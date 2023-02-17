Toys are an important part of our childhood because they help in shaping our imagination, creativity, and social and emotional development, as well as provide a source of fun and entertainment. Among these toys, dolls have a special significance, as they assist children in understanding their world, provide comfort in difficult times, and can boost their self-esteem. That's why Amy Jandrisevits, a designer and social worker from Wisconsin, states that "dolls should look like the children who love them"!

Amy is the founder of A Doll Like Me, a praiseworthy initiative helping kids feel included and beautiful as they are. She came up with the idea to create dolls that would embody the physical and/or medical characteristics of their rare condition-having owners. "I thought it was important to have dolls available to the kids because everyone should have something to hold. Everyone should have a doll that looks like them," Amy previously shared with us.

Let's support Amy's mission to promote self-acceptance, confidence, and inclusiveness among children through the power of play.

