Branch Manager’s “Antiwork” Strategy Yields Surprising Results: Higher Profits And Happier Employees

Many of us dream of having a job where we can take long lunch breaks with colleagues and finish work early. For some, this is a reality, thanks to understanding management and great bosses. In certain cases, it’s even possible if you have a manager who champions a more relaxed approach to work.

A person working at a branch of a global multibillion-dollar company shared online how they enhance employee retention by offering longer breaks and full pay for early completion of tasks. Continue reading to learn more about the author’s unique approach to work.



A supportive manager or boss can significantly boost employee performance and overall results

A U.S. branch manager with an anti work philosophy shared how allowing employees more privileges led to improved results at work

People applauded the author’s managerial style as he shared additional information

Employees can work more efficiently when they have supportive managers who provide the right guidance

In today’s fast-paced work environment, the role of a manager extends far beyond mere supervision. Supportive managers are important in not only achieving organizational targets but also in ensuring that employees are happy and satisfied.

For instance, imagine you are a little bit late for work because you had some pressing personal things to attend to. Instead of getting an earful from your manager, they are patient with you. They take the time to understand your situation, excuse the delay, and tell you not to stress about it. With this kind of support, you’re able to breathe easy and focus on your tasks, knowing you’re in a good environment.

It’s essential that the management creates a work atmosphere where employees feel appreciated, inspired, and empowered. A Gallup study found that companies with highly engaged workers enjoy increases in profitability of 21% and productivity of 17%.

Additionally, this also helps to foster an environment of trust and open communication. Employees are more likely to go above and beyond in their responsibilities when they believe that their efforts are valued and that they have the resources they need to succeed.

Anti-work managers help employees achieve a healthier work-life balance

Interestingly, a new trend is emerging where some managers are adopting a less formal, anti-work mindset. These managers prioritize work-life balance and advocate for a less rigid approach to traditional work norms.

They focus on outcomes rather than micromanaging processes, allowing individuals to decide how and when they complete their tasks. Think of a manager who’s less about checking every detail and more about the final result.

For example, let’s say you’re working on a project and need to meet a deadline. Instead of micromanaging each step, your manager lets you choose the best way to get the job done, whether that means working from home or adjusting your hours to fit your peak productivity times. This flexibility helps you stay focused and productive, without feeling bogged down by constant oversight.

Anti-work management approach offers a refreshing perspective, focusing on outcomes rather than processes, which can improve the overall well-being for employees. Have you worked for a person who implemented an anti-work policy? How did it feel? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

People online genuinely appreciated this approach to managing