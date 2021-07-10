My name is Dorothea Lee and together with Josh Lee we take care of an incredible dog Toby Falkorson.

Toby is a derpy rescue dog from NYC, and he's given me so much joy that I want to spread it to others!

Our derpy dog Toby Falkorson

Our happy family

Sometimes Toby's silliness reminds me of other things, and I've started to collect them as a series on Instagram. I call #TobyTwinsies. Which ones do you like best?

More info: Instagram