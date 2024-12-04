ADVERTISEMENT

Raku Inoue is a Japanese artist who lets nature do the talking—literally. Armed with petals, leaves, and whatever else the garden offers, he creates incredible art that feels alive. It all started on a windy day when rose petals from his garden ended up scattered on the ground, and he turned them into a rose beetle—his first “Natura Insects” creation.

Since then, he’s been crafting everything from bugs to pop culture characters, proving that even fallen leaves can have their moment of fame. His work is all about celebrating the beauty of nature in its raw, everyday form—and maybe inspiring others to see the magic in it too.

That being said, you will also find an interesting interview with the artist below, in which he shares some more insights on his work and lifestyle.

More info: reikancreations.com | Instagram