Having one of your favorite characters wiped out from your go-to show isn’t exactly a pleasant experience. When watching a TV series, we sometimes feel like we’ve built a special connection with a character and even wonder if the actor who played them is also mourning their fictional loss.

But this isn’t always the case. Whether it be because they've decided to take care of personal issues or they’ve been offered an attractive, challenging role, it’s not uncommon for actors to approach screenwriters to have their characters killed off.

Here’s a list of beloved characters whose perpetrator happened to be the performer who initially brought them to life. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)



