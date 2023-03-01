There is something extremely cute about our pets encountering butterflies. Whether they think the butterfly is a new friend and try to interact with it or that it is some sort of weird food with wings and try to catch it, there is clearly something about butterflies that attracts them. The result is always adorable and often very funny.

And if you happen to be around with your camera, you might be lucky enough to catch an unforgettable moment. Have you noticed, by the way, how a butterfly almost always lands on a dog’s or a cat’s nose, or sometimes its ear, and not on any other part of the body? Who knows, maybe butterflies also think our pets are some bizarre flowers that can move around?

Common butterflies that live in your garden are usually not poisonous, so you don’t have to worry about your pet. If they knew there was something dangerous about the butterfly, an animal instinct of self-preservation would tell them to stay away. Yet, on the rare occasion when your good boi or gal is scared of a small butterfly, don’t force them into an interaction. If they prefer to be friends with the mailman, then so be it.

Below you will find a collection of the cutest photos of when a doggo or a kitty met a butterfly. If you have photos of your pet with a butterfly, share them with us.