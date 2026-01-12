Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Terrible Loser”: Amanda Seyfried’s Reaction To Double Loss At The Golden Globes Splits Netizens
Amanda Seyfried at an event, wearing a white dress and diamond necklace, showing a mixed reaction to Golden Globes losses.
“Terrible Loser”: Amanda Seyfried’s Reaction To Double Loss At The Golden Globes Splits Netizens

Pratik Handore
On Sunday (January 11), actress Amanda Seyfried became the topic of the evening after she lost twice at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. However, it wasn’t the nature of the losses but her reactions to her fellow nominees winning that caught the internet’s attention, resulting in a hot debate. 

An X user reshared a clip from the event, highlighting Seyfried’s expressions, which went viral and garnered more than 4.5 million views. 

Highlights
  • Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to losing twice at the Golden Globes went viral, making her the subject of a fierce online debate.
  • Viewers were split, with some calling her expressions funny and relatable while others called the actress a “terrible loser.”
  • Seyfried had already predicted her double loss earlier in the night, suggesting her reactions weren’t as bitter as netizens claimed.

“Didn’t see that coming, but loved it,” one user commented. 

Seyfried’s reaction proved divisive, with some netizens finding it nonchalant and amusing. Others found her response awkward and left some convinced that she was a sore loser.

RELATED:

    How Amanda Seyfried reacted to her dual Golden Globes loss

    Amanda Seyfried in a strapless white dress and diamond necklace, reacting at the Golden Globes event amid netizen split opinions.

    Amanda Seyfried in a strapless white dress and diamond necklace, reacting at the Golden Globes event amid netizen split opinions.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

    Amanda Seyfried attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California sporting a custom Versace strapless ivory gown. 

    She was nominated for two Best Actress awards for her performance in the musical drama movie The Testament of Ann Lee and the miniseries Long Bright River.

    Amanda Seyfried in a green dress holding a Golden Globe award, reacting during her speech at the awards ceremony.

    Amanda Seyfried in a green dress holding a Golden Globe award, reacting during her speech at the awards ceremony.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    In the first category, Seyfried lost out to actress Rose Byrne, who won for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As Byrne’s name was announced, cameras caught Seyfried wincing before she started clapping. 

    Amanda Seyfried reacting emotionally at the Golden Globes ceremony amid double loss, capturing a terrible loser moment.

    Amanda Seyfried reacting emotionally at the Golden Globes ceremony amid double loss, capturing a terrible loser moment.

    Image credits: DEADLINE/X

    Later in the night, the 40-year-old actress, who previously won a Golden Globe for her role in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, appeared uninterested and distracted when Michelle Williams won Best Female Actor in the Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category.

    Amanda Seyfried reacting at the Golden Globes event, capturing netizens’ mixed responses to her double loss.

    Amanda Seyfried reacting at the Golden Globes event, capturing netizens’ mixed responses to her double loss.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    A clip revealed that Seyfried was looking away from the stage and already clapping before the winner was revealed. She also grimaced as she realized Williams, who won for her acting in the miniseries Dying for S*x, was not present at the ceremony.

    The Internet feels Amanda Seyfried was the sorest loser at the Golden Globes

    Tweet screenshot showing user criticizing netizens for praising Amanda Seyfried’s passive-aggressive reaction after Golden Globes loss.

    Tweet screenshot showing user criticizing netizens for praising Amanda Seyfried’s passive-aggressive reaction after Golden Globes loss.

    Image credits: SinghKr56281

    Tweet showing a user calling Amanda Seyfried a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Tweet showing a user calling Amanda Seyfried a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Image credits: aliceisvtired

    Seyfried’s response to losing twice on the night was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens calling her a “Mean Girl” and alleging that she was unhappy about the dual loss. Others felt that the actress was being a sore loser.

    Amanda Seyfried in a white gown and sparkling necklace, showing a serious expression during Golden Globes event.

    Amanda Seyfried in a white gown and sparkling necklace, showing a serious expression during Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: Golden Globes

    “No one talking about Amanda Seyfried’s face when Rose Byrne won instead of her?” one netizen asked. 

    A second user wrote, “No doubt the self-entitled Amanda’s ego took a hit when she didn’t win.”

    Amanda Seyfried being a terrible loser…” a third person wrote. 

    Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

    Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

    Other netizens defended Seyfried, finding her reaction honest as they saw nothing wrong with it. 

    “It doesn’t mean she isn’t happy for the winner,” a fan commented. 

    Screenshot of a netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after Golden Globes losses.

    Screenshot of a netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after Golden Globes losses.

    Several users argued that the Jennifer’s Body star simply did not expect to win, and that her expressions reflected the same. 

    “Now that was funny, she was like ‘I ain’t winning this,’” one user said. 

    Another added, “She knew she wasn’t about to win. She didn’t even want to look at the camera.” 

    Amanda Seyfried had already predicted her double loss at the 83rd Golden Globes

    Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

    Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    The fans’ claim was likely supported by Seyfried’s comments earlier in the evening when she appeared on the red carpet. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she discussed her chances of going home with at least one award. 

    The actress joked about losing twice in one night, asking whether such an outcome was common at the ceremony. 

    “Is it unprecedented to lose twice in one night? Cause that’s what I’m looking for,” she said sarcastically. 

    Amanda Seyfried smiling with a friend, dressed in pink and black, capturing a casual moment amid Golden Globes reactions.

    Amanda Seyfried smiling with a friend, dressed in pink and black, capturing a casual moment amid Golden Globes reactions.

    Image credits: Instagram

    At the same time, Seyfried also reflected on the success of her latest theatrical release, The Housemaid, a psychological thriller film based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name. 

    It emerged as a box-office success, having so far grossed $192 million worldwide against a $35 million budget.

    Amanda Seyfried with long blonde hair and red lipstick, wearing a black top, showing a serious expression.

    Amanda Seyfried with long blonde hair and red lipstick, wearing a black top, showing a serious expression.

    Image credits: mingey/Instagram

    Seyfried revealed that she and co-star Sydney Sweeney had met and celebrated the film’s success the night before, describing its box-office performance as “such a relief.”

    “I think it’s really special that we got to make that movie and that so many people saw and so many people keep seeing it,” she said. 

    A sequel, based on McFadden’s second book in The Housemaid series, is reportedly already in development.

    “Why did she do that?” Netizens were split over Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes reaction

    Tweet from user joegrower420.eth questioning Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

    Tweet from user joegrower420.eth questioning Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

    Image credits: joegrower420

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Image credits: KsanaSaysHi

    Screenshot of a tweet by user kevin replying to biglittlelies with the comment Nah she’s pick me.

    Screenshot of a tweet by user kevin replying to biglittlelies with the comment Nah she’s pick me.

    Image credits: kvintrad

    Tweet text reading when you don’t know who it is but you know it ain’t you, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss reaction.

    Tweet text reading when you don’t know who it is but you know it ain’t you, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss reaction.

    Image credits: CootDilute

    Tweet by user gracie replying to another user with the phrase idgaf veteran, posted at 2:46 AM on Jan 12, 2026.

    Tweet by user gracie replying to another user with the phrase idgaf veteran, posted at 2:46 AM on Jan 12, 2026.

    Image credits: bethecunt

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes event.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: SPENCAHASTINGS

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Image credits: arimoon_bae

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes.

    Image credits: dollpulence

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried's terrible loser moment at the Golden Globes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried's terrible loser moment at the Golden Globes.

    User comment saying she should keep her opinions to herself in a light blue speech bubble on a social media app.

    User comment saying she should keep her opinions to herself in a light blue speech bubble on a social media app.

    Alt text: Netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her Golden Globes double loss.

    Alt text: Netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her Golden Globes double loss.

    Comment about Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

    Comment about Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

    User comment about Amanda Seyfried's reaction to Golden Globes loss, sparking mixed netizen opinions online.

    User comment about Amanda Seyfried's reaction to Golden Globes loss, sparking mixed netizen opinions online.

    Comment expressing that actors can feel disappointment after losing awards, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction at Golden Globes.

    Comment expressing that actors can feel disappointment after losing awards, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction at Golden Globes.

    Comment from Cassandra Marie discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes split netizens.

    Comment from Cassandra Marie discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes split netizens.

    Golden Globes 2026 Winners

    Best film – drama

    • Frankenstein
    • Hamnet
    • It Was Just an Accident
    • The Secret Agent
    • Sentimental Value
    • Sinners

    Best film – musical or comedy

    • Blue Moon
    • Bugonia
    • Marty Supreme
    • No Other Choice
    • Nouvelle Vague
    • One Battle After Another

    Best animated film

    • Arco
    • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
    • Elio
    • KPop Demon Hunters
    • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    • Zootopia 2

    Best female actor – drama

    • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
    • Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love
    • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
    • Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
    • Tessa Thompson – Hedda
    • Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

    Best male actor – drama

    • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
    • Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
    • Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
    • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
    • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
    • Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    Best female actor – musical or comedy

    • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
    • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
    • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
    • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
    • Emma Stone – Bugonia

    Best male actor – musical or comedy

    • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
    • George Clooney – Jay Kelly
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
    • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
    • Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
    • Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

    Best supporting female actor

    • Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
    • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
    • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
    • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
    • Amy Madigan – Weapons
    • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

    Best supporting male actor

    • Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
    • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
    • Paul Mescal – Hamnet
    • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
    • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
    • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

    Best director

    • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
    • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
    • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
    • Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
    • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
    • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

