While the ‘90s were only a few decades ago, the way we celebrate Christmas has changed quite a bit. Back then, holiday cheer was measured by circling toys in catalogs, picking up holiday movies from Blockbuster, and finding a Game Boy under the tree. Not to mention the joy of hearing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for the first time and hurriedly going to the mall to see it all lit up and decked out for the occasion.

Does that sound familiar? If so, this list might just be for you. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most nostalgia-inducing memorabilia that made Christmas in the ‘90s. To keep the holiday spirit going, let’s all scroll through the pictures that perfectly capture what festivities were like just over three decades ago.