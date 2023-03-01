Do you have a hard time trusting your government? Are you tired of slaving away at a 9-5 job only to barely make ends meet? Have you had enough of corporate greed? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might be on the path to becoming an anarchist. And if you need a little push to help you on your way, allow us to introduce you to the Anarchy4Everyone subreddit.

This online group, which “welcomes all anarchist tendencies”, describes itself as “anti-hierarchy, anti-government, anti-state and anti-capitalist", so below, we’ve gathered some of most spot-on posts. Keep reading to also find interviews with one of the co-founders of the subreddit and the Agency collective, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that inspire you to become more radical.