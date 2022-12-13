You might have hated history lessons at school, but I am sure you have enjoyed at least one historical film in your life, if not more. Of course, a lot here depends on Hollywood (and other film industries) creating a compelling story that attracts your attention — but also, we really love seeing historical figures up close in situations that our textbooks never described.   

A big part of making a film on real-life events and real people is casting. Good acting is important, but the actors also have to resemble the person they are portraying to a certain degree. Because often the audience won’t notice the historical inconsistencies, but they will most likely criticize the looks of actors in movies that tell the story of one well-known person or another. 

Throughout the years of its existence, the film industry has handled quite a number of famous events in history, depicting each of them from the director’s perspective. But it is equally interested in big events in the lives of people of art, science, sports, or public figures. For actors, portraying a real person can be more challenging than a fictional character because you can’t build them solely on your vision, but have to do quite a lot of research. However, it can also be a very rewarding experience.

For this article, we collected some of the best examples of actors playing famous people. In your opinion, who did the best job? Do you have another favorite actor playing a historical figure that didn’t make it to this list? Share with us in the comments! 

#1

Robert Downey Jr. As Charlie Chaplin In "Chaplin"

Robert Downey Jr. As Charlie Chaplin In "Chaplin"

amazon.com , jenikirbyhistory.getarchive.net

12points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Eddie Redmayne And Felicity Jones As Stephen Hawking With His Wife Jane Wilde In "The Theory Of Everything"

Eddie Redmayne And Felicity Jones As Stephen Hawking With His Wife Jane Wilde In "The Theory Of Everything"

amazon.com , Billy Bob Bain

12points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Evan Peters As Jeffrey Dahmer In "Dahmer"

Evan Peters As Jeffrey Dahmer In "Dahmer"

imdb.com , Inside Edition

12points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Evan Peters deserves to be in a lot more than just Netflix Specials.

0
0points
reply
#4

Hailee Steinfeld As Emily Dickinson In "Dickinson"

Hailee Steinfeld As Emily Dickinson In "Dickinson"

imdb.com , Amherst College

11points
POST
#5

Jamie Foxx As Ray Charles In "Ray"

Jamie Foxx As Ray Charles In "Ray"

amazon.com , Gelderen, Hugo van

11points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Morgan Freeman As Nelson Mandela In "Invictus"

Morgan Freeman As Nelson Mandela In "Invictus"

amazon.com , South Africa The Good News

11points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Denzel Washington As Malcolm X In "Malcolm X"

Denzel Washington As Malcolm X In "Malcolm X"

amazon.com , picryl.com

11points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Gary Oldman As Ludwig Van Beethoven In "Immortal Beloved"

Gary Oldman As Ludwig Van Beethoven In "Immortal Beloved"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

11points
Buy Now
POST
Jeff Jefferson
Jeff Jefferson
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I see a picture of Gary Oldman I always have to think of Mr. Zorg

0
0points
reply
#9

James Franco As James Dean In "James Dean"

James Franco As James Dean In "James Dean"

amazon.com , pxhere.com

11points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Jesse Eisenberg As Mark Zuckerberg In "The Social Network"

Jesse Eisenberg As Mark Zuckerberg In "The Social Network"

amazon.com , TechCrunch

11points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Cate Blanchett As Queen Elizabeth I In "Elizabeth"

Cate Blanchett As Queen Elizabeth I In "Elizabeth"

amazon.com , picryl.com

11points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In "Bohemian Rhapsody"

amazon.com , Carl Lender

11points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Lily James As Pamela Anderson In "Pam & Tommy"

Lily James As Pamela Anderson In "Pam & Tommy"

imdb.com , imdb.com

11points
POST
#14

Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In "Blonde"

Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In "Blonde"

imdb.com , jenikirbyhistory.getarchive.net

10points
POST
#15

Austin Butler As Elvis Presley In "Elvis"

Austin Butler As Elvis Presley In "Elvis"

amazon.com , The Library of Congress

10points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Eli Goree As Muhammad Ali In "One Night In Miami"

Eli Goree As Muhammad Ali In "One Night In Miami"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org

10points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Helen Mirren As Queen Elizabeth II In "The Queen"

Helen Mirren As Queen Elizabeth II In "The Queen"

amazon.com , Governor General

10points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Ashton Kutcher As Steve Jobs In "Jobs"

Ashton Kutcher As Steve Jobs In "Jobs"

amazon.com , en.wikipedia.org

10points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Jason Scott Lee As Bruce Lee In "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story"

Jason Scott Lee As Bruce Lee In "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story"

amazon.com , openclipart.org

10points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Nicole Kidman As Grace Kelly In "Grace Of Monaco"

Nicole Kidman As Grace Kelly In "Grace Of Monaco"

amazon.com , pxhere.com

10points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Taron Egerton As Elton John In "Rocketman"

Taron Egerton As Elton John In "Rocketman"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org

10points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Shipp Jr. As Tupac Shakur In "All Eyez On Me"

Shipp Jr. As Tupac Shakur In "All Eyez On Me"

amazon.com , John Seb Barber

10points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Salma Hayek As Frida In "Frida"

Salma Hayek As Frida In "Frida"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

9points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Adrien Brody As Salvador Dalí In "Midnight In Paris"

Adrien Brody As Salvador Dalí In "Midnight In Paris"

amazon.com , loc.gov

9points
Buy Now
POST
#25

André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix In "Jimi: All Is By My Side"

André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix In "Jimi: All Is By My Side"

amazon.com , NDLA

9points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Hilary Swank As Amelia Earhart In "Amelia"

Hilary Swank As Amelia Earhart In "Amelia"

amazon.com , picryl.com

9points
Buy Now
POST
#27

Margot Robbie As Sharon Tate In "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

Margot Robbie As Sharon Tate In "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

amazon.com , simply-sharon-tate.tumblr.com

9points
Buy Now
POST
#28

Chadwick Boseman As Jackie Robinson In "42"

Chadwick Boseman As Jackie Robinson In "42"

amazon.com , picryl.com

9points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Meryl Streep As Margaret Thatcher In "The Iron Lady"

Meryl Streep As Margaret Thatcher In "The Iron Lady"

amazon.com , National Library of Israel

9points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Ben Kingsley As Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi In "Gandhi"

Ben Kingsley As Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi In "Gandhi"

amazon.com , garystockbridge617.getarchive.net

9points
Buy Now
POST
#31

Cate Blanchett As Bob Dylan In "I'm Not There"

Cate Blanchett As Bob Dylan In "I'm Not There"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org

9points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Charlize Theron As Aileen Wuornos In "Monster"

Charlize Theron As Aileen Wuornos In "Monster"

amazon.com , AileenWuornos

9points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Kirk Douglas As Vincent Van Gogh In "Lust For Life"

Kirk Douglas As Vincent Van Gogh In "Lust For Life"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

9points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Marion Cotillard As Édith Piaf In "La Vie En Rose"

Marion Cotillard As Édith Piaf In "La Vie En Rose"

amazon.com , Koch, Eric

9points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Daniel Brühl As Niki Lauda In "Rush"

Daniel Brühl As Niki Lauda In "Rush"

amazon.com , Verhoeff, Bert

9points
Buy Now
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was an amazing portrayal imho

0
0points
reply
#36

Meryl Streep As Julia Child In "Julie And Julia"

Meryl Streep As Julia Child In "Julie And Julia"

amazon.com , Lynn Gilbert

9points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Halle Berry As Dorothy Dandridge In "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge"

Halle Berry As Dorothy Dandridge In "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge"

amazon.com , Stevan Kragujević

9points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Albert Finney As Winston Churchill In "The Gathering Storm"

Albert Finney As Winston Churchill In "The Gathering Storm"

amazon.com , Karsh, Yousuf

9points
Buy Now
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

John Lithgow did an excellent job of playing Churchill in The Crown.

0
0points
reply
#39

Naomi Watts As Princess Diana In "Diana"

Naomi Watts As Princess Diana In "Diana"

amazon.com , John MacIntyre

9points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Ralph Fiennes As Charles Dickens In "The Invisible Woman"

Ralph Fiennes As Charles Dickens In "The Invisible Woman"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

9points
Buy Now
POST
#41

Tom Hanks As Captain Chesley Sullenberger In "Sully"

Tom Hanks As Captain Chesley Sullenberger In "Sully"

amazon.com , en.wikipedia.org

9points
Buy Now
POST
#42

Cuba Gooding Jr. As O.J. Simpson In "American Crime Story"

Cuba Gooding Jr. As O.J. Simpson In "American Crime Story"

amazon.com , nara.getarchive.net

9points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers In "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood"

Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers In "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood"

amazon.com , picryl.com

9points
Buy Now
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After the movie was released he learned they were actually related!

0
0points
reply
#44

Anthony Hopkins As Pope Benedict XVI In "The Two Popes"

Anthony Hopkins As Pope Benedict XVI In "The Two Popes"

imdb.com , Giuseppe Ruggirello

9points
POST
#45

Bill Hader As Andy Warhol In "Men In Black 3"

Bill Hader As Andy Warhol In "Men In Black 3"

amazon.com , picryl.com

9points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Natalie Portman As Jackie Kennedy In "Jackie"

Natalie Portman As Jackie Kennedy In "Jackie"

amazon.com , loc.getarchive.net

9points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Susan Sarandon As Bette Davis In "Feud"

Susan Sarandon As Bette Davis In "Feud"

amazon.com , Roland Godefroy

9points
Buy Now
POST
#48

Daniel Day-Lewis As Abraham Lincoln In "Lincoln"

Daniel Day-Lewis As Abraham Lincoln In "Lincoln"

amazon.com , Archives New Zealand

8points
Buy Now
POST
#49

Audrey Tautou As Coco Chanel In "Coco Before Chanel"

Audrey Tautou As Coco Chanel In "Coco Before Chanel"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

8points
Buy Now
POST
#50

Nicole Kidman As Virginia Woolf In "The Hours"

Nicole Kidman As Virginia Woolf In "The Hours"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

8points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Bruno Ganz As Adolf Hitler In "Downfall"

Bruno Ganz As Adolf Hitler In "Downfall"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org

8points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Benicio Del Toro As Ernesto "Che" Guevara In "Che"

Benicio Del Toro As Ernesto "Che" Guevara In "Che"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

8points
Buy Now
POST
#53

Philip Seymour Hoffman As Truman Capote In "Capote"

Philip Seymour Hoffman As Truman Capote In "Capote"

amazon.com , Koch, Eric

8points
Buy Now
POST
#54

Colin Firth As King George Vi In "The King's Speech"

Colin Firth As King George Vi In "The King's Speech"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon

8points
Buy Now
POST
#55

Jeff Daniels As Joshua Chamberlain In "Gettysburg"

Jeff Daniels As Joshua Chamberlain In "Gettysburg"

amazon.com , nara.getarchive.net

8points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Leonardo Dicaprio As Tycoon Howard Hughes In "The Aviator"

Leonardo Dicaprio As Tycoon Howard Hughes In "The Aviator"

amazon.com , picryl.com

8points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Jason Segel As David Foster Wallace In "The End Of The Tour"

Jason Segel As David Foster Wallace In "The End Of The Tour"

amazon.com , youtube.com

8points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Val Kilmer As Jim Morrison In "The Doors"

Val Kilmer As Jim Morrison In "The Doors"

amazon.com , SK49

8points
Buy Now
POST
#59

Christian Bale As Dick Cheney In "Vice"

Christian Bale As Dick Cheney In "Vice"

amazon.com , Gage Skidmore

8points
Buy Now
POST
#60

Josh Brolin As George W. Bush In "W."

Josh Brolin As George W. Bush In "W."

amazon.com , Den Store Danske

8points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Zach Villa As Richard Ramirez In "American

Zach Villa As Richard Ramirez In "American Horror Story: 1984"

amazon.com , picryl.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ramirez was a horror story all by himself.

0
0points
reply
#62

Kristen Stewart As Joan Jett In "The Runaways"

Kristen Stewart As Joan Jett In "The Runaways"

amazon.com , Jessie Pearl Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Pat Bond
Pat Bond
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb

0
0points
reply
#63

Diana Ross As Billie Holiday In "Lady Sings The Blues"

Diana Ross As Billie Holiday In "Lady Sings The Blues"

imdb.com , picryl.com Report

8points
POST
#64

Yasiin Bey As Chuck Berry In "Cadillac Records"

Yasiin Bey As Chuck Berry In "Cadillac Records"

amazon.com , GPA Photo Archive Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#65

Uzo Aduba As Shirley Chisholm In "Mrs. America"

Uzo Aduba As Shirley Chisholm In "Mrs. America"

amazon.com , picryl.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Angela Bassett As Tina Turner In "What's Love Got To Do With It"

Angela Bassett As Tina Turner In "What's Love Got To Do With It"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#67

Scarlett Johansson As Janet Leigh In "Hitchcock"

Scarlett Johansson As Janet Leigh In "Hitchcock"

amazon.com , Los Angeles Times Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball In "Being The Ricardos"

Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball In "Being The Ricardos"

amazon.com , picryl.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#69

Courtney B. Vance As Johnnie Cochran In "American Crime Story"

Courtney B. Vance As Johnnie Cochran In "American Crime Story"

amazon.com , Mark Winograd Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#70

John Goodman As Babe Ruth In "The Babe"

John Goodman As Babe Ruth In "The Babe"

amazon.com , loc.getarchive.net Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#71

Anthony Hopkins As Alfred Hitchcock In "Hitchcock"

Anthony Hopkins As Alfred Hitchcock In "Hitchcock"

amazon.com , picryl.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#72

Sean Penn As Harvey Milk In "Milk"

Sean Penn As Harvey Milk In "Milk"

amazon.com , commons.wikimedia.org Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#73

Bryan Cranston As Dalton Trumbo In "Trumbo"

Bryan Cranston As Dalton Trumbo In "Trumbo"

amazon.com , Store Norske Leksikon Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#74

Jennifer Lopez As Selena Quintanilla-Pérez In "Selena"

Jennifer Lopez As Selena Quintanilla-Pérez In "Selena"

amazon.com , hellboy_93 Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#75

Stephen Fry As Oscar Wilde In "Wilde"

Stephen Fry As Oscar Wilde In "Wilde"

amazon.com , metmuseum.org Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#76

Geoffrey Rush As Peter Sellers In "The Life And Death Of Peter Sellers"

Geoffrey Rush As Peter Sellers In "The Life And Death Of Peter Sellers"