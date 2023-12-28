Does that sound familiar? If so, this list might just be for you. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most nostalgia-inducing memorabilia that made Christmas in the ‘90s. To keep the holiday spirit going, let’s all scroll through the pictures that perfectly capture what festivities were like just over three decades ago.

While the ‘90s were only a few decades ago, the way we celebrate Christmas has changed quite a bit. Back then, holiday cheer was measured by circling toys in catalogs, picking up holiday movies from Blockbuster, and finding a Game Boy under the tree. Not to mention the joy of hearing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for the first time and hurriedly going to the mall to see it all lit up and decked out for the occasion.

#1 It Was Christmas Morning December 25, 1998. My Brothers And I Had Just Ripped Open Our Presents, And Low And Behold A Brand New N64 And The Legend Of Zelda Ocarina Of Time Share icon

#2 These Christmas LifeSavers "Books" Were Guaranteed To Be In My Stocking Every Year Share icon

#3 Still The Best Christmas Movie Share icon

For those who weren't born in this decade, the ‘90s was a time when our obsession with Kevin McCallister started and kids were fighting over what to watch on TV—Muppet Christmas Carol or Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas. Many iconic films came from this decade that we still tune into today. Some of them include The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jingle All the Way, and Jack Frost.

#4 I Officially Own All My Grandparents' Ceramic Christmas Trees Share icon

#5 Those Big Cans Of Flavored Popcorn That Always Showed Up Around Christmas Time Share icon

#6 Feeling Captivated By The Computer Animation In The Coca-Cola Polar Bears Commercials Share icon

Interestingly, despite the cheerful associations with Christmas movies from this time, in retrospect, they aren’t that really joyful. In the 1990s and 1994 in particular, holiday movies were quite dark. For example, a story like The Santa Claus was defined by divorce; Miracle on 34th Street was about a court procedure; and in the famous Home Alone, a boy was abandoned by his family and attacked by robbers. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Wanting Rubber Stamps So That You Could Decorate Your "Christmas Cards" With Them Share icon

#8 A Home Alone Christmas Share icon This film makes me nostalgic for a warm '90s Christmas: a large decorated cozy house, lots of family, a crackling fireplace, and the most delicious pizza ever captured on film!

#9 The Muppet Christmas Carol - Still Genuinely Holds Up As One Of The Best Christmas Movies Of All Time Share icon

However, these films aimed to show people that holidays can’t fix a broken marriage or that some adults tend to disappoint their kids. And that makes sense for the era, as the mid-'90s saw the rise of grunge, with people resisting the status quo and fighting for cultural changes.

#10 1993: I Put My Talkboy Out Every Year For Christmas And It Still Has Original Content That I Made Share icon Today was the first time I’ve listened to it since 1993. My Beavis and Butthead impressions could use some work. I also hated my sister back then.

#11 Christmas Morning, 1992 Share icon

#12 Your Grandmother Decorating Her Home For The Holidays Using Christmas Scene Plates From Either Thomas Kinkade Or Franklin Mint Share icon

Back then, upcoming holiday films were published in TV magazines like Radio Times, which included the best recommendations for everything shown over the festive period. People would flick through the magazine, pick, and circle the best movies that were a must-watch. It might seem weird to us that people would organize what to watch weeks in advance, but that’s how it was done without the magic of rewinding.

#13 The 1993 JCPenney Christmas Catalog Gaming Section Share icon

#14 The M&M Commercial That's Been Playing Every Christmas For As Long As I Can Remember Share icon

#15 My Christmas List, 1999 Share icon

Over the years, different trends, films, and television have influenced the must-have Christmas toys of the year. In the '90s, many kids circled them (a lot of circling was done) while flicking through the Toys R Us or Argos catalog to add to their wish list for Santa. Now, we couldn’t imagine children playing with them or parents queueing up at 6 a.m. to get their hands on them. The latter most likely looked like something from the movie Jingle All the Way. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Looking Forward To The Toys "R" Us Holiday Catalog Share icon

#17 Every Parents' Regrettable Christmas Present: A Loud Aiwa Multi-CD Player Shelf System Share icon

#18 These Satin Thread Christmas Ball Ornaments Share icon

This decade saw the arrival of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Game Boy, and, of course, Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. You may also have found Power Rangers, a Furby, a Tamagotchi, and Tickle Me Elmo hiding under the tree. The older ones might even have gotten their first home computer, which now, in comparison, seems like something from ancient times. Board games such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? were very popular as well.

#19 Breaking Multiple Light Bulbs Every Time You Assisted In Putting Up The Outdoor Christmas Lights Share icon

#20 Anticipating A Good Christmas Gift As Your Parents Brought Out The Camcorder On Christmas Morning Share icon

#21 Teaching My Sister To Play Mario Bros. Christmas Of '92 Share icon

The Talkboy came into existence after it was used by Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2. Before the film, the toy actually never existed. While writing a sequel, the creator, John Hughes, knew that in certain situations (like while booking a suite at the Plaza Hotel) Kevin would need to pass as an adult. ADVERTISEMENT So he included a futuristic recording device in his script that would allow the boy to change his voice. Together with toy companies, they came up with a silver device that featured a microphone and a cassette tape for recording sound and conversations. The demand for the toy was so high that it was almost impossible for them to keep up. It continued to be popular beyond the 1993 holiday season, and in 1995, they introduced Talkgirl, a purple and pink version of the original.

#22 Christmas Day, 1997 Share icon

#23 Kemps Christmas Ice Cream Treats Share icon

#24 90s Toys "R" Us Holiday Commercial Share icon

The ‘90s also gifted us many jingle hits that withstood the test of time, just like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” Her 1994 hit is considered a holiday classic, with Billboard ranking it number one on its list of the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs. The tune was written very early in the singer’s career on her little Casio keyboard. It was the first Christmas song she ever wrote, and she definitely didn’t expect it to become an icon of the '90s, let alone of all time. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Husband Still Has His Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Christmas Decorations From 1990, Complete With A Box Share icon

#26 LEGO Christmas Catalogue From 1993 Share icon This is LEGO’s golden age of catalog design. I found it in the garage and uploaded it for anyone wanting a hit of nostalgia. Unfortunately, there are a few 2-5 years stuff and one Technic page missing.

#27 Feeling Like The Red And Green Christmas M&M's Tasted The Best Share icon

Taking this nostalgic journey through the festivities of this decade, it's clear that the holiday season back then was a combination of iconic movies, toys, and memorable music. The Game Boy or Tickle Me Elmo might not have withstood the test of time, but the popular Christmas films and jingles have sneakily entered the 21st century and don’t seem to be leaving any time soon. And we’re totally fine with that! For more of that magical charm of the '90s, make sure to check out our earlier publication on the most popular gifts from that era.

#28 Sipping Hot Cocoa From Mugs With Festive Country Christmas Geese Share icon

#29 This Box Has Not Been Opened Since 1995, It Smells Like The 90's Share icon I remember seeing boxes like this on top of the shelves at "Hooked on Toys" and "Walmart", I always fantasized about what it was like to open all the boxes.

#30 Who Remembers Crayola Collectible Tins? Share icon This was found at a second-hand store unopened! I had this exact one when I was a kid. Bought it so I can give it to my kids this Christmas. Can't wait!

#31 Christmas '98 Share icon

#32 This Mighty Ducks Wrapping Paper From 1993 I Found In A Hand-Me-Down Box Of Christmas Stuff Share icon

#33 1993 Campbell's Soup "Melting Snowman" TV Commercial Share icon

#34 SNES Christmas Ad Share icon

#35 Furby Became The Best Selling Toy In The US For Christmas 1998 Share icon

#36 These Christmas Candles Share icon

#37 I See Your Argos Catalog And Raise You This Filthy Coop 1992 Christmas Toys And Games Booklet I Found Share icon

#38 Bottom Of My Feet Hurts Just By Looking At These Share icon

#39 Best Christmas Ever - Circa 1993 Share icon

#40 Rescuers Down Under Christmas Tree Ornaments From McDonald's (1990). Who Else Had Bernard & Miss Bianca On Their 90's Christmas Trees? Share icon

#41 My Gram Always Had Fruit Delights During Christmas Time In The 90s. They Are The First Thing I Look For When The Christmas Stuff Starts Coming Out Share icon

#42 Christmas 1999 With My N64 Share icon

#43 Another One Of My Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ornaments From 1990 Share icon

#44 I Found "I Spy Christmas" At The Doctor's Office Today Share icon

#45 Throwback Christmas Circa, 1990 Share icon

#46 I Still Have My Christmas "Puffalump Mouse" Share icon

#47 Throughout The Entire Month, Your Grandma Consistently Wears Her Christmas Vest, Typically Paired With A Red Turtleneck Share icon

#48 Dining With Placemats That Had Drawings Of Poinsettias And Always Sticking To The Classic Colors Of Red, White, And Green Share icon

#49 LifeSavers "Book" Share icon

#50 My Mom Found My Talkboy. Have A Merry Christmas You Filthy Animals Share icon

#51 1992 JCPenney Christmas Catalog Share icon

#52 I Got A Reptar Bar For Christmas. It Turns Your Tongue Green Share icon

#53 Star Trek And Star Wars Christmas Ornaments From The 90s. It Cost Less Than 8 Dollars Share icon

#54 Those Popcorn Tins You Received For Christmas Eventually Turned Into A Trash Can In Your Room Once They Were Empty Share icon

#55 Treasure Troll Christmas Wrap Share icon

#56 Christmas Crunch, With Pokemon Watch (1999) Share icon

#57 Christmas Vacation Share icon

#58 90s Kids Waking Up Christmas Morning To Find Stockings Full Of Bath And Body Works Art Stuff Body Glitter, Those Weird See-Through Socks, And Lip Smackers Share icon

#59 Tales From The Crypt: Have Yourself A Scary Little Christmas (1994) Share icon

#60 Found My Ribbon Shredder From The 90s Share icon

#61 I Definitely Had These Share icon

#62 I Can Taste This Picture Share icon

#63 Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch, 1994 Share icon

#64 The Facebook Marketplace Gods Have Blessed Me - $10 For This Gorgeous And Supposedly Rare 1994 Santa Clause Blow Mold. I Love Some Vintage Christmas Share icon

#65 Drinking Out Of Christmas Glasses With This Design On Them Share icon

#66 Continuously Looking At The Beautiful Pictures In The I Spy Christmas Book Share icon

#67 For Some Inexplicable Reason, Having A Penguin Ornament On Your Christmas Tree. Why Were Penguin Ornaments Such A Trend? Share icon

#68 Having That Single Fancy Neighbor Who Adorned Their Home With Eerie And Sad Victorian Decorations Share icon

#69 Spot's Magical Christmas, 1995 Share icon

#70 Constantly Having To Pick Up These Outdoor Light-Up Candle Decorations As They Were Hollow And Frequently Knocked Down By The Wind Share icon