80 Adorably Hilarious Animal Memes To Make Your Day, Courtesy Of This IG Page
You know the internet has an infinite amount of entertainment lined up for you to enjoy when 5.7 million people follow an Instagram account, the identity of which revolves around one of the most basic concepts out there defined in three words: animals doing things.
That’s the whole meaning of life, isn’t it? Just doing things. Well, you can check out how many things can actually be done by animals in the list we just curated for you below.
Animals Doing Things is an Instagram page that jokingly boasts being “rated the #1 Instagram page by every single animal.”
The page was created back in May of 2017 and has since then managed to deliver nearly 5,500 posts and amass a following of 5.7 million people.
So, what are those animals doing that’s so dang deserving of great attention?
Well, they’re scaring kids for fun, digging in trash, stealing bird feed, chilling, playing music, forming unlikely friendships, sitting on people, doing community service, and stressing the heck out.
All jokes and memes aside, what animals do all day is a bit of a surreal thing to think about.
In reality, wild animals pretty much walk around all day, scouting for food and taking the occasional rest in-between foraging sessions, all the while making sure they themselves don’t become food for someone else.
And when they’re not on a food walk, they’re probably sleeping, procreating, pooping or caring for their young’uns. In other words, they’re always up to something.
So, you can imagine just how much you’re taking away from an animal when you adopt them as a pet. In essence, it takes away the foraging aspect and the fear of being foraged.
So, instead, they substitute that time with the perks of a different life, i.e. getting all those pets, playing games with you or anyone else in the house, and occasionally destroying furniture.
If you want more specific results, strap a GoPro on a cat and let it run wild outside. A few hours if not days later, review the footage.
As for dogs, researchers in India took to the streets to observe strays. They observed dogs when they were typically active during the day, save for midday as it was the hottest time and dogs tend to hide from the heat.
And, so, the most popular activity among stray dogs was [drum roll] inactivity, i.e. sleep, lazing and sitting around (53% of instances).
16% of the dogs observed were just walking around, either in groups or individually.
Less than 6% of the time was spent on what the researchers called “maintenance” activities. This included grooming, scratching, drinking, garbage sniffing, pooping, and the like.
Only around 10% of instances included dogs interacting with other animals (dogs, cats, as well as humans and even calves). Even though the context was that most people think of stray dogs as aggressive, none of the 32 interactions were observed to be aggressive. They were actually of a positive nature with the dogs wagging their tails and begging for food.
This is your standard run-of-the-mill day in the life of an animal. Mileage may vary, of course, because human involvement in various facets of animal life has become commonplace. Like raccoons who have a daily get-together on this guy’s porch to have a wholesome feast of hot dog sausages. But, besides this, the tl;dr is that animals eat, sleep, mate, and repeat.
