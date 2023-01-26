Do you know what Joker, Lara Croft, James Bond, and Sherlock Holmes have in common other than being absolute legends? They’ve all been played by different actors over the years!

That’s right! Often, when we think of a character from a movie or TV show, we picture just one person in that role. But when it comes to successful productions or adaptations, remakes are made and different talents get cast to keep things fresh or attract a diverse audience. Just think of how the character portrayal of Batman has changed dramatically over the years — from the campy version of the 1960s TV show to the dark and brooding version played by Christian Bale in the 2000s. The character evolution has been fascinating to watch.

You might think you know everything about your favorite films and characters, but trust us, you haven’t seen it all until you’ve witnessed the interpretations and nuances that different actors have brought to the table. Some have become so closely associated with their characters that it can be difficult for subsequent actors to shake off their shadows and make that movie role theirs without getting ripped apart by the audience. But whether you’re a fan of the original casting or enjoy seeing a fresh take on an old favorite, you’ve got to admit that most of these remakes kept the standards of their predecessors without sacrificing the originality of their newer talents.

As we take a trip down memory lane, we’ll look at the many faces of some of the most beloved characters in film history. From Superman to Robin Hood, we’ve rounded up a list of actors who played the same role, each with their own personal twist!

#1

Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig — James Bond

Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig — James Bond

Heather Resatz
Daniel Craig is James Bond, completely. Love him!!

#2

Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Matt Smith — The Doctor (Doctor Who)

Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Matt Smith — The Doctor (Doctor Who)

Deborah Harris2
Just 4 here? David Tennant for me, but each brought their own personality to the mix

#3

Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, Gaspard Ulliel, Mads Mikkelsen — Hannibal Lecter

Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, Gaspard Ulliel, Mads Mikkelsen — Hannibal Lecter

Deborah Harris2
Anthony Hopkins for me .. always :)

#4

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland — Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland — Spider-Man

Nathaniel
And with each new Spiderman Aunt May gets sexier and sexier. If I was Peter Parker and Marisa Tomei was my aunt, I would be involuntarily shooting my web off every time I saw her.

#5

Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Heather Resatz
It's between Heath and Joaquin, for me .. they were both amazing

#6

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson — Batman (Bruce Wayne)

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson — Batman (Bruce Wayne)

Nathaniel
Grew up with Michael Keaton as Batman. Like Christian Bale. Robert Pattinson just played Bruce as a moody teenager, who wants to paint his bedroom black and thinks a can of axe body spray equals a shower.

#7

Jeremy Brett, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Henry Cavill — Sherlock Holmes

Jeremy Brett, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Henry Cavill — Sherlock Holmes

Nathaniel
The Benedict Cumberbatch ones started okay, but the later episodes, the series went way up it's own a**e, trying to be over clever and not explaining anything.

#8

Richard Harris, Michael Gambon — Albus Dumbledore

Richard Harris, Michael Gambon — Albus Dumbledore

#9

Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman, Luke Evans — Dracula

Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman, Luke Evans — Dracula

Deborah Harris2
The classic and immortal Christopher Lee will always be Dracula for me, however I do like the Gary Oldman version too

#10

Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett — Queen Elizabeth I

Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett — Queen Elizabeth I

#11

Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander — Lara Croft

Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander — Lara Croft

Deborah Harris2
Angelina for me, I still have a crush on her :)

#12

Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz — Catwoman (Selina Kyle)

Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz — Catwoman (Selina Kyle)

#13

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Evan Peters — Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Evan Peters — Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff)

Paulo Freitas
Im divided here i like them both, but the One in the bottom had more to do in the movies, the other dude's job was just to annoy Hawkeye and die.... Not a fair comparison.

#14

Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan — Johnny Storm

Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan — Johnny Storm

#15

Alec Guinness, Ewan Mcgregor — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Alec Guinness, Ewan Mcgregor — Obi-Wan Kenobi

#16

Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke — Sarah Connor

Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke — Sarah Connor

Heather Resatz
Both of these ladies killed it!!!

#17

Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, John Krasinski — Jack Ryan

Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, John Krasinski — Jack Ryan

Heather Resatz
That's a tough one .. everyone except Ben Affleck lol!!

#18

Kurt Russell, David Keith, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler — Elvis Presley

Kurt Russell, David Keith, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler — Elvis Presley

#19

Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman — Daario Naharis

Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman — Daario Naharis

#20

Eric Bana, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo — Hulk

Eric Bana, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo — Hulk

Confused Duck
Feel like Eric Bana was underrated, also his name matches lol

#21

Patrick Stewart, James Mcavoy — Professor X (Charles Xavier)

Patrick Stewart, James Mcavoy — Professor X (Charles Xavier)

#22

Rebecca Romijn, Jennifer Lawrence — Mystique (Raven Darkhölme)

Rebecca Romijn, Jennifer Lawrence — Mystique (Raven Darkhölme)

#23

George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin — Superman

George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin — Superman

Nathaniel
Christopher Reeve is the one for me. That first Superman film? The best movie origin story ever.

#24

Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller — Reed Richards

Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller — Reed Richards

#25

Jessica Alba, Kate Mara — Sue Storm

Jessica Alba, Kate Mara — Sue Storm

#26

Jason Robards, Ben Gazzara, Robert De Niro, Tom Hardy — Al Capone

Jason Robards, Ben Gazzara, Robert De Niro, Tom Hardy — Al Capone

#27

Johnny Weissmuller, Ron Ely, Christopher Lambert, Alexander Skarsgård — Tarzan

Johnny Weissmuller, Ron Ely, Christopher Lambert, Alexander Skarsgård — Tarzan

#28

Walter Huston, Gregory Peck, Daniel Day-Lewis, Billy Campbell — Abraham Lincoln

Walter Huston, Gregory Peck, Daniel Day-Lewis, Billy Campbell — Abraham Lincoln

#29

Winona Ryder, Saoirse Ronan — Jo March

Winona Ryder, Saoirse Ronan — Jo March

#30

Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner — Jean Grey

Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner — Jean Grey

#31

Ian Holm, Martin Freeman — Bilbo Baggins

Ian Holm, Martin Freeman — Bilbo Baggins

#32

Jake Lloyd, Hayden Christensen — Anakin Skywalker

Jake Lloyd, Hayden Christensen — Anakin Skywalker

Heather Resatz
Jake Lloyd!! I loved that kid!!

#33

Graham Chapman, Nigel Terry, Sean Connery, Bradley James — King Arthur

Graham Chapman, Nigel Terry, Sean Connery, Bradley James — King Arthur

#34

Bryce Dallas Howard, Rachelle Lefevre — Victoria

Bryce Dallas Howard, Rachelle Lefevre — Victoria

#35

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Katie Holmes — Rachel Dawes

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Katie Holmes — Rachel Dawes

#36

David Rintoul, Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Matthew Rhys — Mr. Darcy

David Rintoul, Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Matthew Rhys — Mr. Darcy

#37

Errol Flynn, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Cary Elwes — Robin Hood

Errol Flynn, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Cary Elwes — Robin Hood

Nathaniel
What about John Cleese in Time Bandits!

#38

Halle Berry, Alexandra Shipp — Ororo Munroe

Halle Berry, Alexandra Shipp — Ororo Munroe

#39

Jennifer Connelly, Liv Tyler — Betty Ross

Jennifer Connelly, Liv Tyler — Betty Ross

#40

Edward Furlong, Nick Stahl, Christian Bale, Jason Clarke — John Connor

Edward Furlong, Nick Stahl, Christian Bale, Jason Clarke — John Connor

#41

Michael Chiklis, Jamie Bell — Ben Grimm

Michael Chiklis, Jamie Bell — Ben Grimm

#42

Sean Bean, Luke Evans, Liam Neeson — Zeus

Sean Bean, Luke Evans, Liam Neeson — Zeus

#43

Michael York, Chris O'donnell, Gabriel Byrne, Logan Lerman — D'artagnan

Michael York, Chris O'donnell, Gabriel Byrne, Logan Lerman — D'artagnan

#44

Alicia Silverstone, Rachel Blanchard — Cher Horowitz

Alicia Silverstone, Rachel Blanchard — Cher Horowitz

#45

Jodie Foster, Julianne Moore — Clarice Starling

Jodie Foster, Julianne Moore — Clarice Starling

#46

Michael Biehn, Anton Yelchin, Jai Courtney — Kyle Reese

Michael Biehn, Anton Yelchin, Jai Courtney — Kyle Reese

#47

William Devane, Bruce Greenwood, Greg Kinnear, Michael C. Hall — John F. Kennedy

William Devane, Bruce Greenwood, Greg Kinnear, Michael C. Hall — John F. Kennedy

