Amanda Seyfried Reveals Details Of The Bizarre Prosthetic She Wore For Graphic Scene In Recent Film

During a February 25 appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Amanda Seyfried shared an unexpected graphic detail about filming a bare sequence in her 2025 drama The Testament of Ann Lee.

The 40-year-old revealed that the scene required her to wear prosthetics, a disclosure that left online viewers stunned and in disbelief.

Social media users were quick to push back, with many questioning why such a graphic and "useless" detail needed to be shared during a casual breakfast show.

“I love her, but that’s too much information,” wrote one user.

Image credits: Soeren Stache/Getty Images

In the historical drama, Seyfried portrays Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shakers’ religious movement. The film follows Lee’s life in England and the group’s eventual move to colonial America.

While discussing a bare scene from the film’s final act, The Housemaid actress shared with host Scott Mills, “This movie, it needed to be graphic, so, like, I had a prosthetic b*tthole.”

She further noted that she wore a merkin, a p*bic wig commonly used in film productions.

Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

“I was pregnant and n*ked but I wasn’t n*ked at all,” she explained. “At the end of the movie, I’m standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin. I felt so free.”

When Mills questioned why a prosthetic was used if audiences could not see it clearly, Seyfried responded, “You cannot see my b*tthole in [the scene], but I swear there is a prosthetic b*tthole there.”

“Just in case,” she added.

Image credits: bbcradio2/Instagram

Rather than expressing discomfort, Seyfried admitted that the added prosthetics made her feel secure during filming.

“It was cool. It was exciting,” she said.

Her comment followed her previous elaboration on the creative freedom she felt while making the film.

Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

“This did feel like an opportunity where there were just no tethers to anything,” Seyfried shared during a 2025 press conference, per People.

“Anything goes, because there’s so much freedom, and the only threat is to not use that freedom to your advantage as an artist to go as far deep as you can go to make the craziest sounds. I’ve never been let loose in this way.”

Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

As soon as Seyfried’s comments went viral, online users shared their stunned reactions.

“And that’s enough Hollyweird for me for today,” one added.

“The fact that prosthetic b*tthole is now a casual breakfast show sentence proves we are living in the strangest timeline,” one person joked.

Others questioned why the focus was on the prosthetic rather than her performance.

“Why am I seeing a useless piece of information about a n*de scene and not anything about how she acted? Her challenges getting into the role? That’s entertainment news too, right?” a commenter wrote.

“Some movie magic should be kept a secret,” another user posted.

Image credits: Elena Ternovaja/Wikimedia

Seyfried is not alone in discussing the mechanics behind bare or intimate filming.

For instance, Jennifer Lawrence previously admitted that filming bare scenes in 2018’s Red Sparrow “really scared the hell out of me.”

She told Vanity Fair in 2018, “I tried to do the movie without n*dity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through.”

Years later, while filming Die My Love, she explained that she no longer feels “sensitive” about n*dity if it serves the story.

In 2017, Kate Winslet also opened up about filming bare scenes, calling them “really awkward.” She told E! News, “It doesn’t matter which way you look at it,” though she added she had grown more confident navigating them.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson once revealed that she approaches bare scenes through character analysis and feels comfortable filming them.

“Is she like a super idolized hot girl? Is she a housewife? Is she lonely? Is she scared? Is she conservative?” she mused. “So that’s obviously character work,” she said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in 2025.

The Testament of Ann Lee was released on December 25, 2025 in the U.S., and will be released on February 27, 2026, in the UK.

