There are two kinds of people when it comes to April Fools’ day. There are the ones who definitely, absolutely couldn’t care less about all the ruckus and those who carefully plan, scheme, and prepare over-the-top pranks for every member of their household or office. Such a division! However, even with such a chasm between the two groups, there is still one thing that is agreeable by both parties - good ole April Fools’ jokes. What else, if not these cool jokes, unite us? So, to offer a bridge between the two groups, we’ve gathered some truly good April Fools’ jokes, put them on this list, and are sharing them with you!

Now, you might be wondering what funny April Fools’ jokes there might be when the whole celebration is basically one huge joke. And rightfully so! To put your mind at peace, here’s what we can tell you about these funny jokes - they aren’t just about the occasion itself, but also about people, and if not the people, then what is more relatable, understandable, and undoubtedly funny? Well, maybe cats, but not all the time, either. And if jokes about people aren’t the cup of tea that makes you go into full-on ha-ha mode, you can always treat these funny jokes as an anthropological treatise on life. 

Right-o, ready to check out some of the best April Fools’ jokes the internet has to offer? Sure you are, just as we thought! Then scroll down below until you reach the funny jokes, read them, analyze them, and give the ones that made you laugh your vote. 


#1

More companies should launch products on April Fools' Day so that if they aren't well-received, they can say it was just a prank.

"It's just a prank bro" but corporate lol

#2

It's April Fools' Day. Trust no one and nothing. Just like any other day.

I trusted my school one day.. they said we had to take a ,,flood drill” and everyone took their shoes and socks off… it was a prank but we never got back at the teachers 🐽

#3

I’m a librarian so I put out a display of invisible books on April Fool’s day. But my patrons saw right through it.

I’ve heard that scuba shop owners fill their customers tanks with “invisible air” on April fools day.

#4

Joke’s on you, April Fools’ Day. I can be fooled any day of the year.

#5

Let's spend April Fools' Day on Instagram to continue to fool each other into believing our lives are glamorous and not a mess.

#6

What if April Fools' Day is actually April 2 and we've all be fooled into thinking it's April 1?

You can't be fooled if you decide to turn every day into fool's day

#7

Which day is the worst to propose on?

April Fools’ Day.

It's my sister-in-law's wedding anniversary.

#8

My favorite April Fools’ Day prank is pretending I’m going to leave my couch… On my way out.

#9

There are some friends you know will never pull an April Fools’ Day prank. Because they think it’s still March.

#10

Babies born on March 31 are the easiest to prank on April Fools’ Day. They were literally born yesterday!

Ohhhhh I'm so going to use it with my friend who was born today

#11

April Fools’ Day is like a huge open mic night: Millions of people go out of their way to demonstrate how unfunny they are.

Sounds like someone who has fallen for a lot of April fools jokes.

#12

A and C were going to prank their friend… but they just letter B.

#13

I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day. Just kidding, I do.

#14

April Fools’ Day is a great day to pull pranks. Except on me, if you’re smart.

#15

My colleagues took April Fools Day pretty seriously this year. Over a month and a half of going into the office and they’re all still hiding from me.

#16

This April fools, I decided to swipe right on only the ugly people on Tinder and then burn them. Still no matches.

#17

I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day. And that’s how you fall for a joke. Happy April Fools' Day.

#18

Did you hear about the guy who swapped the labels on the pumps at the gas station?

It was an April Fuels’ joke.

#19

A couple of pranksters broke into the local police station and stole all the lavatory equipment. A spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We have absolutely nothing to go on.”

#20

Who needs April Fools’ when your whole life is a joke?

April fools.

#21

Who needs a day for the fools?

I’m surrounded by them all year.

#22

Why do eggs like April Fools’ Day?

They love practical yolks.

#23

What do you write in a birthday card on April Fools' Day?

You can prank me later.

#24

Keanu Reeves lost all the April Fools' jokes! Luckily he found the May tricks.

Report

#25

I played an April Fool’s day joke on my parkour team this morning. They all fell for it.

Report

#26

There are two types of April Fools’ Day pranks: the funny ones, and the ones played on you.

Report

#27

In retrospect, waking the kids up and telling them Santa Claus came again wasn’t the best April Fool’s Day prank.

Report

#28

Today is the day many people will confess to their crushes. And say it was an April fool’s joke when they get rejected.

Report

#29

Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April Fools’ Day in your honor?

Report

#30

Why was the donkey annoying his friend?

It was April Mules’ Day.

Report

#31

You should know that no one understood it was an April Fools joke. No one expected you to have a sense of humor.

Report

#32

I’m going to pull an April Fools’ Day prank on my landlord by not paying rent.

Report

Or go to a new dentist and have him remove all your teeth. Then go to your old dentist’s office shouting “Thith ith what happened after the lath time I whuth here!”

#33

What do you call a hammer bought on April 1?

An April tool.

#34

What’s the biggest difference between Thanksgiving and April Fools’ Day?

On one you’re thankful, and on the other you’re prankful.

Report

#35

What do you say when it’s raining chickens and ducks on April Fools’ Day?

It’s fowl spring weather.

Report

These Northern Hemispheric jokes are really exclusionary to our SH friends.

#36

What’s one bone a prankster doesn’t want to break on April Fools’ Day?

The humerus.

#37

April Fools’ Day is the favorite holiday of which animal?

The silly goose!

#38

What do you call a realistic prankster?

A practical joker.

#39

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Justin.

Justin who?

Justin time for another April Fools' Day prank.

Knock knock. Who’s there? Interrupting cow. Interrupting cow wh- MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

#40

What do you call an overflowing toilet on April Fools' Day?

A septic prank.

#41

What do you call a research organization on April Fools' Day?

A think prank.

#42

What is a stepladder's favorite day?

April Stool's Day!

What is the large intestine’s favorite day? Same answer.

#43

What did the villain say when the Superfriends still thought it was March?

It's April, Fools!

#44

Ever wonder why we have a day to celebrate fools but not one to honor smart people?

Report

#45

What monster plays the most April Fools’ jokes?

Prankenstein.

#46

What did April Fools’ Day say after it won an award?

Prank you.

#47

Why was everyone so tired on April 1?

Because they just finished a long 31-day March.

#48

What is a prankster’s favorite toy?

Silly String!

#49

What did the calendar say after April Fools' was declared a holiday?

Prank you, prank you very much.

#50

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Lenny.

Lenny who?

Lenny know when you're done with these April Fools' Day jokes.

Report

*bored pandas who got this far into this list quietly dying of Bad Joke Syndrome*

#51

What did April Fools' say when it received a gift?

Well, prank you!

#52

What is a gas pump's favorite holiday?

April Fuel's Day!

#53

April Fool’s Day has been POSTPONED. I’ll tell you the new date tomorrow.

Report

#54

What did the victims of a month-delayed April Fool’s prank feel?

Dismay.

Report

How do your friends describe their feelings when you trash talk the month before June? Dismay.

#55

For April fools my girlfriend replaced my alphabets with Cheerios. I have no words to say how angry I am.

#56

What do bank tellers hand out on April 1?

Prank card numbers.

Report

#57

#58

How does a husband scare his wife on April 1?

He opens a prank account!

Report

#59

Which day of the year do monkeys like best?

The first of Ape-ril!

Report

#60

What’s a stepladder’s favorite holiday?

April Stools’ Day.

What is a dung beetle’s favorite day? Same answer.

#61

What’s the April Fool’s lucky card in the deck?

The Joker.

#62

What do servicemen do on April 1?

They call up the prank and file!

Report

