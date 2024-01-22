ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes all it takes is hearing a song that you loved back in school or stumbling upon a favored childhood toy while looking for something in your parents’ garage for a surge of nostalgia to sweep you off your feet. That often results in listening to the forgotten musician for weeks on end or spending the next three hours going through childhood pictures at your folks’ place.

Browsing pictures of items and phenomena quintessential of a certain period can also evoke nostalgic memories, which is why many people follow accounts, such as ‘Flashback 90’s’ and reminisce about the good old days. With over 785k followers, the Instagram account brings back bits and pieces of the ’90s that ought to make one feel sentimental about the iconic time or curious about what it was like for those representing a younger generation. So, whether you would like to take a trip down memory lane or familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of a time you didn’t get the chance to experience, scroll down to find some ’90s flashbacks on the list below and enjoy.

#1

officialflashback90s

#2

officialflashback90s

#3

officialflashback90s

#4

officialflashback90s

Annabel Wood
Annabel Wood
Annabel Wood
Community Member
10 minutes ago

i felt like a king. do not underestimate the powers of the all mighty plastic chairs.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

officialflashback90s , yrotftw

#6

officialflashback90s

#7

officialflashback90s

#8

officialflashback90s

#9

officialflashback90s

#10

officialflashback90s

#11

officialflashback90s

#12

officialflashback90s , jamisonsayss

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I used to like the sound of the 'click' when you switched it on and off!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

officialflashback90s

#14

officialflashback90s

#15

officialflashback90s

#16

officialflashback90s

#17

officialflashback90s

#18

officialflashback90s

#19

officialflashback90s

#20

officialflashback90s

#21

officialflashback90s

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
11 minutes ago

How about jelly jar cups or if you're classy the Batman glass ones from McDonald's

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

officialflashback90s

#23

officialflashback90s

#24

officialflashback90s

Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I'm so old that I remember being very excited because my new phone had polyphonic ringtones! My first camera phone had a detachable camera. It was VGA quality and I walked round pretending that the pathetic grainy photos I took of my friends were the best thing ever.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#25

officialflashback90s

#26

officialflashback90s

#27

officialflashback90s

#28

officialflashback90s

#29

officialflashback90s

#30

officialflashback90s

#31

officialflashback90s

AJay
AJay
AJay
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I loved winding the dial on the conveyer belt to make the products move even though I always wished it was longer.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
officialflashback90s Report

#33

officialflashback90s

#34

officialflashback90s

#35

officialflashback90s

#36

officialflashback90s

#37

officialflashback90s

#38

officialflashback90s

#39

officialflashback90s

Will Cable
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
23 minutes ago

These days, scan the QR code, input your name and email, the name of your firstborn, how many pets you have, do you own your home, how many children do you have, does my bum look big in this....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

officialflashback90s

#41

officialflashback90s

#42

officialflashback90s

Xenon
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I am supremely tired of this same damned meme showing up everywhere.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

officialflashback90s

Agfox
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, it's on late night (yeah, I don't know why, either) free-to-air TV at present where I live. It's still an excellent show

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

officialflashback90s

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I'm DOS old, so yes. Yes I am old enough to remember windows 98.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

officialflashback90s

#46

officialflashback90s

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
54 minutes ago

So apparently, those markers were always dry because you're supposed to add water to them. Who knew??

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#47

officialflashback90s

Agfox
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Is that Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in the top left pic?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

officialflashback90s

Xenon
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Don't watch the show but clever advertisement.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

officialflashback90s

BeeBee Buni
BeeBee Buni
BeeBee Buni
Community Member
1 hour ago

All of the fun looking buildings in the 90s are “modern” now (modern obviously being a code word for “depressed middle aged man”)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

officialflashback90s

#51

officialflashback90s

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
56 minutes ago

OR, he actually left his children Home Alone, and we can see how children of this generation would defend their house.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

officialflashback90s

AJay
AJay
AJay
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Pretty sure there is an Instagram account that still does this but I could be wrong

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

officialflashback90s

#54

officialflashback90s

#55

officialflashback90s

#56

officialflashback90s

#57

officialflashback90s

#58

officialflashback90s

#59

officialflashback90s

#60

officialflashback90s

#61

offic

#62

officialflashback90s Report

#63

officialflashback90s Report

#64

officialflashback90s Report

#65

officialflashback90s Report

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technology was just so much cooler when you could see the electronics inside.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#66

officialflashback90s Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This passes for "old"? The graphics are 3D, and that stuff was like sci-fi technology during my early days as a gamer... when even Wolf 3D seemed like magic ;)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

officialflashback90s Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alas, it's become a Nazi meme nowadays. You could get in trouble for posting it on some sites.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

officialflashback90s Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved MSB, but the rework, The Magic School Bus Rides Again is pretty good too

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#69

officialflashback90s Report

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly thought this was true witchcraft as a kid. Then I grew up and took Physics and lost my will to live 🥲

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

officialflashback90s Report

#71

officialflashback90s Report

#72

officialflashback90s Report

#73

officialflashback90s Report

#74

officialflashback90s Report

#75

officialflashback90s Report

#76

officialflashback90s Report

#77

officialflashback90s Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Attractive couple, have no idea who they are.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

officialflashback90s Report

#79

officialflashback90s Report

#80

officialflashback90s Report

#81

officialflashback90s Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought I was cool when I added sunglasses, because he was too bright for even himself.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

officialflashback90s Report

#83

officialflashback90s Report

#84

officialflashback90s Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a woman who colored her hair using this fish as inspiration yesterday and had to look him up to prove it to a coworker.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#85

officialflashback90s Report

#86

officialflashback90s Report

#87

officialflashback90s Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish Police blimps were a thing in real life... sigh.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#88

officialflashback90s Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These might be responsible for the declining population in the US.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#89

officialflashback90s Report

#90

officialflashback90s Report

#91

officialflashback90s Report

#92

officialflashback90s Report

#93

officialflashback90s Report

#94

officialflashback90s Report

#95

officialflashback90s Report

jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know the show but still don't really get this one.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#96

officialflashback90s Report

#97

officialflashback90s Report

#98

officialflashback90s Report

#99

officialflashback90s Report

#100

officialflashback90s Report

#101

officialflashback90s Report

