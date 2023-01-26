Same Character, Different Actors: 47 Movie Roles And The Actors That Played Them
Do you know what Joker, Lara Croft, James Bond, and Sherlock Holmes have in common other than being absolute legends? They’ve all been played by different actors over the years!
That’s right! Often, when we think of a character from a movie or TV show, we picture just one person in that role. But when it comes to successful productions or adaptations, remakes are made and different talents get cast to keep things fresh or attract a diverse audience. Just think of how the character portrayal of Batman has changed dramatically over the years — from the campy version of the 1960s TV show to the dark and brooding version played by Christian Bale in the 2000s. The character evolution has been fascinating to watch.
You might think you know everything about your favorite films and characters, but trust us, you haven’t seen it all until you’ve witnessed the interpretations and nuances that different actors have brought to the table. Some have become so closely associated with their characters that it can be difficult for subsequent actors to shake off their shadows and make that movie role theirs without getting ripped apart by the audience. But whether you’re a fan of the original casting or enjoy seeing a fresh take on an old favorite, you’ve got to admit that most of these remakes kept the standards of their predecessors without sacrificing the originality of their newer talents.
As we take a trip down memory lane, we’ll look at the many faces of some of the most beloved characters in film history. From Superman to Robin Hood, we’ve rounded up a list of actors who played the same role, each with their own personal twist!
Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig — James Bond
Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Matt Smith — The Doctor (Doctor Who)
Just 4 here? David Tennant for me, but each brought their own personality to the mix
Brian Cox, Anthony Hopkins, Gaspard Ulliel, Mads Mikkelsen — Hannibal Lecter
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland — Spider-Man
Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
It's between Heath and Joaquin, for me .. they were both amazing
Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson — Batman (Bruce Wayne)
Jeremy Brett, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Henry Cavill — Sherlock Holmes
Richard Harris, Michael Gambon — Albus Dumbledore
Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman, Luke Evans — Dracula
The classic and immortal Christopher Lee will always be Dracula for me, however I do like the Gary Oldman version too
Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Cate Blanchett — Queen Elizabeth I
Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander — Lara Croft
Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz — Catwoman (Selina Kyle)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Evan Peters — Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff)
Im divided here i like them both, but the One in the bottom had more to do in the movies, the other dude's job was just to annoy Hawkeye and die.... Not a fair comparison.
Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan — Johnny Storm
Alec Guinness, Ewan Mcgregor — Obi-Wan Kenobi
Linda Hamilton, Emilia Clarke — Sarah Connor
Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, John Krasinski — Jack Ryan
That's a tough one .. everyone except Ben Affleck lol!!
Kurt Russell, David Keith, Michael Shannon, Austin Butler — Elvis Presley
Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman — Daario Naharis
Eric Bana, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo — Hulk
Feel like Eric Bana was underrated, also his name matches lol