherlands

Netherlands

7 points
POST
Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Her teeth look a bit like she has an under bite.

3
3 points
reply
#28

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

6 points
POST
#29

El Salvador

El Salvador

5 points
POST
#30

Canada

Canada

4 points
POST
#31

Turkey

Turkey

4 points
POST
#32

New Zealand

New Zealand

4 points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Funny, she doesn't look Maori.....

3
3 points
reply
#33

Italy

Italy

3 points
POST
#34

Argentina

Argentina

2 points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
22 minutes ago

How is that Argentina?

0
0 points
reply
#35

Pakistan

Pakistan

2 points
POST
#36

USA

USA

1 point
POST
Madangbal
Madangbal
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Why does noone complain here? This could have been a Native American woman :/

5
5 points
reply
#37

Australia

Australia

1 point
POST
Pyewacket
Pyewacket
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Just went through all of these .... What a crock of absolute....... Im not one for negativity, but my god, wheres the reality in these

8
8 points
reply
