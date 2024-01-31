Animal Shelter Invites People To Donate $50 To Have Feral Cat Named After Ex And Then Neutered

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a productive and, yes, philanthropic way to express your hatred for your ex, as demonstrated by an animal shelter’s not-so-romantic Valentine’s Day campaign.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, an animal shelter based in New Jersey, USA, took to its Instagram page on Tuesday (January 30) to launch its “Neuter Your Ex” donation event for Valentine’s Day.

To make use of the lovers’ celebratory event, the adoption center has invited people to donate $50 to have a feral cat named after their ex and then neutered.

“The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return (TNR) program,” Homeward Bound wrote on Instagram about the promotion.

An animal shelter based in New Jersey, USA, invited people to donate $50 to have a feral cat named after their ex and then neutered for Valentine’s Day

Eric Schwartz, director of development for Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, told CBS News: “It’s absolutely taken off,” adding that the idea for the occasion came from a shelter volunteer. Moreover, the tagline “some things shouldn’t breed” was created after the initial idea.

Eric further explained that he believed the event became popular because it’s “so relatable to people.” He said: “Because whether they want to talk about it openly or not, I think an image or a name comes into their mind [when they think of the slogan].

“So, it’s just kind of taken off, and we’re certainly appreciative of the attention that it can bring to these animals.”

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood took to its Instagram page on Tuesday (January 30) to launch its “Neuter Your Ex” campaign

Image credits: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

Eric revealed that Homeward Bound had received calls and donations for about 50 different name suggestions for feral cats so far, with at least five of the names belonging to donors’ exes, People reported.

Nevertheless, vengeful animal lovers need to respect some rules before naming the feral cats included in the event and dedicating a neutering to their disliked ex.

The shelter reportedly noted that only first names or nicknames, not full names, could be used for the event, as per People.

Image credits: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

After the feral cats taking part in the event have been named and then spayed or neutered, they will reportedly be released back to the feral feline colony, where they were found as part of Homeward Bound’s trap-neuter-return (TNR) program.

The funds raised by the “Neuter Your Ex” donation will go directly into the shelter’s TNR program, which helps humanely control the feral cat population in New Jersey, People reported.

“The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return (TNR) program,” Homeward Bound wrote

“Your donation ensures we can offer spay/neuter surgery at reduced costs for community cats and their caretakers in need,” Homeward Bound noted on its website.

Director Eric also told CBS News: “Our spay and neuter and release program allows us to get some of these stray cats off the streets.

“Obviously, it’s a cycle that needs to be broken or at least limited.”

“This was a good idea,” a reader quipped

