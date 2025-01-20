Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting Mad At My Friend For Criticizing My Fitness Routine?
Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting Mad At My Friend For Criticizing My Fitness Routine?

Krishal
Community member
RELATED:

    Moderator’s note

    If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

    So here’s the thing: I’ve been on this fitness journey for a bit, and I’m feeling pretty good about it. I’m not aiming for a six-pack or anything crazy—just getting stronger and healthier. I’ve been doing a mix of weightlifting and cardio, and I’ve found a routine that works for me. I’m seeing results, I have more energy, and honestly, I’m proud of myself.

    I mostly work out at home because it’s just easier with my schedule, and I’ve invested in some basic home workout equipment to get the job done.

    Nothing too fancy, but it works.

    Here’s where the drama starts. A few days ago, I was hanging out with one of my old friends, and we were talking about fitness and health

    Three friends sitting together outdoors during sunset.

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

    This friend has been into fitness for years, but they’re the type who’s always talking about extreme workouts and strict meal plans. They’re really into the whole “no pain, no gain” mentality, and they tend to push that onto everyone around them.

    So, I told them about my routine, and they immediately started critiquing it

    A person lifting dumbbells at a CrossFit gym.

    Image credits: ELIAS VICARIO (not the actual photo)

    They told me I wasn’t lifting enough and that my cardio wasn’t intense enough. They even said I should “quit slacking” and do more “real” workouts like CrossFit or HIIT. I know they were just trying to be helpful, but it felt like they were shaming me for not following the same path they do.

    At first, I tried to brush it off, but it started to get under my skin. I’ve worked hard to find a routine I enjoy and that fits into my life, and hearing that I wasn’t doing it “right” was frustrating. So I snapped and told them I was happy with my routine and didn’t need them to tell me how to work out.

    Now they’re mad at me, saying I was being defensive and that they were just offering advice

    A person lifting a 12-pound medicine ball.

    Image credits: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR (not the actual photo)

    But I feel like they went too far by making me feel bad about my fitness choices.

    So, AITA? Or should I have just sucked it up?

    Expert’s Advice

    Your fitness journey is personal and should align with your goals, values, and lifestyle. It’s okay to set boundaries with friends, even if their intentions are good. You expressed your feelings honestly, which is healthy. If you want to mend things, you can acknowledge their passion for fitness while reaffirming that your approach works for you. Relationships thrive when there’s mutual respect for individual choices.

    Moderator’s note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    Krishal

    Krishal

    Author, Community member

    I'm a passionate content creator with a love for humor, creativity, and engaging stories. I explore everything from quirky trends to heartwarming tales, providing my readers with a dose of laughter and inspiration. Whether it's a funny meme, an uplifting story, or a thought-provoking article, I strive to bring fresh, exciting, and relatable content to the table. Follow my journey, and let's keep spreading positivity, one post at a time.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you're my *personal trainer,* I will listen to your comments + continue as I see fit. If you decide to berate me, I will be having less to do with you.

