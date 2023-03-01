“Anarchy4Everyone”: 79 Posts From People Who Have Realized That Modern Capitalism Is Starting To Look Ridiculous Interview
Do you have a hard time trusting your government? Are you tired of slaving away at a 9-5 job only to barely make ends meet? Have you had enough of corporate greed? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might be on the path to becoming an anarchist. And if you need a little push to help you on your way, allow us to introduce you to the Anarchy4Everyone subreddit.
This online group, which “welcomes all anarchist tendencies”, describes itself as “anti-hierarchy, anti-government, anti-state and anti-capitalist", so below, we’ve gathered some of most spot-on posts. Keep reading to also find interviews with one of the co-founders of the subreddit and the Agency collective, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that inspire you to become more radical.
This post may include affiliate links.
No More Billionaires
The Anarchy4Everyone subreddit has only been around since July, 2022, but it’s already making waves on Reddit. It has amassed an impressive 21.2k members in less than a year, and its feed is full of painfully true posts. Some common topics in the group are ACAB, The Resistance, Anti-Work, Anti-Colonialist, Smash The State, F*** America And F*** Canada, Red Flash, and Pure Anarchy. And there’s only one rule from the moderators for members to follow: “As long as it's anarchy or anarchy-related, we don't care what you do or say. Just don't violate Reddit's ToS.”
To learn more about this radical group, we reached out to the subreddit’s moderator team, and one of the co-founders was kind enough to have a chat with us. First, we wanted to know how Anarchy4Everyone came about. “I got contacted by u/elbrujosalvaje asking if I wanted to create an anarchist sub for all anarchists to talk about their views openly without the threat of being banned,” the co-founder told Bored Panda. “So I graciously agreed, and it was the start to a great sub. Seeing how fast it has been growing still amazes me,” they added. “I was shocked even when we hit 100 members, and I'm still shocked now!”
Stop Buying Textbooks
We're Living In Dystopia
The second it started cutting into the Rich, White, Christian Right’s profit line. Because, 555M in profits isn’t enough for one quarter, I’m looking at you Xcel Energy.
“The goal for our subreddit was to be a place to discuss your opinions with others as an anarchist, have some friendly discourse, and not to get banned unjustly by power hungry moderators,” the co-founder shared. “Anarchism is important to me because of witnessing how unjust our system of governance is now and how broken it is, and having a good community who are open to discuss all ideas.”
We were also curious about what the subreddit’s members are like. “The community is pretty chill, and most people just want to share and discuss with others and bring attention to world events,” the moderator told Bored Panda, adding that the vast majority of members are active in the sub.
Why?
Charlie Kirk Btfo
The Biggest Lie
They went on to explain that even the role of moderators is slightly different in Anarchy4Everyone than most other subs. "The mod team doesn’t censor based on personal judgement, but instead we have the sub participate in discussions and polls on things such as bans and removal of comments and posts," the co-founder shared, noting that there had previously been a poll to remove a moderator that the community interacted with it. "Whatever the consensus ends up being is what we put action towards. We aren’t mods as much as public servants to the members of the server. We’re not here to be the boss of anyone; we’re here to use the mod tools by the will of the members of the server."
Yup
If the CEO won't work for less than 400 times the average in his company, why should anyone else?
Then & Now
Trillions Of Dollars Have Been Stolen From American Workers
We also asked the moderator what they would like readers to understand about the group. “We aren't just a bunch of goofballs rambling into the void,” they noted. “We are here to be a serious place of discussion, and you can speak your mind and you will be heard by people.” The co-founder went on to dispel a common misconception about anarchists. “We aren't here to behead every rich person; we just want everyone to be equal and not have a system that is killing our planet fuelled by profit and greed over people."
“The last thing I would like to say is if you want a place to discuss and talk about or discourse with us anarchists and join us, come over here!”
You Don't Say
Capitalism Is Coercive
To quote the Potato king himself: "FEAR IS THE GREATEST MOTIVATOR!!!"
You'd Still Have To Come In For Work
We also reached out to the team at Agency, an anarchist PR project, to hear their thoughts on this topic, and they were kind enough to answer a few of our questions as well. First, we wanted to know what being an anarchist means to them. “Anarchism is a longstanding political, economic, and social tradition based in struggle against top-down systems and institutions, such as states, capitalism, and racial and gender domination,” the Agency collective told Bored Panda.
“Anarchists aim to build an ecologically sustainable and deeply participatory society in which all people have access to the things they need, decisions are made by those most directly affected by them, and all people are free and equal,” they explained. “Some of the core tenets of anarchism are mutual aid, direct action, voluntary association, decentralization, and self determination.” They also added that the word “anarchy” is often attributed to Greek words meaning “without rulers.”
Well This Is Definitely True
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I don't think this is true and I am not a millionaire.
Good Question
Because our corprate overlords demand of us that we not help the poor or hungry. All hail Jeffrey Bezos, may the tax cuts be with him.
Pigs Don't Prevent Anything
When it comes to the goal of Agency, they shared with Bored Panda that the project “promotes contemporary anarchist perspectives and practices through commentary, media relations, and educational campaigns.”
“We ground our work on two basic ideas: first, that anarchism is the most liberating political theory and practice and the least harmful way of approaching the world, and second, that all of society would benefit from a greater public understanding of what anarchists believe and how anarchy works,” the Agency collective explained. “Our goals include engaging the public and the mainstream media about anarchist ideas, practice, and action, and facilitating the media and public in finding and accessing a multitude of anarchist perspectives.”
We've Been Socialized By Liberal Capitalism To Look Down On Laziness
Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A "Thriving Wage" Until It Becomes A Thing
It goes Minimum wage, living wage, thriving wage. You can not live off minimum wage. Living wage covers necessities to exist. Thriving wage pays so your wages can be divided as such: 50% for necessities, 30% for spending at your discretion and 20% for savings. That being so, the nation is being paid minimum wage. That doesn't work. All the surplus is going to the 1 %, instead of paying a thriving wage to the nation. It could be done, I mean why the hell not.
Capitalists
If you find yourself aligning with these ideas, the Agency collective shared some suggestions of anarchist actions you can start taking. “Get involved in mutual aid projects in your community. Mutual aid networks sprung up across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mutual aid is a form of anarchist practice!” they told Bored Panda. “Read books and watch documentaries about anarchism, and listen to anarchist podcasts. Take direct action on issues you care deeply about, and organize with others in non-hierarchical ways on liberatory issues such as anti-racism, anti-sexism, environmental defense, migrant solidarity, queer and trans solidarity, and animal rights, to name a few. Start a discussion group or book club about anarchism and anti-authoritarianism. Write about anti-capitalist, anti-authoritarian theory and practice, make a zine or start a blog, and share it with your friends!”
Tattoos Should Make You More Employable, Not Less
Capitalism Is Murder
Ask The Right Question
“Agency exists to support anarchists in engaging with the media, and to support the media in better understanding and representing anarchism,” the collective went on to explain. “Anarchists are frequently depicted as engaging in violent resistance to the State, but realistically most anarchists are practicing their principles on a daily basis in ways that go unrecognized, such as organizing mutual aid efforts in solidarity with community members in need, engaging in direct action, creating and nurturing community spaces, sharing resources and skills, and creating community defense networks that resist violent hate groups and authoritarian institutions.”
Reject Hustle Culture
That sounds pretty logical if you can afford it. A living, or as said elsewhere on this page, a thriving wage should be the norm, should be the law.
You Can't "Personal Finance" Your Way Out Of Greedy Landlords And Depressed Wages
Okay, bizarro fact. Some of this is coming from the way the software is designed. They all use the same rental software and it forces them into FMV. In the past, most apartments rented for below FMV. Do the landlords and management companies complain about the higher rent? Of course not.
Identify The Real Enemy
I heard a pretty good argument that the housing crisis is pretty much at the root of everything. If we fix that, everything else sorts itself out, including climate change. The basic idea is that people would have the time, money and health to fix a lot of the world's problems, and as a bonus, if people could actually live near where they work and shop, there would be fewer emissions.
And it’s likely that this won’t be the last time you hear about anarchy for a while. “Increasingly, anarchist thought is breaking into pop culture,” the Agency collective noted. “From best-selling books like David Graeber and David Wengrow’s The Dawn of Everything to the recent film Triangle of Sadness, which holds a mirror to classism and consumerism. In the news, grassroots social movements like the Stop Cop City protests in Atlanta, GA illuminate the work of anarchists to resist oppressive structures and defend the natural world.”
If you’d like to learn more about Agency and the work that they do, be sure to visit their website right here.
The Sole Purpose Of Homework
What About All The Einsteins That Didn't Make It?
All That Work For Nothing
Is your hatred for the government and capitalism becoming increasingly strong as you scroll through this list? Don’t worry, if you want to become an anarchist, the Anarchy4Everyone subreddit is a great place to start. Be sure to keep upvoting the pics that make you want to take down the government, and let us know in the comments below what your thoughts are on these radical posts. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another anti-capitalist article from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this one next!
Trust The Free Market!!!
Remember This The Next Time Some Asshole Tells You To Get A "Better Job"
My husband just made this argument. I pulled his leg hairs for everyone stuck in their low wage job.
Let's Get That Number Higher!
Proletarian shopping sounds better than shoplifting.
Doesn't Take Any Courage To Be A Bootlicker
Landlords Provide Nothing Of Value
lol logic. construction workers "provide" housing / buildings they are paid to build. If there were no landlords / people willing to purchase property to rent then the builders would only "provide" housing for people who can afford a house. If you can - then buy yourself a home. If you can't then with no landlords you would be SOL.
The Evolution Of Modern Capitalism
What "Economy" Actually Means
The Biggest Scam
Just A Thought
Once saw on that wanted a Doctorates for a Help desk call center paying 9.50/hr. Like, WTAF?!
The System. Does. Not. Work
People Hate What They Don't Understand
Socialism. Communism. Capitalism. The one thing they have in common is greed will always corrupt them.
"Of Course No One Wants To Work..."
The Most Brilliant Scheme
You know things are bad when Peter griffin is talking sense
They're Two Different Realities
Tell It Like It Is
Or have ridiculous requirements. Like why on earth do you need a Master’s degree in Library Sciences to be a librarian? Yes, I absolutely want to spend 100K in tuition to get a slightly higher than minimum wage paying job. I’ll stick with my GED and comfortably paying IT job that I freaking deplore. At least I can pay my bills.
Why The Wealthy Capitalist Elite Is Opposed To Free College
Yes They Are
Down With The Protestant Work Ethic
Yeah That Is Weird
It Just Gets Worse
Reminder
Yes, the "I could be a billionaire one day, so no socialist healthcare!" syndrome.
We Should Have Post-Scarcity By Now
Stop Saying Capitalism Is Human Nature, Because It's Not
Cover Letters
Capitalist Dictionary
How The 8-Hour Day Was Won
Why Workers Are Poor
No One Ever Changed Anything By Being "Reasonable"
Cops Are Class Enemies
They're Stealing From You
It's Already Pouring
Acab, The Labor History Version
Capitalism Doesn't Make Anything
Workers Need To Take The Power Back
Okay, but there is actually a rating-and-review system on zillow which is pretty helpful.
There's No Such Thing As Unskilled Labor
Financial Literacy In One Sentence
Sex Is Now A Class Privilege
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
... contraceptives exist, you know?
The Solution To The Housing Crisis
Jesus was a socialist. Has anyone else noticed how many Christians are. The exact opposite of the what their savior told them to be?