51submissions
1week left
50 Memes From The ’90s That Might Take You On A Wild Nostalgia Ride Interview
Say what you want, but it is a fact that '90s kids memes often tap into a deep well of nostalgia, often offering a humorous and heartwarming reminder of much simpler times. These memes frequently feature iconic imagery and references that only those who grew up in the 1990s could really truly appreciate. Images of floppy disks, dial-up internet sounds, the struggles of rewinding VHS tapes, or the colorful, plastic choker necklaces girls would wear often make appearances.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Alex, the page owner of the page "90s Kids Only" on Instagram, to get an insider scoop on the nostalgic memes that take us back to a beloved era!
When asked, about the meme selection process for the page, Alex shared, "Oh, it’s a fun process! I usually dig through the goldmine of the 90s, picking up stuff that instantly takes you back, you know? I love things that are universally relatable to all 90s kids – like the pain of dial-up Internet or the joy of Saturday morning cartoons. Sometimes followers send in their own nostalgic finds too, and if it gives me a good laugh or hits me right in the feels, it goes up!"
It's official. The song will stay in my head for a while (two posts about Mambo No. 5)
In response to the question about the uniqueness of the 90s nostalgia, Alex explained to Bored Panda, “The 90s were just a magical time, man! We had the best of both worlds – awesome cartoons, epic toys, and we were the last generation to enjoy a childhood without being glued to smartphones. It was a simpler, carefree time, and who wouldn’t feel nostalgic about that?”
$10 Chinese food still exists, though $15 is more common. Petrol price jumped from $40 to $100 a full tank in the year 2022.
Discussing the connection followers have with the content, the page owner mentioned, "People absolutely love a trip down memory lane! I get DMs all the time from followers sharing how a meme made their day or reminded them of a precious childhood moment. It's all about spreading those good vibes and shared experiences that make us smile, you know."
We had something called a ''phone tree'', the one whom had to leave home earliest was on top, and so on.. and they had to call the next one on the list to tell school was cancelled.
Baby!!!!! You're there, with your boyfriend, the Mystery Machine.
When it comes to keeping the 90s spirit alive for younger generations to enjoy as well, Alex shared with us, "It's a bit tricky but also fun! I try to choose memes that are funny on their own, even if you might not catch the reference right away. And it's super cool to see younger folks getting curious and learning about the 90s culture through the page."
Can confirm XD I’m 41 and my bedroom at my childhood home still has them on the ceiling.
When commenting on the romanticization of the past, the page owner humorously reflected, “Haha, well, not everything in the 90s was perfect – I mean, those dial-up sounds still haunt me! But seriously, I think every era has its highs and lows. Perhaps we do romanticize it a bit, but that’s the fun of nostalgia, right? And hey, I think the 90s snack game was seriously underrated – bring back all those discontinued treats!”
That hits hard. ::goes back to playing Baldur’s Gate III with NPCs she wishes were her friends::
Oooooh these made the tub so dangerously slippery! But smelled sooooo good!!
We’re the Flintstones kids. Ten million strong..and growing. 🎶
Christina Applegate is totally unrecognizable. Just googled it and she went through breast cancer, ovarian cancer and is suffering from MS. My god what a crappy hand. Totally wish her the best. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.
It's worse when it does that while the battery is dying...
McDonalds designers are astonishingly clever. Whatever design they come up with for the seating, it's ALWAYS a design which is so uncomfortable that it's impossible to stay seated in it for more than fifteen minutes.
That's because she used to pin the phone between her ear and shoulder.
The Incredible Journey! Depending on whether you saw the movie or read the book, that’s Luath, Bodger, and Tao (book), or it’s Shadow, Chance, and Sassy (movie)!
I'm so glad my girls have a different life to me at the same age.
Pfff snakes. Our biology teacher was a falconer, he regularly brought hawks, weasels and a gaggle of hunting dogs to work. When our class trip had to be cancelled because of terrible weather, he just said "no problem, meet me in the biology room" and then he brought this gigantic hawk that he let fly in the room. "Don't worry he's very old, he just wants pets." We spent our rainy "class trip" watching comedy movies while an old hawk flew from desk to desk.
I really wish I learn about this brand as a kid and not an older teen lol, I love the style. Think I still have a sticker pack somewhere
It had extra table bits that you could slide apart and slip in to make it bigger for big dinners.
yeah that only ended September 29 of 2023. Its only been just over a week!
Mac is doing so well these days. He's living his best live and has no Fs to give.
There's no bigger power move than smirking for you mugshot. Trump wishes he could pull this off
Note: this post originally had 121 images. It’s been shortened to the top 51 images based on user votes.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish