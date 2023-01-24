What makes a certain role iconic? For us, it’s when an actor’s portrayal of a character becomes so well-known and recognizable that the actor and the character are linked forever, setting a standard that is often impossible to overcome. Just think of Meryl Streep as the fierce Miranda Priestly or Arnold Schwarzenegger as Terminator. For the public audience, they’ll always be remembered for these legendary roles, and any possible remake would struggle to find a worthy successor that wouldn’t be met with skepticism. (But let’s be real, who would be so crazy to mess with perfection?)

It’s not just the actor’s skills that elevate a movie’s story, though. The chemistry with their co-stars and their ability to make a character believable and relatable can really make or break a movie and turn an average film into a cinematic masterpiece. It’s no wonder these perfectly cast actors ended up with award nominations and wins, as they’ve been able to bring a level of authenticity to the role that is hard to match. Spot-on casting can be a tricky business for directors and producers, but when they get it right, it can lead to some of the most memorable performances in film history.

With that in mind, let’s look at the movies with the best casting, as shared in this online thread. From Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, these great actors embodied their characters so perfectly, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role. This list of legendary casting choices is sure to take both film buffs and casual moviegoers on a journey through some of the most unforgettable performances on the big screen!