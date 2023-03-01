There is something extremely cute about our pets encountering butterflies. Whether they think the butterfly is a new friend and try to interact with it or that it is some sort of weird food with wings and try to catch it, there is clearly something about butterflies that attracts them. The result is always adorable and often very funny. 

And if you happen to be around with your camera, you might be lucky enough to catch an unforgettable moment. Have you noticed, by the way, how a butterfly almost always lands on a dog’s or a cat’s nose, or sometimes its ear, and not on any other part of the body? Who knows, maybe butterflies also think our pets are some bizarre flowers that can move around?

Common butterflies that live in your garden are usually not poisonous, so you don’t have to worry about your pet. If they knew there was something dangerous about the butterfly, an animal instinct of self-preservation would tell them to stay away. Yet, on the rare occasion when your good boi or gal is scared of a small butterfly, don’t force them into an interaction. If they prefer to be friends with the mailman, then so be it. 

Below you will find a collection of the cutest photos of when a doggo or a kitty met a butterfly. If you have photos of your pet with a butterfly, share them with us.   

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Yorkies Like Butterflies

My Yorkies Like Butterflies

Dangerous-Top8919 Report

23points
POST
#2

A Butterfly Landed On Cymber And She Didn't Know What To Do. I Love Her!

A Butterfly Landed On Cymber And She Didn't Know What To Do. I Love Her!

fluffyhuskytales Report

21points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I don't think I like this new hat!"

0
0points
reply
#3

My Friend's Cat With A Butterfly

My Friend's Cat With A Butterfly

mooninthepuddle Report

19points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That second photo is delightful!

1
1point
reply
#4

Get You Someone Who Looks At You The Same Way Mochi Looks At Butterflies

Get You Someone Who Looks At You The Same Way Mochi Looks At Butterflies

doser303 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#5

My Pitbull Blu With A Wounded Butterfly She Found The Other Day

My Pitbull Blu With A Wounded Butterfly She Found The Other Day

smaderer Report

18points
POST
#6

Butterflies On Nose Means Eternal Happiness For All Who See It

Butterflies On Nose Means Eternal Happiness For All Who See It

Wrfhjyiooffse Report

18points
POST
Ima dinosaur
Ima dinosaur
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ITS A FLUFF BALL!!!… with a butterfly.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

My Wife Thought That This Was Just A Picture Of A Butterfly Visiting One Of Our Butterfly Bushes

My Wife Thought That This Was Just A Picture Of A Butterfly Visiting One Of Our Butterfly Bushes

Sp4ceF4rce Report

17points
POST
#8

It’s Friyay! Anyone Else Had A Hard Week And Glad To See The Weekend Upon Us?

It’s Friyay! Anyone Else Had A Hard Week And Glad To See The Weekend Upon Us?

tmitchell.2012 Report

17points
POST
#9

Is There Something On My Nose?

Is There Something On My Nose?

nokithepug Report

17points
POST
#10

Hope You Have A Joyful Week Ahead. Filled With Magic And Butterflies!

Hope You Have A Joyful Week Ahead. Filled With Magic And Butterflies!

milo_the_toller Report

17points
POST
#11

He Found A Butterfly Friend

He Found A Butterfly Friend

oakland_the_service_husky Report

17points
POST
#12

My Girlfriend's Newly Adopted Cat Looking At A Butterfly

My Girlfriend's Newly Adopted Cat Looking At A Butterfly

pants2422 Report

16points
POST
#13

Bulldog Meets Butterfly

Bulldog Meets Butterfly

beardluv Report

16points
POST
#14

Kisu Chases Butterfly

Kisu Chases Butterfly

ritvaleino Report

16points
POST
#15

My Mummy Brought Home Some Wriggly Things

My Mummy Brought Home Some Wriggly Things

_ralph_the_cavapoo_ Report

16points
POST
#16

Made A New Friend Today!

Made A New Friend Today!

charlieandtheoutdoors Report

16points
POST
#17

Pug So Serene When Butterfly On Toe

Pug So Serene When Butterfly On Toe

haxamin Report

15points
POST
#18

Things Will Get Better Frens!

Things Will Get Better Frens!

chloehachiko Report

15points
POST
#19

Dog With A Butterfly On His Nose

Dog With A Butterfly On His Nose

outroversion Report

15points
POST
#20

Butterfly On A Hamster

Butterfly On A Hamster

stellalalalalalala Report

15points
POST
#21

A Butterfly Landed On Her Face

A Butterfly Landed On Her Face

Gmilazyd Report

15points
POST
#22

Puppy Discovering A Butterfly

Puppy Discovering A Butterfly

fireysaje Report

15points
POST
#23

Looks Like He Made A New Friend

Looks Like He Made A New Friend

jpatel35 Report

15points
POST
#24

Naruto Went Outside And Immediately Made Friends With A Butterfly

Naruto Went Outside And Immediately Made Friends With A Butterfly

chun_lilli Report

15points
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like he was planning on eating it.

1
1point
reply
#25

Butterfly

Butterfly

Bakefy Report

15points
POST
#26

Doggo With The Butterfly On His Nose

Doggo With The Butterfly On His Nose

nuvdp Report

15points
POST
#27

My Mom Caught This Thing That Smells Really Funny And Tickled My Nose When It Flew Away. I Think She Called It A Butterfly

My Mom Caught This Thing That Smells Really Funny And Tickled My Nose When It Flew Away. I Think She Called It A Butterfly

holly.the.husky Report

15points
POST
#28

Color Coordination

Color Coordination

tui_thebordercollie Report

15points
POST
#29

Nova’s New Friend

Nova’s New Friend

nolimitbullies Report

15points
POST
#30

Kitten Watching A Butterfly

Kitten Watching A Butterfly

romy.siberiancat Report

15points
POST
#31

Jasper Caught A Butterfly On His Walk. Ken And Dumbo Are Curious Of It

Jasper Caught A Butterfly On His Walk. Ken And Dumbo Are Curious Of It

yangao22 Report

15points
POST
#32

That's Bjorn All Over!

That's Bjorn All Over!

nessiefly Report

15points
POST
#33

Simply Beautiful. Simply Butterfly

Simply Beautiful. Simply Butterfly

catcat226 Report

15points
POST
#34

Meeting A Butterfly Up Close

Meeting A Butterfly Up Close

kevin___cat Report

15points
POST
#35

Found A Butterfly

Found A Butterfly

muichi_crowley_adventures Report

15points
POST
#36

Bungie’s First Time Encounter Monarch Butterfly. So Gentle And Sweet

Bungie’s First Time Encounter Monarch Butterfly. So Gentle And Sweet

bungie_the_mini_sausage Report

15points
POST
#37

Lotta Found A Butterfly

Lotta Found A Butterfly

royallotta Report

15points
POST
#38

A Very Serious Face, With A Very Serious Butterfly On Its Head

A Very Serious Face, With A Very Serious Butterfly On Its Head

mhduet Report

15points
POST
#39

Bella Saying Hi To A Butterfly

Bella Saying Hi To A Butterfly

Miss_Doobie Report

14points
POST
#40

Sunday Mornings Are For Strolling In The Gardens And Butterfly Watching

Sunday Mornings Are For Strolling In The Gardens And Butterfly Watching

outlander345 Report

14points
POST
#41

A Friendly Visit

A Friendly Visit

DianeMTyson Report

14points
POST
#42

Happiness Is Making Friends With A Marvelous Monarch Butterfly

Happiness Is Making Friends With A Marvelous Monarch Butterfly

lili_the_happy_cavapoo Report

14points
POST
#43

Life's One Happy Game

Life's One Happy Game

charliehastwomoms Report

14points
POST
#44

Arrow & Wilbur Hanging Out

Arrow & Wilbur Hanging Out

thearrowthroughmyheart Report

14points
POST
#45

They Decided To Coexist

They Decided To Coexist

kress66 Report

14points
POST
#46

My Sweet Sweet Boy

My Sweet Sweet Boy

mayrauda27 Report

14points
POST
#47

Freyja And A Butterfly

Freyja And A Butterfly

ingainta Report

14points
POST
#48

Sabine Heard It Was International Dog Day So She Wanted To Show You This Butterfly She Tried To Befriend And Then Eat

Sabine Heard It Was International Dog Day So She Wanted To Show You This Butterfly She Tried To Befriend And Then Eat

newsgirlstacy Report

14points
POST
#49

Flutterfly Parking On My Boop

Flutterfly Parking On My Boop

whiskeys_goldenlife Report

14points
POST
#50

First Time Playing With A Butterfly

First Time Playing With A Butterfly

shiba.beijing Report

14points
POST
#51

Otto Meets A Butterfly. He Followed Them Around The Yard

Otto Meets A Butterfly. He Followed Them Around The Yard

padauk1000 Report

14points
POST
#52

Who Says Dogs & Butterfly Cannot Have Friendship

Who Says Dogs & Butterfly Cannot Have Friendship

tuffy__fluffy Report

14points
POST
#53

Discovered A New Kind Of Creature

Discovered A New Kind Of Creature

sniffandscout Report

14points
POST
#54

Animal Friends

Animal Friends

enricemdic Report

14points
POST
#55

Playing Outside Today

Playing Outside Today

kaspar_von_freudenhaus Report

14points
POST
#56

Discovering Butterflies

Discovering Butterflies

jonwithoneeye Report

14points
POST
#57

Save The Monarchs

Save The Monarchs

kopiko_cat Report

14points
POST
#58

Can You Guess Who I Met Today?

Can You Guess Who I Met Today?

ninja_nora0284 Report

14points
POST
#59

Curiosities Of Nature

Curiosities Of Nature

bear.woof.me Report

14points
POST
#60

Simba Found A New Friend Today

Simba Found A New Friend Today

simba_therescueddog Report

14points
POST
#61

Today Casper Tried To Catch A Butterfly. I Think He Looks Like A Bit Of A Butterfly Sorcerer Here

Today Casper Tried To Catch A Butterfly. I Think He Looks Like A Bit Of A Butterfly Sorcerer Here

dolphinscanread Report

13points
POST
#62

Samson Is Confused By First Butterfly

Samson Is Confused By First Butterfly

LokiinFL Report

13points
POST
#63

Trying So Hard To Catch A Butterfly

Trying So Hard To Catch A Butterfly

Starbucksina Report

13points
POST
#64

Bun Meets Butterfly

Bun Meets Butterfly

ashlenick Report

13points
POST
#65

Where Are You Butterfly?

Where Are You Butterfly?

rony_the_beagle Report

13points
POST
#66

Pupper Examines The Thing

Pupper Examines The Thing

katerinasuttova Report

13points
POST
#67

Exploring

Exploring

champ_the_malamute Report

13points
POST
#68

The Day We Met A New Friend

The Day We Met A New Friend

maya.xoloitzcuintle Report

13points
POST
#69

Releasing Butterflies

Releasing Butterflies

nellbellandsadiebug Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Made A New Friend Today

Made A New Friend Today

bentley__thecorgi Report

13points
POST
#71

Two Sides Of One Doggy

Two Sides Of One Doggy

mikey.tomiriel Report

13points
POST
#72

Pitpuppy And Butterfly

Pitpuppy And Butterfly

joohannaa_ Report

13points
POST
#73

Little Hat

Little Hat

bigfinishllc Report

13points
POST
#74

What Is On My Head Human

What Is On My Head Human

skye_huskycross_uk Report

13points
POST
#75

Checking Out Some Butterflies

Checking Out Some Butterflies

bodhiboots Report

13points
POST
#76

Had To Take Off My Mask And Enjoy The Simple Things

Had To Take Off My Mask And Enjoy The Simple Things

jan_lassie Report

13points
POST
#77

Dog And Butterfly

Dog And Butterfly

yunaykamartin Report

13points
POST
#78

They Tickles My Nose

They Tickles My Nose

lordgus.ladytilly Report

13points
POST
#79

Just Killing Me With Sweetness

Just Killing Me With Sweetness

katieskennel Report

13points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Louie Chilling

Louie Chilling

casey_monarch_conservation Report

13points
POST
#81

That Look

That Look

wondercide Report

13points
POST
#82

I Think I Have A Very Good Reason To Be Looking Where I’m Looking

I Think I Have A Very Good Reason To Be Looking Where I’m Looking