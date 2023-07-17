On the ever-changing platform of TikTok, the Aged filter has emerged as the new trend, creating an aging effect that's going viral at an incredible pace. This filter basically imprints the signs of aging onto users' faces, intricately sketching out wrinkles, age spots, and gray hair, while also bestowing a characteristic puffiness that often comes with advanced years.

The filter sparked a lot of discussions around the topic of age and aging, with medical professionals on the platform stating that the filter is a rather accurate representation of how one might look once they hit their elder years.

