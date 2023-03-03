Could you imagine a world where Tom Holland is not Spider-Man or where Emily Blunt portrays Natasha Romanoff? To us, it sounds like a real travesty! However, at the same time, we’d be pretty curious to see these alternate versions of Marvel movies with the main roles played by entirely different actors than we are so used to by now. So, before the imagination and the options for alternate Marvel movie casts run wild here, come take a look at the famous Hollywood actors who also auditioned to become a part of everyone’s beloved Marvel franchise.

So, as we’ve already mentioned, Tom Holland might’ve not become Spider-Man if not for Timothee Chalamet ‘completely blowing’ his audition way back in 2015. Now, we cannot say that we aren’t intrigued by the idea of Timothee as Spider-Man! In another curious case, Amanda Seyfried might’ve portrayed Gamora if not for the actress' dislike for being, well, green. Yet, however much fun it is to imagine entirely different Marvel actors from those who actually starred in the now-iconic movies, I guess we can all agree that the producers’ ultimate choices were actually spot-on in each case, and each of the famous actors delivered their roles with gusto. And much to our delight!

Now, with the introductions done, it's time to satisfy everyone's curiosity and learn which of the famous Hollywood actors aimed to become the next Spider-Man, Captain America, or Thor. As you're about to see, it was basically the whole of Hollywood!