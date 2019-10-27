My name is Angel Boraliev and I am a fruit carving artist from Bulgaria. You can also find my works as Atelier A.B.Carving. I carve fruits, vegetables, and soaps into real sculptures - from animals and flowers to different objects from everyday life.

Around 9 years ago, I have immersed myself in this endless art. I work in the hotel and restaurant industry, which allows me to present my artwork. My goal is to convey a special mood to the guests during my live demonstrations. And I succeed. I have participated in many projects and I'm always open to new ideas and collaborations. With this selection of pumpkin sculptures, I would like to show my idea for a carved pumpkin оn the eve of Halloween.

Check out more of my alternative pumpkin sculptures here.

More info: Facebook | Etsy | atelierabcarving.com | Instagram | Youtube