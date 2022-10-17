Now that we live in such a global environment, there is nothing weird in admitting that we’re influenced by various cultures. Naturally, by being interested and learning about other countries' customs, habits, foods, and other things, we learn about their everyday life, and how it’s similar or different from our own. One of the most interesting, often talked about and compared places is the United States. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Ryrylx was curious to find out what are some of the things that non-American people have noticed and now are convinced that these items are in every American house.

Whether it’s picked up from shows or movies or seen in one of their travels, users online were quick to provide their answers to the question that received almost 48K responses. While some people reminded everyone of some American “classics” such as peanut butter or the variety of dressings and sodas found in one’s fridge, other users were fascinated by the garbage disposal installed in the sink and “washing machines where you put everything in the top”.

What are some of the things that you think every American has in their home? Leave your suggestions in the comments down below! 

More Info: Reddit

#1

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Air conditioning

pinzi_peisvogel , Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine Report

James016
James016
1 hour ago

I was in Florida for 2 weeks in August, air con was a must

#2

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A garage fridge. Filled with beer and frozen boxes of c**p from Costco.

Shantomette , samantha celera Report

John Ambrose
John Ambrose
33 minutes ago

Why is the giant bottle of creamer on top and a bunch of loose eggs on the bottom?

#3

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Cereal

this_wise_idiot , Incase Report

#4

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Peanut butter

Honeyrose88x , chelsey.baldock Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are the bananas there to show what size the jar of peanut butter is?

#5

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A sofa that faces a studio audience

AlterEdward , Paragon Apartments Report

#6

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Laundry dryer. In my country almost everyone dries their laundry on a wire outside, so the concept of a dryer is baffling to me. I only see them in American Movies & shows. Do majority of you have it or not?

Evening_Eagle , Mike Porcenaluk Report

Robert B
Robert B
Community Member
1 hour ago

I live on the gulf coast. The weather is almost always too wet to dry clothes.

#7

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group I’m convinced almost every american has a mountain of pillows on their bed

NoImnotadumbass , Andrea Vail Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
26 minutes ago

We have a mountain of stuffed animals instead of pillows. Much more cuddly.

#8

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Individual cans or bottles of soft drinks

LL112 , Brian Cantoni Report

#9

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group As an American I was expecting guns, but ranch dressing hurt for some reason

tdogg1967 , Willis Lam Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the United Kingdom of UK our go to sauce is red sauce. Tomato ketchup.

#10

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Oh oh, the washing machines where you put everything in the top! This fascinated me when we visited the states. They’re huge!

Tired3520 , Michael Coghlan Report

#11

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group multiple different types of weird sauces

c_byum , Bev Sykes Report

#12

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group That garbage disposal thing I always see in shows and movies

Edit/update: In ten 10 hours, I've gotten nearly 20k upvotes and 317 replies. Some of you dudes and dudettes have very passionate opinions about your garbage disposals, I love it

dw87190 , Flammingo Report

Jo
Jo
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Is... Is this not normal?

#13

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Fridge with ice dispenser built in

Fun_Accountant7632 , -JvL- Report

Squirrelly Panda
Squirrelly Panda
Community Member
15 minutes ago

We do like our cold drinks and our convenience. So, I guess I do resemble this comment.

#14

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Drywall....lots of drywall

JoeTisseo , Becky Stern Report

#15

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Jeans

mongar82 , Lisa Zins Report

#16

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Eggs *in* the fridge

lordfaffing , United Soybean Board Report

Squirrelly Panda
Squirrelly Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago

This became a thing when I was young. The cold slows down spoiling and slows down salmonella growth because 1 in some high number of eggs are infected with salmonella.

#17

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Just a literal block of cheese just chilling in the fridge. I'm certain they woke up randomly at 3am and go 'Omg cheese sounds good right now.'

AntarctMaid , Didriks Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Caro Caro?

#18

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A gallon of milk in the refrigerator

bawalsakape , oddharmonic Report

John Ambrose
John Ambrose
Community Member
31 minutes ago

And two more in the outside refrigerator!

#19

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group One of those giant containers of orange ball food.

acid-nz , youngthousands Report

kim morris
kim morris
Community Member
31 minutes ago

No, Utz is not a good brand, and cheeseballs taste rank.

#20

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group An outside porch. Basketball net. Basement. Walk in closet. Top loader washing machine . Triangular college flag. Outside post box. Bedroom window that teenagers come and go by at night. Front doors which aren’t locked.

dungloegirl , jdog90 Report

John Ambrose
John Ambrose
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This OP thinks we still live in a 1950s sitcom and not a capitalist dystopia over here.

#21

A musket for home defence, just as the founding fathers intended.

Kung_fu1015 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

T-shirts for everyone as you have the right to bare arms.

#22

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Popcorn setting on their microwave!

someone_somewear , lisaclarke Report

kim morris
kim morris
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I don't even have a microwave!

#23

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Every American household have a drawer full with random s**t (died batteries, screws, shoelace etc)

Firm_Ideal_5256 , Janet 59 Report

Squirrelly Panda
Squirrelly Panda
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Yup. The utility drawer, or as I like to call it, the guzenta drawer - if you don't know where to put it, it guzenta (goes into) there.

#24

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Bbq sauce

ThrewawayXxxX , Manfred Steger Report

#25

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group microwave

Inevitable-Source827 , CJ Sorg Report

#26

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Something that is individually wrapped that doesn’t need to be individually wrapped

kubrickie , Amy Ross Report

#27

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A garbage shredder thing in the sink

Industrial quantities of soda

Blueberry breakfast pancake mix

Assorted boxes from Amazon

Dad's ugly comfy chair

Coupons

Ivanka_Gorgonzola , Public.Resource.Org Report

Jo
Jo
Community Member
6 minutes ago

"a garbage shredder thing in the sink". I love this. Also, I'm my house, it's mom's ugly comphy chair that was inherited from a grandma

#28

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A thermostat

EDIT 1: the thermostat I’m referring to is the little dial attached to the wall in every American movie and house I went to while visiting.

EDIT 2: to those asking what the alternative is

A reverse cycle air conditioner we turn on when we’re no longer comfortable.

If it gets hot we turn it on and select cold
If it gets cold we turn it on and select heat

EDIT 3: I’m aware some people call these “heat pumps” but no one calls them that where I live

PickAName616 , CORGI HomePlan Report

#29

Apparently americans are rather fond of Pickles and Peanut Butter. Is that a fair assumption to make?

Edit: I meant either or not both at the same time. ☠️

tree_of_lies Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Voting no. Pickles are stand alone food. They need no embellishment.

#30

A dog !

7axak Report

kim morris
kim morris
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Or a cat!

#31

Someone with diabetes

DavosLostFingers Report

John Ambrose
John Ambrose
Community Member
22 minutes ago

In American English, it's pronounced diabeetus.

#32

Those f*****g red disposable beer cups

Marginal_Beverage Report

#33

Hot pockets

Haux-of-light16 Report

#34

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Plastic bags

janonymous1234 , Twentyfour Students Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Alternatively, an ever increasing pile of reusable and paper bags when people forget certain places have banned plastic bags.

#35

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group A dishwasher.

SakuraUnicorn , Ann Oro Report

#36

36 Things That Probably Are In Every American Person’s House, According To Folks In This Online Group Mac and cheese

getablkdog , Mike Mozart Report

kim morris
kim morris
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Not that boxed c**p.

