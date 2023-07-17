On the ever-changing platform of TikTok, the Aged filter has emerged as the new trend, creating an aging effect that's going viral at an incredible pace. This filter basically imprints the signs of aging onto users' faces, intricately sketching out wrinkles, age spots, and gray hair, while also bestowing a characteristic puffiness that often comes with advanced years.

The filter sparked a lot of discussions around the topic of age and aging, with medical professionals on the platform stating that the filter is a rather accurate representation of how one might look once they hit their elder years.

More info: tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

9points
POST
#2

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

8points
POST
#3

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

8points
POST
#4

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

8points
POST
#5

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

7points
POST
#6

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

7points
POST
#7

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

7points
POST
#8

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

7points
POST
#9

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

7points
POST
#10

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

6points
POST
#11

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

6points
POST
#12

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

6points
POST
#13

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

5points
POST
#14

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

5points
POST
#15

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

5points
POST
#16

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

4points
POST
#17

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#18

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#19

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#20

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#21

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#22

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#23

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#24

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#25

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#26

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

3points
POST
#27

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#28

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#29

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#30

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#32

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#33

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#34

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#35

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#36

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#37

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#38

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#39

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#40

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come back collagen, all is forgiven.

0
0points
reply
#42

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#43

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#44

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#45

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#46

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#47

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#48

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

2points
POST
#49

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

1point
POST
#50

A New Trend Has Gone Viral On Tiktok, The "Filter Aged"

tiktok Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!