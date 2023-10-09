Bored Panda reached out to Alex, the page owner of the page "90s Kids Only" on Instagram, to get an insider scoop on the nostalgic memes that take us back to a beloved era!

When asked, about the meme selection process for the page, Alex shared, "Oh, it’s a fun process! I usually dig through the goldmine of the 90s, picking up stuff that instantly takes you back, you know? I love things that are universally relatable to all 90s kids – like the pain of dial-up Internet or the joy of Saturday morning cartoons. Sometimes followers send in their own nostalgic finds too, and if it gives me a good laugh or hits me right in the feels, it goes up!"