101 Of The Best Posts And Memes To Celebrate The Wild ’90s
Sometimes all it takes is hearing a song that you loved back in school or stumbling upon a favored childhood toy while looking for something in your parents’ garage for a surge of nostalgia to sweep you off your feet. That often results in listening to the forgotten musician for weeks on end or spending the next three hours going through childhood pictures at your folks’ place.
Browsing pictures of items and phenomena quintessential of a certain period can also evoke nostalgic memories, which is why many people follow accounts, such as ‘Flashback 90’s’ and reminisce about the good old days. With over 785k followers, the Instagram account brings back bits and pieces of the ’90s that ought to make one feel sentimental about the iconic time or curious about what it was like for those representing a younger generation. So, whether you would like to take a trip down memory lane or familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of a time you didn’t get the chance to experience, scroll down to find some ’90s flashbacks on the list below and enjoy.
i felt like a king. do not underestimate the powers of the all mighty plastic chairs.
How about jelly jar cups or if you're classy the Batman glass ones from McDonald's
I'm so old that I remember being very excited because my new phone had polyphonic ringtones! My first camera phone had a detachable camera. It was VGA quality and I walked round pretending that the pathetic grainy photos I took of my friends were the best thing ever.
These days, scan the QR code, input your name and email, the name of your firstborn, how many pets you have, do you own your home, how many children do you have, does my bum look big in this....
I'm DOS old, so yes. Yes I am old enough to remember windows 98.
So apparently, those markers were always dry because you're supposed to add water to them. Who knew??
All of the fun looking buildings in the 90s are “modern” now (modern obviously being a code word for “depressed middle aged man”)
I always thought I was cool when I added sunglasses, because he was too bright for even himself.
Saw a woman who colored her hair using this fish as inspiration yesterday and had to look him up to prove it to a coworker.