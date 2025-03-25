ADVERTISEMENT

Every workplace has its own special language—a collection of phrases that somehow migrate from boardroom to breakroom until they're inescapable. These corporate catchphrases start innocently enough, often in management meetings or training sessions, before spreading through offices like a linguistic virus. Suddenly everyone is "circling back" and "touching base" while promising to give "110 percent."

The initial meaning gets lost as these expressions become verbal fillers that somehow make simple ideas sound important. From the passive-aggressive "per my last email" to the eternally vague "let's parking lot that idea," these office expressions manage to simultaneously communicate very little while irritating almost everyone. This collection captures thirty of the most eye-roll-inducing phrases that continue to echo through cubicles and Zoom calls, proving that no matter how much the workplace changes, questionable corporate speak remains eternal.