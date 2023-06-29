This month we wanted to focus on how to prepare ourselves for cat adoption. As we know, cats can be sweet, but when they are not understood, they can make their guardian's life hell. With that being said, we should all realize that the majority of bad behaviors in cats come either from errors we contribute to, or some health issues they are struggling with. That is why it is so important to study a little bit more about felines and learn how to avoid some mistakes leading to future behavioral issues.

We asked Paulina to tell us more about some common behavioral challenges that newly adopted cats may face, and how owners can address them effectively. She shared with us: “Certainly, introducing a cat to a new environment is a significant challenge. Let's remember that despite our efforts to provide the cat with plenty of entertainment, cat furniture, and toys, it can still be difficult for them. They enter a place they don't know and start living with people they don't trust. This can lead to various behaviors such as meowing, scratching furniture, marking territory and leaving their scent. Even in human-to-human relationships, things may not be perfect right away. The cat may hide under the couch and refuse to come out because they are so frightened, and any attempts to touch them may result in hissing. Therefore, it's best not to have any expectations of the cat initially and simply allow them to be. Often, we want to show them love at all costs and make them feel safe in our home, but overwhelming the cat with love can have the opposite effect. It's similar to a child who is afraid of getting a shot — will they actually feel better and more secure if we keep telling them, ‘It won't hurt’? Not necessarily. After bringing the cat home, I would give them some time in a closed room, such as a bedroom. Leave the cat there and you can sprinkle some treats around. Give them at least 15 minutes before letting them out into the rest of the rooms in the house. This will make the process of familiarizing themselves with the new place smoother. Don't keep following the cat around to check on their every move, as they may perceive it as pressure from your side. Give them time and space to get acquainted with everything around them — their new daily life."