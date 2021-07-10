My name is Dorothea Lee and together with Josh Lee we take care of an incredible dog Toby Falkorson.

Toby is a derpy rescue dog from NYC, and he's given me so much joy that I want to spread it to others!

Our derpy dog Toby Falkorson

Our happy family

Sometimes Toby's silliness reminds me of other things, and I've started to collect them as a series on Instagram. I call #TobyTwinsies. Which ones do you like best?

#1

Grandma Dropped Her Hat On Me, And Now I'm Looking For Someone To Share In An Adventure

Groot fan.
Groot fan.
You shall not pass. He looks so cute

#2

Did Salmon Say Fish Sticks?

farthermore
#3

Forget #Tobytwinsies, What About Quadruplets?

farthermore
#4

Mane Squeeze Of My Pride, King Of The Urban Jungle, Guardian Of The Library (Or Local Rec Center)

farthermore
#5

Hanging (All) Out With The Venus Of Urbino

farthermore
Crazy Meerkat Lady
Crazy Meerkat Lady
I'd be a goddess in that era.. please let that body shape get back "in style" lol

#6

If You Switched These Pics And Couldn't Tell The Difference, I Wouldn't Be Cross, I'd Just Be Like... K.K

farthermore
#7

... What Year Is It?

farthermore
#8

Throwback Thursday To When Mom Cut My Hair Too Short, Got Discouraged And Stopped Early, And Then My Aunt Noticed I Reminded Her Of Someone Special

farthermore
#9

You Ever Get So Tired You Turn Into An Onigiri?

farthermore
#10

Who You Gonna Call?!

farthermore
#11

I Mustache You A Question: Who Wore The Pencil-Stache Best? (Or, Another Tragic Haircut)

farthermore
#12

Jareth's Junk Lady Wants You To Forget All About Toby, But Don't You Do It

farthermore
Phica Afton
The labyrinth! Really good movie

#13

"Wandering Free, I Wish I Could Be Part Of That...woooooorld!"

farthermore
#14

Then Again, Being Young And Beautiful Is Not A Crime You Know

farthermore
