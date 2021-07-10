8Kviews
My Dog Has Many “Doppelgangers,” And Here Are My 14 Examples To Prove It
8Kviews
My name is Dorothea Lee and together with Josh Lee we take care of an incredible dog Toby Falkorson.
Toby is a derpy rescue dog from NYC, and he's given me so much joy that I want to spread it to others!
Our derpy dog Toby Falkorson
Our happy family
Sometimes Toby's silliness reminds me of other things, and I've started to collect them as a series on Instagram. I call #TobyTwinsies. Which ones do you like best?
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Grandma Dropped Her Hat On Me, And Now I'm Looking For Someone To Share In An Adventure
Did Salmon Say Fish Sticks?
Forget #Tobytwinsies, What About Quadruplets?
Mane Squeeze Of My Pride, King Of The Urban Jungle, Guardian Of The Library (Or Local Rec Center)
Hanging (All) Out With The Venus Of Urbino
I'd be a goddess in that era.. please let that body shape get back "in style" lol
Toby is one class act, with that face there is no comparison to Gable. Toby is the handsomest dog critter I have ever seen. With a face like that he could rescue anyone. Stay safe both of you!
Aw thank you! I'm glad he can be enjoyed by more people!
Tʜᴇ ғʟᴜғғ ɪ ᴄᴀɴᴛ... I ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴅᴏɢs sᴏ ᴍᴜᴄʜ, ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀ ᴅᴏɢɢᴏ ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ʙʀɪɴɢs ᴍᴇ sᴏ ᴍᴜᴄʜ ᴊᴏʏ ❤︎❤︎❤︎
It's very difficult to select just one! I'm not sure who should receive more credit: Toby , for his remarkable, expressive face ( and body!!) or YOU, for the patience it must have required to find so many doppelgängers! But if my back were up a wall, I think my favorite is......NOPE! Can't do it!!! There are TOO MANY good ones!! My favs are #s 4,5,6!!
Toby is one class act, with that face there is no comparison to Gable. Toby is the handsomest dog critter I have ever seen. With a face like that he could rescue anyone. Stay safe both of you!
Aw thank you! I'm glad he can be enjoyed by more people!
Tʜᴇ ғʟᴜғғ ɪ ᴄᴀɴᴛ... I ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴅᴏɢs sᴏ ᴍᴜᴄʜ, ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀ ᴅᴏɢɢᴏ ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ʙʀɪɴɢs ᴍᴇ sᴏ ᴍᴜᴄʜ ᴊᴏʏ ❤︎❤︎❤︎
It's very difficult to select just one! I'm not sure who should receive more credit: Toby , for his remarkable, expressive face ( and body!!) or YOU, for the patience it must have required to find so many doppelgängers! But if my back were up a wall, I think my favorite is......NOPE! Can't do it!!! There are TOO MANY good ones!! My favs are #s 4,5,6!!