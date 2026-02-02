All The Worst Dressed Stars From The Grammys After-Parties As See-Through Dress Trend Continues
After the Grammy Awards ended on Sunday night (February 1), A-listers changed into more comfortable looks to attend exclusive after parties hosted by fellow artists or companies.
Some had reasons to celebrate, like Lola Young, who won her first Grammy for Messy. But the after parties were also an excuse to let loose and see familiar faces for celebrities who were not nominated.
As always, the internet had a lot to say about their fashion choices, with some stars seemingly taking the “casual” after-party idea too far.
Here are some celebrity looks that were considered the worst of the evening.
Benny Blanco
Benny and his wife, Selena Gomez, were nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for their song Bluest Flame.
Since Selena was busy promoting her Rare Beauty brand, Benny headed for the Bar Marmont party without his plus-one.
The music producer wore a pair of brown boots with crew socks, athletic shorts, a zip-up pink hoodie, and a brown jacket.
“Who dressed Benny up?” someone asked on X, echoing what many were wondering after seeing his photo.
Amelia Gray
Amelia sported a cream Saint Laurent design that looked more like a babydoll dress.
The model attended the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent party.
Kesha
Kesha looked like she wanted to attend the Met Gala instead of the Grammys after party.
While some called the outfit “ethereal” and “mystical,” others were not too convinced by the dramatic headpiece, saying it looked “cheap.”
The 38-year-old also turned heads at the ceremony, where she donned a feathery white dress by Atelier Biser.
Justin Bieber
The Canadian pop star did not feel like dressing formally—or dressing at all.
For the party at The Bird Streets Club, Justin went shirtless in an open green hoodie with low-rise, baggy jeans that showed off his pink boxer briefs.
“He dressed for the Grammy's? or was that laying on the floor next to his bed when he got up?” one viewer wondered.
During the ceremony, the musician performed Yukon without his top on.
Lorde
Just like Justin Bieber, Lorde wore an extremely casual look for one of the Grammys after parties.
The Royals singer donned an open white shirt with a sequined top underneath. She completed the ensemble with gray baggy pants and pointed-toe shoes.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana, who is hoping to win her first Oscar next month for One Battle After Another, partied with the biggest names in the music industry in a modest look.
Her Saint Laurent trench coat paired with oversized sunglasses came as a breath of fresh air amid the translucent dress trend, but many agreed it was still a fashion fail.
Laufey
Laufey looked like she headed to the Grammys after party right after saying “I do” at the altar during a beach wedding.
The Icelandic-Chinese singer wore a white, bridal-like dress at the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party held at Bar Marmont.
During the ceremony, she won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time.
Lola Young
Lola’s plaid Mowalola look was just as disappointing as her Best New Artist loss.
The singer donned a mini dress with long sleeves and a polo-style neckline. She accessorized with a patterned mini bag.
Though she lost for Best New Artist, Lola took home her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, beating Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Chappell Roan.
Coco Jones
There’s just a lot going on with Coco Jones’ look.
The star honored the title of her Grammy-nominated R&B album: Why Not More?
Her burgundy furry top contrasted with her leather miniskirt and sleeves, resulting in an outfit that was more appropriate for a nightclub than a Grammys after party.
Audrey Nuna
Audrey, the singing voice for the character Mira in K-Pop Demon Hunters, took a fashion risk with an oversized Thom Browne jacket paired with a matching gray skirt.
During the ceremony, the star won Best Song Written for Visual Media for Golden.
“I am not a fashion person but I don’t feel like it looks flattering…” said one observer of Audrey’s look.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia jumped on the sheer dress trend with a vintage Valentino number.
The dress, covered in pink floral appliqués, revealed her matching underwear.
The Bad Idea, Right? hitmaker accessorized with a Fendi bag and pink heels.
“Not such a good look,” one critic wrote.
“I thought her t*ts were out Chappell made me traumatized,” joked someone else.
Chantel Jeffries
The 33-year-old model and DJ missed the mark with her purple dress featuring a plunging neckline.
On Instagram, she showed off the look in a video dancing with model Winnie Harlow.
Bebe Rexha
The In the Name of Love singer attended Vas J Morgan and Lucy Guo's Grammys after party in a chaotic all-black look.
Bebe wore a slip dress with a thigh-high cut. She paired the look with knee-high leather boots, fishnets, and a fur-trimmed jacket.
“The state of it...omg,” wrote one viewer.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian and actress headed to Janie’s Fund Grammys party in a lime green suit.
“It's giving green satin pajamas,” one critic wrote.
Hunter Schafer
The Euphoria actress wore a black Prada dress with bizarre oversized sunglasses.
She accessorized with white pointed heels and a black bag.