Actors And The Real Historical People They Played In Films
You might have hated history lessons at school, but I am sure you have enjoyed at least one historical film in your life, if not more. Of course, a lot here depends on Hollywood (and other film industries) creating a compelling story that attracts your attention — but also, we really love seeing historical figures up close in situations that our textbooks never described.
A big part of making a film on real-life events and real people is casting. Good acting is important, but the actors also have to resemble the person they are portraying to a certain degree. Because often the audience won’t notice the historical inconsistencies, but they will most likely criticize the looks of actors in movies that tell the story of one well-known person or another.
Throughout the years of its existence, the film industry has handled quite a number of famous events in history, depicting each of them from the director’s perspective. But it is equally interested in big events in the lives of people of art, science, sports, or public figures. For actors, portraying a real person can be more challenging than a fictional character because you can’t build them solely on your vision, but have to do quite a lot of research. However, it can also be a very rewarding experience.
For this article, we collected some of the best examples of actors playing famous people. In your opinion, who did the best job? Do you have another favorite actor playing a historical figure that didn’t make it to this list? Share with us in the comments!
Robert Downey Jr. As Charlie Chaplin In "Chaplin"
Eddie Redmayne And Felicity Jones As Stephen Hawking With His Wife Jane Wilde In "The Theory Of Everything"
Evan Peters As Jeffrey Dahmer In "Dahmer"
Hailee Steinfeld As Emily Dickinson In "Dickinson"
Jamie Foxx As Ray Charles In "Ray"
Morgan Freeman As Nelson Mandela In "Invictus"
Denzel Washington As Malcolm X In "Malcolm X"
Gary Oldman As Ludwig Van Beethoven In "Immortal Beloved"
James Franco As James Dean In "James Dean"
Jesse Eisenberg As Mark Zuckerberg In "The Social Network"
Cate Blanchett As Queen Elizabeth I In "Elizabeth"
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury In "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Lily James As Pamela Anderson In "Pam & Tommy"
Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In "Blonde"
Austin Butler As Elvis Presley In "Elvis"
Eli Goree As Muhammad Ali In "One Night In Miami"
Helen Mirren As Queen Elizabeth II In "The Queen"
Ashton Kutcher As Steve Jobs In "Jobs"
Jason Scott Lee As Bruce Lee In "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story"
Nicole Kidman As Grace Kelly In "Grace Of Monaco"
Taron Egerton As Elton John In "Rocketman"
Shipp Jr. As Tupac Shakur In "All Eyez On Me"
Salma Hayek As Frida In "Frida"
Adrien Brody As Salvador Dalí In "Midnight In Paris"
André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix In "Jimi: All Is By My Side"
Hilary Swank As Amelia Earhart In "Amelia"
Margot Robbie As Sharon Tate In "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
Chadwick Boseman As Jackie Robinson In "42"
Meryl Streep As Margaret Thatcher In "The Iron Lady"
Ben Kingsley As Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi In "Gandhi"
Cate Blanchett As Bob Dylan In "I'm Not There"
Charlize Theron As Aileen Wuornos In "Monster"
Kirk Douglas As Vincent Van Gogh In "Lust For Life"
Marion Cotillard As Édith Piaf In "La Vie En Rose"
Daniel Brühl As Niki Lauda In "Rush"
Meryl Streep As Julia Child In "Julie And Julia"
Halle Berry As Dorothy Dandridge In "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge"
Albert Finney As Winston Churchill In "The Gathering Storm"
Naomi Watts As Princess Diana In "Diana"
Ralph Fiennes As Charles Dickens In "The Invisible Woman"
Tom Hanks As Captain Chesley Sullenberger In "Sully"
Cuba Gooding Jr. As O.J. Simpson In "American Crime Story"
Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers In "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood"
