Amanda Seyfried Aggressively Slammed For Calling Charlie Kirk “Hateful” After He Lost His Life
Amanda Seyfried at Venice Film Festival 2025 event, related to Charlie Kirk hateful controversy and public reaction.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried Aggressively Slammed For Calling Charlie Kirk “Hateful” After He Lost His Life

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Amanda Seyfried is facing major backlash for seemingly insinuating that Charlie Kirk was to blame for his assassination.

The Turning Point founder was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

Tyler Robinson, the primary suspect, has since been arrested and charged with seven offenses, including aggravated m*rder.

Highlights
  • Amanda Seyfried has come under fire for criticizing Charlie Kirk and suggesting his assassination wasn’t “shocking.”
  • The actress faced calls to boycott her upcoming films and thousands of negative comments on social media.
  • Amanda addressed the backlash on Instagram, stating that she never intended to justify the crime.

Following the crime, Amanda criticized the political activist in a social media post highlighting Kirk’s views on immigration, Black people, and reproductive rights.

    Amanda Seyfried at Venice Film Festival 2025, dressed casually amid controversy involving Charlie Kirk comments.

    Amanda Seyfried has come under fire for her social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination
    Amanda Seyfried at Venice Film Festival 2025, dressed casually amid controversy involving Charlie Kirk comments.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

    “‘Ask yourself, why is exposing the flaws of MLK [Martin Luther King]’s life and character — something he said we should judge others by — so controversial?’ – Charlie Kirk, January 2024,” read the caption of the Instagram post, attributing the quote to the late activist.

    The Mamma Mia actress commented on the post with her verified account on Sunday (September 14), writing, “He was hateful.”

    Man in a blue pinstripe suit speaking at a podium with a microphone, related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Man in a blue pinstripe suit speaking at a podium with a microphone, related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    The following day, Amanda re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that appeared to justify Kirk’s assassination.

    “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating,” the message reads.

    The post drew widespread criticism, with many interpreting it as the Golden Globe winner condoning violence before an audience of millions.

    “Amanda seyfried believes Charlie Kirk assassination was justified. Make sure to never see another one of her movies,” said one user.

    “Never watch another one of Amanda’s movies ever again. Get her fired so Mamma Mia 3 doesn’t happen,” commented someone else.

    Others called Amanda a “mean girl” and told her to remember that Kirk was “a human with opinions.”

    The actress called the political activist “hateful” after the crime and shared a post about “inviting violence to the dinner table”

    Screenshot of a social media comment where Amanda Seyfried calls Charlie Kirk hateful, sparking aggressive backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where Amanda Seyfried calls Charlie Kirk hateful, sparking aggressive backlash.

    Image credits: so.informed

    Quote on a muted background shared on social media by Amanda Seyfried related to controversy involving Charlie Kirk and hateful remarks.

    Quote on a muted background shared on social media by Amanda Seyfried related to controversy involving Charlie Kirk and hateful remarks.

    Image credits: mingey/Instagram

    Screenshot of a Twitter post criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s comments on Charlie Kirk and violence during protests.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s comments on Charlie Kirk and violence during protests.

    Image credits: missiongirl4

    “Imagine thinking someone deserves to d*e for speaking – typical Hollywood clown,” a separate user typed.

    “Your heart is hateful. What a horrible thing to say to someone who was assassinated,” added someone else.

    Amanda responded to the backlash in a statement on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that she never intended to justify the assassination.

    “We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” she wrote, explaining that while Kirk’s comments made her “angry,” she also “very much” agrees that the crime was “absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.”

    Amanda later addressed the backlash and clarified that she never intended to justify violence

    Amanda Seyfried reacting during an interview, related to controversy involving Charlie Kirk and public criticism.

    Amanda Seyfried reacting during an interview, related to controversy involving Charlie Kirk and public criticism.

    Image credits: GQ/YouTube

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, sparking backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: SenstiveHearts

    The 39-year-old added, “No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent d*aths. Can we agree on that at least?”

    She also shared an illustration of a woman sleeping next to her cat that read, “We’re living in fu**ed up times. Hold on to the ones you love.”

    Charlie Kirk smiling at an outdoor event with a promotional backdrop, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt.

    Charlie Kirk smiling at an outdoor event with a promotional backdrop, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YpuTube

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried aggressively after she called Charlie Kirk hateful following his death.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried aggressively after she called Charlie Kirk hateful following his death.

    Image credits: AnthonyPallatta

    When announcing the charges against Tyler Robinson, the Utah County Attorney said the 22-year-old left a trail of texts to his roommate and romantic partner in which he seemingly admitted to the crime.

    In one exchange, Robinson’s partner asked why he had committed the crime, to which he allegedly replied, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

    The Mamma Mia star later called Kirk’s assassination “absolutely disturbing and deplorable”

    Text image discussing Charlie Kirk's murder, violence, and grieving senseless deaths amid misogyny and racist rhetoric.

    Text image discussing Charlie Kirk's murder, violence, and grieving senseless deaths amid misogyny and racist rhetoric.

    Image credits: mingey/Instagram

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after he lost his life.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after he lost his life.

    Image credits: sorrowen

    In other Amanda news, the actress recently shared details about preparing for her film The Testament of Ann Lee and the “sacrifices” she had to make for the role. 

    In the film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, she portrays Ann Lee, the founder of the Shakers, a radical religious movement that emerged in the late 1700s.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at an event with balloons in the background, expressing a passionate gesture on stage.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at an event with balloons in the background, expressing a passionate gesture on stage.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried, mentioning her role in The Housemaid, related to Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amanda Seyfried, mentioning her role in The Housemaid, related to Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: SuperBasedInCa

    Amanda revealed that she couldn’t get Botox for a year or wear makeup for the role, as director Mona Fastvold wanted to keep her appearance natural while portraying the religious leader. 

    “That was a big assignment… When I first got [Botox], I was, like, ‘This is amazing,’ because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing,” she told Vanity Fair.

    “I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do. I don’t necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can.”

    Amanda is set to star in The Testament of Ann Lee and The Housemaid

    Amanda Seyfried taking a selfie in period costume holding a coffee, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed and Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Amanda Seyfried taking a selfie in period costume holding a coffee, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed and Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Image credits: mingey/Instagram

    The historical musical drama earned a 15-minute standing ovation in Venice, the longest of any film at the festival, surpassing Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

    Amanda will also appear in the upcoming film The Housemaid, starring alongside Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar.

    Amanda Seyfried looking serious in a mirror reflection with a woman in a white sweater behind her indoors.

    Amanda Seyfried looking serious in a mirror reflection with a woman in a white sweater behind her indoors.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

    Amanda Seyfried sitting at a candlelit dinner table with wine glass, reacting seriously in a dimly lit setting.

    Amanda Seyfried sitting at a candlelit dinner table with wine glass, reacting seriously in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

    In the psychological thriller, she plays Nina Winchester, a wealthy Long Island woman who hires a young woman with a troubled past to work as a live-in housemaid for her and her husband, Andrew.

    Directed by Paul Feig and based on Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, the film hits theaters on December 19.

    Many people criticized the Golden Globe winner following her social media posts

    Comment on social media defending Charlie Kirk as a good man, amid discussion involving Amanda Seyfried and accusations of hate.

    Comment on social media defending Charlie Kirk as a good man, amid discussion involving Amanda Seyfried and accusations of hate.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried amid backlash over her remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried amid backlash over her remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, expressing disappointment.

    Comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, expressing disappointment.

    Comment from traveling_tammie11 criticizing Hollywood opinion as uneducated and indoctrinated in a social media post about Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from traveling_tammie11 criticizing Hollywood opinion as uneducated and indoctrinated in a social media post about Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from a user disagreeing with calling people hateful over differing principles in Amanda Seyfried Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment from a user disagreeing with calling people hateful over differing principles in Amanda Seyfried Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Instagram comment expressing outrage and boycott threat towards Amanda Seyfried after calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Instagram comment expressing outrage and boycott threat towards Amanda Seyfried after calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Social media comment aggressively criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death.

    Social media comment aggressively criticizing Amanda Seyfried for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment calling someone the definition of a mean girl, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment calling someone the definition of a mean girl, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed.

    Social media comment dismissing celebrity opinions amid Amanda Seyfried aggressive backlash for calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Social media comment dismissing celebrity opinions amid Amanda Seyfried aggressive backlash for calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing support, related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing support, related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment by user claire.spencer321 defending Charlie Kirk against hateful claims after Amanda Seyfried's remarks.

    Comment by user claire.spencer321 defending Charlie Kirk against hateful claims after Amanda Seyfried's remarks.

    Comment from user ema_iancu praising courage to speak truth about free speech, supporting Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Comment from user ema_iancu praising courage to speak truth about free speech, supporting Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Comment on social media defending Amanda Seyfried against hate after she called Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Comment on social media defending Amanda Seyfried against hate after she called Charlie Kirk hateful.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting freedom of speech amid backlash involving Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting freedom of speech amid backlash involving Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media defending Charlie Kirk, calling him hateful and thanking someone for speaking the truth.

    Comment on social media defending Charlie Kirk, calling him hateful and thanking someone for speaking the truth.

    Comment on social media expressing love and mentioning hate in discussion related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing love and mentioning hate in discussion related to Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death.

    Comment on social media discussing Amanda Seyfried calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his loss, sparking backlash.

    Comment on social media discussing Amanda Seyfried calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his loss, sparking backlash.

    Comment on social media reacting to Amanda Seyfried calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, showing user engagement.

    Comment on social media reacting to Amanda Seyfried calling Charlie Kirk hateful after his death, showing user engagement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting Amanda Seyfried speaking out against hateful remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting Amanda Seyfried speaking out against hateful remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Social media comment defending freedom of speech amid backlash involving Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Social media comment defending freedom of speech amid backlash involving Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment on Instagram from user simplysimplistk thanking another user for being a real one, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after he lost his life.

    Comment on Instagram from user simplysimplistk thanking another user for being a real one, related to Amanda Seyfried aggressively slammed for calling Charlie Kirk hateful after he lost his life.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    thepinwormsrock avatar
    ThePinwormsrock
    ThePinwormsrock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    He was a professional provocateur and esposed right wing propaganda. He wasn't out there spouting peace, love, compassion, and harmony. I don't agree with his violent end, but I am not at all surprised by it.

    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited)

    His tragic death doesn't erase the fact that he was a sexist, racist @$$h0le.

    lisora8811 avatar
    AliseAdam
    AliseAdam
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited)

    [ JOIN US ] I am making a good salary from home $6580-$7065/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here _____ ⫸ 𝐄­𝐚­𝐫­𝐧­𝐀­𝐩­𝐩­𝟏­.­𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    BP refuses to address the question - did Kirk spread hate? He did, and he endorsed violence against those he opposed/resented. His words make that clear. BP is covering for Kirk and his brand of hatred while smearing someone who who spoke about this.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    In October 2023, (Kirk) said on The Charlie Kirk Show that "Jewish donors have been the Number 1 funding mechanism of radical, open border, neoliberal, quasi‑Marxist policies ... This is a beast created by secular Jews, and now it's coming for Jews".

