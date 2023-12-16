ADVERTISEMENT

You know the internet has an infinite amount of entertainment lined up for you to enjoy when 5.7 million people follow an Instagram account, the identity of which revolves around one of the most basic concepts out there defined in three words: animals doing things.

That’s the whole meaning of life, isn’t it? Just doing things. Well, you can check out how many things can actually be done by animals in the list we just curated for you below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just goosing around. Seriously, geese, probably assault.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Animals Doing Things is an Instagram page that jokingly boasts being “rated the #1 Instagram page by every single animal.”

The page was created back in May of 2017 and has since then managed to deliver nearly 5,500 posts and amass a following of 5.7 million people.
#4

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
tabsj avatar
The Seb of Monte Cristo
The Seb of Monte Cristo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't let other landlords pull the wool over your eyes, renting from her isn't a baaaad decision! (I should probably be at least a bit sheepish about the atrocity of these puns...)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

@Beavs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

So, what are those animals doing that’s so dang deserving of great attention?

Well, they’re scaring kids for fun, digging in trash, stealing bird feed, chilling, playing music, forming unlikely friendships, sitting on people, doing community service, and stressing the heck out.
#7

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

All jokes and memes aside, what animals do all day is a bit of a surreal thing to think about.

In reality, wild animals pretty much walk around all day, scouting for food and taking the occasional rest in-between foraging sessions, all the while making sure they themselves don’t become food for someone else.
#10

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
cyndiebirkner avatar
Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see it either...are they sure there's an elephant there? :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
cgable63 avatar
Janina Prado
Janina Prado
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The very definition of "superhero" is helping others. Great job, kiddo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

And when they’re not on a food walk, they’re probably sleeping, procreating, pooping or caring for their young’uns. In other words, they’re always up to something.

So, you can imagine just how much you’re taking away from an animal when you adopt them as a pet. In essence, it takes away the foraging aspect and the fear of being foraged.
#13

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
manyminions2015 avatar
pinkpie
pinkpie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I wasn’t super allergic my tourism would be fully encouraged

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, instead, they substitute that time with the perks of a different life, i.e. getting all those pets, playing games with you or anyone else in the house, and occasionally destroying furniture.

If you want more specific results, strap a GoPro on a cat and let it run wild outside. A few hours if not days later, review the footage.
#16

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
tabsj avatar
The Seb of Monte Cristo
The Seb of Monte Cristo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Checked and this is true - do animal group names get any better than this? I think not!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

As for dogs, researchers in India took to the streets to observe strays. They observed dogs when they were typically active during the day, save for midday as it was the hottest time and dogs tend to hide from the heat.

And, so, the most popular activity among stray dogs was [drum roll] inactivity, i.e. sleep, lazing and sitting around (53% of instances).
#19

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

@mattyfeelsruff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

16% of the dogs observed were just walking around, either in groups or individually.

Less than 6% of the time was spent on what the researchers called “maintenance” activities. This included grooming, scratching, drinking, garbage sniffing, pooping, and the like.
#22

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Only around 10% of instances included dogs interacting with other animals (dogs, cats, as well as humans and even calves). Even though the context was that most people think of stray dogs as aggressive, none of the 32 interactions were observed to be aggressive. They were actually of a positive nature with the dogs wagging their tails and begging for food.
#25

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

This is your standard run-of-the-mill day in the life of an animal. Mileage may vary, of course, because human involvement in various facets of animal life has become commonplace. Like raccoons who have a daily get-together on this guy’s porch to have a wholesome feast of hot dog sausages. But, besides this, the tl;dr is that animals eat, sleep, mate, and repeat.
#28

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

So, when you’re done eating hot dogs on that one guy’s porch, why not share your thoughts and stories about anything that you’ve seen or read here today.

Or if you want even more usual stuff from animals, why not continue your virtual journey through Bored Panda.
#31

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tthargon1 avatar
Epsilon
Epsilon
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was going to add a comment, but the post did it for me soooooo... hi?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tthargon1 avatar
Epsilon
Epsilon
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're cold, they're cold too. Let them inside. (Edit: wrong they're)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kwpierce5 avatar
Calyx Teren
Calyx Teren
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It must have been visiting my auntie Kath. Foxes, pigeons, squirrels all ended up as chonks thanks to her doting.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats

animalsdoingthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Animals-Doing-Things-Memes-Pics Shares stats