Roses are red, Violets are blue, Anti-Valentine's Day? Count me in, boo-hoo! While Valentine's Day is often associated with romance and couple celebrations, many single individuals find creative and fulfilling ways to mark the (let’s face it) ultra-commercial occasion.

Some opt for "Galentine's Day" or "Broentine's Day" gatherings with friends, where they exchange small gifts, share laughter, and celebrate the bonds of friendship. Others choose to indulge in self-care rituals, treating themselves to spa days, solo adventures, or indulgent meals.

But a handful of separate individuals seek revenge, such as donating to a charity in order to have a feral cat named after an ex before it gets neutered.

Believe it or not, there are plenty more ways of humorously getting petty for the celebration of love. Bored Panda looks at some of the funniest anti-Valentine’s Day promotions.