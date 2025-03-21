People Applaud This Manager Who Rejects Time-Off Requests To Save Workers’ PTO For Vacations
Taking some time off work every once in a while is necessary to prevent burnout, minimize stress levels, and get some well-deserved rest. Sometimes even one day off can work wonders for an employee’s well-being.
However, certain reasons for requesting time off might not fly in some workplaces. A Gen Z manager, Elizabeth Beggs, known to her online audience as ‘bunchesofbeggs,’ recently went viral on TikTok after sharing why she has denied some employees’ time off requests. If you want to see her reasoning, scroll down to find Elizabeth’s video below.
In a video that went viral, Elizabeth recalled the times she had to deny time off requests
Image credits: bunchesofbeggs
The Gen Z manager covered three different scenarios when she had to say no to employees asking for time off
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jonas Leupe / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bunchesofbeggs
Elizabeth’s video was viewed more than 4.6M times
@bunchesofbeggs Edited to clarify- 1. My team is all salary. 2. These examples are not all recent or from my current position. 3. My team works hard and hits thier KPIs above and beyond. Time off is meant to recharge and be used how you need it, not to handle life changing events #mangers#corporate#genzmanagers#sales#vetstocorporate#veterans♬ original sound – Elizabeth
