Do you know what Joker, Lara Croft, James Bond, and Sherlock Holmes have in common other than being absolute legends? They’ve all been played by different actors over the years!

That’s right! Often, when we think of a character from a movie or TV show, we picture just one person in that role. But when it comes to successful productions or adaptations, remakes are made and different talents get cast to keep things fresh or attract a diverse audience. Just think of how the character portrayal of Batman has changed dramatically over the years — from the campy version of the 1960s TV show to the dark and brooding version played by Christian Bale in the 2000s. The character evolution has been fascinating to watch.

You might think you know everything about your favorite films and characters, but trust us, you haven’t seen it all until you’ve witnessed the interpretations and nuances that different actors have brought to the table. Some have become so closely associated with their characters that it can be difficult for subsequent actors to shake off their shadows and make that movie role theirs without getting ripped apart by the audience. But whether you’re a fan of the original casting or enjoy seeing a fresh take on an old favorite, you’ve got to admit that most of these remakes kept the standards of their predecessors without sacrificing the originality of their newer talents.

As we take a trip down memory lane, we’ll look at the many faces of some of the most beloved characters in film history. From Superman to Robin Hood, we’ve rounded up a list of actors who played the same role, each with their own personal twist!