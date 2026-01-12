“Terrible Loser”: Amanda Seyfried’s Reaction To Double Loss At The Golden Globes Splits Netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (January 11), actress Amanda Seyfried became the topic of the evening after she lost twice at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. However, it wasn’t the nature of the losses but her reactions to her fellow nominees winning that caught the internet’s attention, resulting in a hot debate.

An X user reshared a clip from the event, highlighting Seyfried’s expressions, which went viral and garnered more than 4.5 million views.

Highlights Amanda Seyfried ’s reaction to losing twice at the Golden Globes went viral, making her the subject of a fierce online debate.

Viewers were split, with some calling her expressions funny and relatable while others called the actress a “terrible loser.”

Seyfried had already predicted her double loss earlier in the night, suggesting her reactions weren’t as bitter as netizens claimed.

“Didn’t see that coming, but loved it,” one user commented.

Seyfried’s reaction proved divisive, with some netizens finding it nonchalant and amusing. Others found her response awkward and left some convinced that she was a sore loser.

RELATED:

How Amanda Seyfried reacted to her dual Golden Globes loss

Amanda Seyfried in a strapless white dress and diamond necklace, reacting at the Golden Globes event amid netizen split opinions.

Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Seyfried attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California sporting a custom Versace strapless ivory gown.

She was nominated for two Best Actress awards for her performance in the musical drama movie The Testament of Ann Lee and the miniseries Long Bright River.

Amanda Seyfried in a green dress holding a Golden Globe award, reacting during her speech at the awards ceremony.

Image credits: Golden Globes

In the first category, Seyfried lost out to actress Rose Byrne, who won for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As Byrne’s name was announced, cameras caught Seyfried wincing before she started clapping.

Amanda Seyfried reacting emotionally at the Golden Globes ceremony amid double loss, capturing a terrible loser moment.

Image credits: DEADLINE/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the night, the 40-year-old actress, who previously won a Golden Globe for her role in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, appeared uninterested and distracted when Michelle Williams won Best Female Actor in the Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category.

Amanda Seyfried reacting at the Golden Globes event, capturing netizens’ mixed responses to her double loss.

Image credits: Golden Globes

Como assim a Michelle Williams ganhou o prêmio de Melhor Atriz em Minissérie??? Esse prêmio era da Sarah snook!#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/mcbH8rB3ih — Tiago Pereira (@Tiagupereira2) January 12, 2026

A clip revealed that Seyfried was looking away from the stage and already clapping before the winner was revealed. She also grimaced as she realized Williams, who won for her acting in the miniseries Dying for S*x, was not present at the ceremony.

The Internet feels Amanda Seyfried was the sorest loser at the Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing user criticizing netizens for praising Amanda Seyfried’s passive-aggressive reaction after Golden Globes loss.

Image credits: SinghKr56281

Tweet showing a user calling Amanda Seyfried a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: aliceisvtired

Seyfried’s response to losing twice on the night was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens calling her a “Mean Girl” and alleging that she was unhappy about the dual loss. Others felt that the actress was being a sore loser.

Amanda Seyfried in a white gown and sparkling necklace, showing a serious expression during Golden Globes event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one talking about Amanda Seyfried’s face when Rose Byrne won instead of her?” one netizen asked.

A second user wrote, “No doubt the self-entitled Amanda’s ego took a hit when she didn’t win.”

“Amanda Seyfried being a terrible loser…” a third person wrote.

Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

Other netizens defended Seyfried, finding her reaction honest as they saw nothing wrong with it.

“It doesn’t mean she isn’t happy for the winner,” a fan commented.

Screenshot of a netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after Golden Globes losses.

Several users argued that the Jennifer’s Body star simply did not expect to win, and that her expressions reflected the same.

“Now that was funny, she was like ‘I ain’t winning this,’” one user said.

Another added, “She knew she wasn’t about to win. She didn’t even want to look at the camera.”

Amanda Seyfried had already predicted her double loss at the 83rd Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried reacting to double loss at the Golden Globes during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

The fans’ claim was likely supported by Seyfried’s comments earlier in the evening when she appeared on the red carpet. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she discussed her chances of going home with at least one award.

The actress joked about losing twice in one night, asking whether such an outcome was common at the ceremony.

“Is it unprecedented to lose twice in one night? Cause that’s what I’m looking for,” she said sarcastically.

Amanda Seyfried smiling with a friend, dressed in pink and black, capturing a casual moment amid Golden Globes reactions.

Image credits: Instagram

At the same time, Seyfried also reflected on the success of her latest theatrical release, The Housemaid, a psychological thriller film based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name.

It emerged as a box-office success, having so far grossed $192 million worldwide against a $35 million budget.

Amanda Seyfried with long blonde hair and red lipstick, wearing a black top, showing a serious expression.

Image credits: mingey/Instagram

Seyfried revealed that she and co-star Sydney Sweeney had met and celebrated the film’s success the night before, describing its box-office performance as “such a relief.”

“I think it’s really special that we got to make that movie and that so many people saw and so many people keep seeing it,” she said.

A sequel, based on McFadden’s second book in The Housemaid series, is reportedly already in development.

“Why did she do that?” Netizens were split over Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globes reaction

Tweet from user joegrower420.eth questioning Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

Image credits: joegrower420

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her double loss at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: KsanaSaysHi

Screenshot of a tweet by user kevin replying to biglittlelies with the comment Nah she’s pick me.

Image credits: kvintrad

Tweet text reading when you don’t know who it is but you know it ain’t you, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss reaction.

Image credits: CootDilute

Tweet by user gracie replying to another user with the phrase idgaf veteran, posted at 2:46 AM on Jan 12, 2026.

Image credits: bethecunt

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: SPENCAHASTINGS

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried’s double loss at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: arimoon_bae

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction to her double loss at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: dollpulence

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amanda Seyfried's terrible loser moment at the Golden Globes.

User comment saying she should keep her opinions to herself in a light blue speech bubble on a social media app.

Alt text: Netizen comment criticizing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after her Golden Globes double loss.

Comment about Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser after double loss at the Golden Globes, sparking netizen debate.

User comment about Amanda Seyfried's reaction to Golden Globes loss, sparking mixed netizen opinions online.

Comment expressing that actors can feel disappointment after losing awards, relating to Amanda Seyfried’s reaction at Golden Globes.

Comment from Cassandra Marie discussing Amanda Seyfried’s reaction as a terrible loser at the Golden Globes split netizens.

Golden Globes 2026 Winners

Best film – drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film – musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best animated film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best female actor – drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best male actor – drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor – musical or comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best male actor – musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting female actor

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet