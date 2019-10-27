My name is Angel Boraliev and I am a fruit carving artist from Bulgaria. You can also find my works as Atelier A.B.Carving. I carve fruits, vegetables, and soaps into real sculptures - from animals and flowers to different objects from everyday life.

Around 9 years ago, I have immersed myself in this endless art. I work in the hotel and restaurant industry, which allows me to present my artwork. My goal is to convey a special mood to the guests during my live demonstrations. And I succeed. I have participated in many projects and I'm always open to new ideas and collaborations. With this selection of pumpkin sculptures, I would like to show my idea for a carved pumpkin оn the eve of Halloween.

Check out more of my alternative pumpkin sculptures here.

More info: Facebook | Etsy | atelierabcarving.com | Instagram | Youtube

#1

Angel Boraliev
Clarebear
Clarebear
2 years ago

How do you get a pumpkin large enough for that!!! It must be a lot of work to carve the pumpkin!

#2

Angel Boraliev
glorytherainwing
glorytherainwing
2 years ago

holy shit that awesome!

#3

Angel Boraliev
Elizabeth Schuyler
Elizabeth Schuyler
2 years ago

It looks like it's a cat who's just seen a cucumber.

#4

Angel Boraliev
Clarebear
Clarebear
2 years ago

I love the bamboo

#5

Angel Boraliev
Elizabeth Schuyler
Elizabeth Schuyler
2 years ago

The broccili tree is very creative.

#6

Angel Boraliev
R L
R L
2 years ago

This inspires me to try a carving on the next butternut I buy. I'll probably cut my finger off.

#7

Angel Boraliev
glorytherainwing
glorytherainwing
2 years ago

wow you really love birds

#8

Angel Boraliev
QueenoftheSquids
QueenoftheSquids
2 years ago

That’s my favorite. So pulchritudinous.

#9

Angel Boraliev
Elle Sourit
Elle Sourit
2 years ago

The level of detail is incredible 😯

#10

Angel Boraliev
Elizabeth Schuyler
Elizabeth Schuyler
2 years ago

Graceful.

#11

Angel Boraliev
Kade MacNeill
Kade MacNeill
2 years ago

This is amazing. How do you get it to look so realistic?

#12

Angel Boraliev
Elizabeth Schuyler
Elizabeth Schuyler
2 years ago

Fruitception

#13

Angel Boraliev
glorytherainwing
glorytherainwing
2 years ago

holy crap-a-doodles that's awesome!!!

#14

Angel Boraliev
Elizabeth Schuyler
Elizabeth Schuyler
2 years ago

How'd you do the green?

#15

Angel Boraliev
Matthew White
Matthew White
2 years ago

don't stare at the people just keep swimming

#16

Angel Boraliev
glorytherainwing
glorytherainwing
2 years ago

oooooo this one looks well done

#17

Angel Boraliev
glorytherainwing
glorytherainwing
2 years ago

legit awesome pattern

#18

Angel Boraliev
#19

Angel Boraliev
#20

Angel Boraliev
#21

Angel Boraliev
Zorena Deckard
Zorena Deckard
2 years ago

What are those roses made from? they are so realistic.

#22

Angel Boraliev
#23

Angel Boraliev
#24

Angel Boraliev
Kaelyn Radziewicz
Kaelyn Radziewicz
2 years ago

You are really good

#25

Angel Boraliev
Pamela Scott
Pamela Scott
2 years ago

Looks real!

#26

Angel Boraliev
Lydia Lopez
Lydia Lopez
2 years ago

These are beautiful!

