36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group
Now that we live in such a global environment, there is nothing weird in admitting that we’re influenced by various cultures. Naturally, by being interested and learning about other countries' customs, habits, foods, and other things, we learn about their everyday life, and how it’s similar or different from our own. One of the most interesting, often talked about and compared places is the United States. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Ryrylx was curious to find out what are some of the things that non-American people have noticed and now are convinced that these items are in every American house.
Whether it’s picked up from shows or movies or seen in one of their travels, users online were quick to provide their answers to the question that received almost 48K responses. While some people reminded everyone of some American “classics” such as peanut butter or the variety of dressings and sodas found in one’s fridge, other users were fascinated by the garbage disposal installed in the sink and “washing machines where you put everything in the top”.
What are some of the things that you think every American has in their home? Leave your suggestions in the comments down below!
Air conditioning
A garage fridge. Filled with beer and frozen boxes of c**p from Costco.
Why is the giant bottle of creamer on top and a bunch of loose eggs on the bottom?
Cereal
Peanut butter
A sofa that faces a studio audience
Laundry dryer. In my country almost everyone dries their laundry on a wire outside, so the concept of a dryer is baffling to me. I only see them in American Movies & shows. Do majority of you have it or not?
I’m convinced almost every american has a mountain of pillows on their bed
We have a mountain of stuffed animals instead of pillows. Much more cuddly.
Individual cans or bottles of soft drinks
As an American I was expecting guns, but ranch dressing hurt for some reason
Oh oh, the washing machines where you put everything in the top! This fascinated me when we visited the states. They’re huge!
multiple different types of weird sauces
That garbage disposal thing I always see in shows and movies
Edit/update: In ten 10 hours, I've gotten nearly 20k upvotes and 317 replies. Some of you dudes and dudettes have very passionate opinions about your garbage disposals, I love it
Fridge with ice dispenser built in
We do like our cold drinks and our convenience. So, I guess I do resemble this comment.
Drywall....lots of drywall
Jeans
Eggs *in* the fridge
This became a thing when I was young. The cold slows down spoiling and slows down salmonella growth because 1 in some high number of eggs are infected with salmonella.
Just a literal block of cheese just chilling in the fridge. I'm certain they woke up randomly at 3am and go 'Omg cheese sounds good right now.'
A gallon of milk in the refrigerator
One of those giant containers of orange ball food.
An outside porch. Basketball net. Basement. Walk in closet. Top loader washing machine . Triangular college flag. Outside post box. Bedroom window that teenagers come and go by at night. Front doors which aren’t locked.
This OP thinks we still live in a 1950s sitcom and not a capitalist dystopia over here.
A musket for home defence, just as the founding fathers intended.
Popcorn setting on their microwave!
Every American household have a drawer full with random s**t (died batteries, screws, shoelace etc)
Yup. The utility drawer, or as I like to call it, the guzenta drawer - if you don't know where to put it, it guzenta (goes into) there.
Bbq sauce
microwave
Something that is individually wrapped that doesn’t need to be individually wrapped
A garbage shredder thing in the sink
Industrial quantities of soda
Blueberry breakfast pancake mix
Assorted boxes from Amazon
Dad's ugly comfy chair
Coupons
A thermostat
EDIT 1: the thermostat I’m referring to is the little dial attached to the wall in every American movie and house I went to while visiting.
EDIT 2: to those asking what the alternative is
A reverse cycle air conditioner we turn on when we’re no longer comfortable.
If it gets hot we turn it on and select cold
If it gets cold we turn it on and select heat
EDIT 3: I’m aware some people call these “heat pumps” but no one calls them that where I live
Apparently americans are rather fond of Pickles and Peanut Butter. Is that a fair assumption to make?
Edit: I meant either or not both at the same time. ☠️
A dog !
Someone with diabetes
Those f*****g red disposable beer cups
Hot pockets
Plastic bags
Alternatively, an ever increasing pile of reusable and paper bags when people forget certain places have banned plastic bags.
A dishwasher.
Mac and cheese
A handegg that father and son can play catch whilst having a father/son talk.
Grab your cow-mitten, son, and meet me out on our expanse of bare grass. The one in the front, so we can have chats with the neighbors riding bicycles or walking dogs on the sidewalk.
A baseball bat
