Getting a call that your company needs you on your day off can be deeply annoying. Setting aside the realization that, without you, an entire organization grinds to a halt, time off should be basically seen as sacred.

So one employee, after getting multiple texts and a call decided to clock in and make the most of it when told that the company urgently needed his help. Malicious compliance ensued, allowing OP to turn just minutes of work into nearly an entire extra day of paid leave. Netizens discussed this bit of MC and the benefits of being a union member.

Working on a day off sounds like a proposition straight from hell

But one employee decided to make the most of it when their boss needed them to fix a phone system

Employees organizing and demanding better conditions is often a good thing

OP, as a resident of Canada, is right to recommend union membership to anyone who can get it. Interestingly, union membership in Canada has been in steady decline over the last half-century and now sits around 28.7%. While most workers can unionize, the expansion of independent contractors has reduced union presence in the workforce. Independent contractors are not actually able to unionize in Canada.

OP’s story demonstrates, in more than one way, why unionization is a good idea for most workers. First and foremost, the extra days off they get every single month. Secondly, the pretty generous overtime benefits, which were very likely achieved through union pressure. Even if this company implemented this policy independently, it likely only did it to match the norms in similar organizations.

This, in many ways, is one of the main benefits of unionization. By forcing just a few companies to improve conditions, they create a spillover effect across entire industries. After all, if new workers are looking for what company to join, they will often give preference to the one with the best conditions. So all businesses are forced to “escalate” their benefits to stay ahead, to the advantage of workers.

Research suggests that unionization helps almost everyone

Surprising almost no one, unionization is widely associated with increased employee retention. Interestingly, this still holds even in companies where workers express unhappiness with their jobs. Since a union allows workers to actually raise their concerns and negotiate, employees actually have an incentive to not quit and simply work something out with management.

While some argue that unionization impedes productivity, it’s worth asking if productivity is actually worth anything, if it comes at the expense of workers’ mental and physical health. This argument doesn’t necessarily correlate to reality either. In the US, states with higher union membership have better minimum wages, higher median annual income, and better unemployment insurance.

In life, as in business, you get what you pay for, so it seems only rational that better-paid employees will do better work. The aforementioned study also found that areas with high union membership benefited from better revenues for the government and overall lower government spending, as companies would foot much of the bill for social safety nets.

Workers should always know their rights and take advantage of them

Because unions often pressure businesses into actually covering health insurance, and retirement plans and providing a certain amount of paid leave. While, ideally, these concepts would be made mandatory by law, but unions do allow the government to limit its expenses. Other studies have shown that areas with union membership have less restrictive voter laws and, overall, more participation in civic society.

So, while OP’s tale only loosely fits the concept of “malicious compliance,” it still serves as a great reminder of why it’s vital for workers to know their rights and to take advantage of all the laws, regulations, and rules that exist for their benefit. Anyone who has been actually forced to work (for more than 10 minutes) on a “day off” would no doubt agree.

OP chatted with some readers and shared some extra details

People loved OP’s malicious compliance and shared their own stories