ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘90s stand out as a decade of distinct design, leaving a unique and unforgettable mark on the cultural landscape. From neon aesthetics, iconic TV shows, and blockbuster movies to the spread of the World Wide Web, it was an era of pop culture and innovation. Remember the vibrant colors, quirky patterns, funky tech gadgets, and iconic logos? They were the blueprint of the ‘90s.

A subreddit called “90sDesign,” devoted to sharing the aesthetics of this decade, has gathered a collection of the most vivid styles of the ‘90s. Let's take a nostalgic trip back in time, exploring these designs that continue to charm us with their explosion of creativity to this day.