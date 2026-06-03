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4‑Year‑Old Girl Vanished From Her Room And Days Later Was Found Lifeless Under Her Own Bed — Parents Accused
4-year-old girl with braided hair and pink ribbons, looking surprised with a green background in an indoor setting
Crime, Society

4‑Year‑Old Girl Vanished From Her Room And Days Later Was Found Lifeless Under Her Own Bed — Parents Accused

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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16 years ago, on March 21, 2010, 4-year-old Paulette Gebara Farah went to bed inside her family’s apartment in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico.

By the next morning, she had vanished without a trace.

The family’s nannies immediately alerted her parents, Lizette Farah and Mauricio Gebara, telling them they had searched everywhere, including the sheets and under the bed.

Highlights
  • Four-year-old Paulette Gebara Farah was reported missing from her family’s upscale apartment.
  • Nine days later, her body was found inside the same bedroom where relatives, authorities, journalists, and forensic teams had already searched.
  • Prosecutors ruled the incident accidental, but the case closure left many Mexicans unconvinced to this day.

Paulette was not there.

Soon, the search became a matter of national obsession. For nine days, authorities circulated Paulette’s face across Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Her family covered streets with missing-person posters and banners. Relatives pushed her image across social media under the plea “Paulette, come back.”

But Paulette had never left.

She was found lifeless in her own bedroom, wedged between the mattress and the structure of the bed.

Overnight, Lizette and Mauricio went from victims to potential culprits — The case resolution remains a bitter pill to swallow for many Mexicans to this day.

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    16 years ago, 4-year-old Paulette Gebara was put to bed and was never seen alive again

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    Portrait of 4-year-old girl smiling in colorful shirt

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    Paulette was born on July 20, 2005, in Mexico City, to attorney Lizette Farah Hernández and businessman Mauricio Gebara Joubrán. She was the younger of two daughters and lived with her family in an upscale apartment complex in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, inside the exclusive Interlomas area.

    Her life was shaped by a motor and language disability. She walked with difficulty, communicated mostly through gestures, and depended heavily on adults for care.

    Woman with curly hair using laptop indoors

    Image credits: N+ UNIVISION

    On the evening of March 21, 2010, Paulette returned home from a three-day trip to Valle de Bravo with her father, Mauricio, and her older sister, Lisette.

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    The mother, Lizette Farah was already at the apartment. According to the family’s version, she put both girls to bed that night. The household also included two full-time nannies, Erika and Martha Casimiro, who were part of the girls’ daily routine.

    By the next morning, everything had changed.

    Man wearing glasses speaking inside room

    Image credits: El Universal

    On Monday, March 22, nanny Erika entered the girls’ room to wake Paulette for school.

    Her sister was still asleep, but Paulette was gone. Erika later said she lifted sheets and pillows while searching the bed, but found no trace of the child. She and Martha searched the apartment, then common areas of the building, including elevators, the pool, playground, parking lot, and other spaces inside the residential complex.

    Paulette was nowhere.

    Tall modern white residential building under blue sky

    Image credits: MILENIO

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    The nannies alerted Lizette. Mauricio contacted his sister, who reached local authorities in Huixquilucan. The municipal government then notified the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

    At the time, Huixquilucan’s mayor was Alfredo del Mazo Maza, who informed then-State of Mexico prosecutor Alberto Bazbaz Sacal. Within hours, the Gebaras’ internal family emergency became a matter of national interest.

    The lack of clues soon led investigators to focus on Paulette’s own family, especially her mother, Lizette Farah

    Entrance of modern apartment complex with palm trees

    Image credits: MILENIO

    From the beginning, the facts seemed difficult to reconcile.

    The apartment was inside a guarded luxury complex. The family said Paulette could not have left on her own because of her disability. There were also no forced locks, no broken windows, no obvious signs of a robbery, and no ransom demand.

    The building had cameras, but the family later learned they did not record footage and were used only for live monitoring. Nothing showed Paulette leaving alone or with anyone.

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    The family launched a public campaign. Paulette’s face appeared on missing-person posters across Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Her aunt Arlette Farah posted her picture on social media.

    The phrase “Paulette, come back” began circulating everywhere.

    Missing 4-year-old girl photo on help poster with contact number

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    The family became regulars on television. Mother Lizette pleaded with whoever might have taken her daughter and promised there would be no reprisals if the child was returned.

    At first, the country watched as though Paulette had been kidnapped. Then everything changed.

    The lack of clues forced investigators away from the abduction theory. As more and more information became known, public suspicion began to fall on the people closest to the child.

    The mother, especially, became the face of that suspicion after several televised appearances in which viewers accused her of looking too calm, too rehearsed, or even emotionally detached.

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    Security camera on wall monitoring area in home

    Image credits: MILENIO

    Making things even more suspicious, both of Paulette’s nannies, Erika and Martha, claimed that the missing girl’s parents seemed overly calm while everyone else was frantically searching for her.

    Erika said that when she had woken Lizette on March 22 with the news of Paulette being missing, the mother had seemed unconcerned, enjoying her morning coffee and cigarette before doing anything else.

    Prosecutor Alberto Bazbaz publicly identified Lizette as the only suspect in the homicide investigation

    Blurry image of 4-year-old girl with toy in outdoor area

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    Lizette’s own remarks deepened the backlash. At one point, she joked, “I’m coming to the conclusion that [Paulette] was captured by UFOs!”

    In another widely cited line, she said, “Harry Potter made her disappear.”

    Clips also circulated in which she allegedly asked to rehearse before going on air. Another report claimed she asked one of her friends whether it would be a good idea to cry to make the interview look “more realistic.”

    Emotional woman interviewed on news about missing girl case

    Image credits: N+ UNIVISION

    between Lizette and her older daughter. In the audio, Lizette instructed the child to say only that her little sister had been lost.

    “That’s all you have to say, sweetheart, because otherwise things start getting misinterpreted. They could accuse us of stealing her ourselves or accuse you of pushing her outside to get rid of her,” Lizette was heard saying.

    By late March, authorities were no longer treating the case as a disappearance. The State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office began investigating a possible homicide.

    On March 25, prosecutor Alberto Bazbaz made what would later be known as the most controversial statements of his career. 

    He publicly identified Lizette as “the only suspect.”

    Blurred bedroom with bed where 4-year-old girl was found

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    The parents and nannies were taken for questioning and placed under arraigo, a form of preventive holding used in Mexican investigations, over alleged inconsistencies and false statements. They spent hours in custody before being moved to a hotel while prosecutors continued their work.

    For days, the public was told that investigators, forensic teams, trained dogs, family members, journalists, and others had searched the apartment.

    Television crews filmed interviews inside Paulette’s bedroom, unaware that her body was still there

    Man wearing glasses interviewed about parents accused in child vanishing case

    Image credits: MILENIO

    Mexican outlets wasted no time capitalizing on the outrage.

    Viewers came to know Paulette’s bedroom as if it were their own. The room was not sealed off from the spectacle. Current Senator and then-journalist Lilly Téllez was among those who entered the space before Paulette’s body was found.

    Interviews took place there. The bed appeared on camera. Authorities searched it. People stood beside it.

    Yet the child remained hidden there.

    Comment on parents accused in 4-year-old girl vanishing in Latin America

    Comment stating it was no accident in 4-year-old girl vanishing case

    On March 31, nine days after Paulette was reported missing, investigators returned to the apartment for a reconstruction. Around 2 am, one of the experts detected a foul smell coming from the room.

    The mattress and bed frame were moved again.

    It was then that Paulette’s body was finally found, wedged between the mattress and the foot of the bed, wrapped in sheets, in a narrow space where authorities said she had been the entire time.

    The discovery shocked the country. Then came embarrassment and disgust, as many Mexicans asked how so many people had failed to see the truth hiding right beside them. Disgust then gave way to mistrust.

    Man in suit speaking at microphone about parents accused in child vanishing

    Image credits: UniversalEdoMex

    The autopsy concluded that Paulette had passed away from mechanical asphyxiation due to obstruction of the nasal cavities and thorax-abdominal compression.

    In plain terms, authorities said she had suffocated after becoming trapped in the bed structure, with her nose blocked and her body compressed. No signs of external violence were reported. No toxic substances were found. Prosecutors also said the body had not been moved.

    That conclusion did little to calm the country.

    Bazbaz was forced to abandon his original theory, and Paulette’s passing was ruled an accident

    Body found lifeless under child's bed in 4-year-old girl vanishing case

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    At first, prosecutor Bazbaz had treated the incident as a homicide and placed Paulette’s family under public suspicion. Then, weeks later, the same office reversed course.

    The official theory became that Paulette had turned or slipped in bed, fallen into the gap between the mattress and the bed frame, and been unable to get out because of her disability.

    Prosecutors claimed the tragedy was nothing more than an accident. The explanation was impossible for many Mexicans to accept.

    Comment expressing tragedy over a 4-year-old girl vanishing and being found lifeless under her bed

    Reporters crowd around a man during press coverage of a vanished 4-year-old girl case

    Image credits: El Universal

    How could a child be missing for nine days from a room that had already been searched?

    How could trained dogs, forensic personnel, relatives, and reporters fail to detect her?

    How could a national search end under the mattress where it began?

    Grave decorated with flowers and windmills for a 4-year-old girl found lifeless under her bed

    Image credits: Maria Candelaria/Flickr

    On April 4, 2010, a judge granted freedom to Lizette, Mauricio, and the nannies, with precautionary measures still in place while the investigation continued. They were not allowed to leave the country.

    On April 5, the parents gave separate statements. By then, the marriage was openly breaking apart.

    Portrait of a young girl with braided hair representing the vanished 4-year-old girl

    Image credits: Investigadores Criminales

    Lizette said Mauricio was trying to blame her for Paulette’s passing. Mauricio, meanwhile, said he did not believe the official accident theory.

    “The only thing I can say is that for me, it wasn’t an accident,” he told Televisa in April 2010. “I can only speak for myself.”

    As her parents fought among themselves, preparations were being made for Paulette’s funeral.

    Paulette’s parents divorced while prosecutor Bazbaz resigned under public and political pressure

    Comment questioning the delay in noticing the stench in a 4-year-old girl vanishing case

    Text discussing theory about disabled girl's d***h and family cover-up in missing child case

    Missing 4-year-old girl's poster with photos and contact number seeking return home

    Image credits: Iván Martínez/Wikimedia

    Paulette was buried on April 6, 2010, at the Panteón Francés in Mexico City.

    The Gebara family did not attend.

    Lizette and Mauricio separated shortly after. Lizette sued and won custody of their older daughter. Mauricio retaliated with a separate complaint.

    Two months after Paulette vanished, prosecutor Bazbaz formally closed the case. There would be no criminal charges against the parents or the nannies. No one was charged.

    The prosecutor’s reversal came at a political cost. Bazbaz had first pushed the public toward a homicide narrative and then asked the same public to accept an accident.

    Blurred person standing in a child's bedroom related to missing child investigation

    Image credits: MILENIO

    Critics, including opposition politicians and federal voices, accused the State of Mexico prosecutor’s office of incompetence and lack of transparency.

    The mishandling of the apartment, the public accusation against Lizette, and the late discovery of the body damaged the office’s credibility. On May 25, 2010, Bazbaz resigned, acknowledging that the institution had lost public confidence.

    The legal case was closed, but the public argument never ended.

    Conspiracy theories claimed Paulette’s parents wanted to get rid of her to avoid the burden of caring for a child with disabilities

    Comment expressing fear of child slipping between bed and wall, related to missing girl incident

    Forensic expert handling evidence on a bed in investigation of missing 4-year-old girl case

    Image credits: Netflix

    Over the years, several theories continued circulating. One claimed the parents had financial problems and orchestrated Paulette’s passing to avoid the cost of her care.

    Another focused on the nannies’ early statements, some of which fed suspicion against the parents, but prosecutors found no evidence that Paulette had been murdered.

    Others argued the crime scene had been contaminated so badly that the official conclusion could not be trusted.

    The official record still held: accidental asphyxiation, no third-party involvement, no movement of the body, no evidence of homicide.

    Worried woman on phone about 4-year-old girl vanished case

    Image credits: Netflix

    For many Mexicans, that official record was never enough.

    The case remains a symbol of institutional failure, media excess, and class suspicion to this day. 

    Paulette’s family was wealthy, connected, and socially visible. The case unfolded in the State of Mexico under then-Governor Enrique Peña Nieto, who would later become president. That political context fed claims that the family received preferential treatment.

    In 2017, Paulette’s remains were exhumed and cremated because authorities no longer considered her body evidence.

    A decade after Paulette’s passing, Netflix revived the story with the 2020 limited series History of a Crime: The Search

    Distressed couple lying in bed over 4-year-old girl vanished case

    Image credits: Netflix

    The production brought Paulette’s case to a new generation and reignited scrutiny of Lizette, Mauricio, Bazbaz, and the official version. For viewers who had lived through the original coverage, it reopened one of Mexico’s most painful media memories.

    Then, in late 2025, Lizette Farah filed a civil lawsuit against Netflix and the production company Dinamo. Her claim alleged moral damages, improper use of her name and image, and revictimization through the dramatization of her family tragedy.

    Her legal team reportedly sought up to 40% of the profits generated by the series, arguing that the production used a private tragedy without proper consent and caused renewed harm.

    Concerned man in striped shirt reacts over 4-year-old girl vanished case

    Image credits: Netflix

    The controversy gained another layer in November 2025, when Aldo Farah Navarro, a writer who identified himself as Paulette’s cousin, publicly challenged the official account.

    In a Facebook post, he accused authorities of manipulating the investigation and said the parents had been protected because of their political connections.

    “They did not want to take responsibility for my little cousin, and the government protected them. They contaminated the scene, and the investigation was manipulated to close the case quickly,” he wrote.

    Aldo also claimed that speaking about Paulette became taboo inside the Farah family. He said some relatives asked him not to mention his connection to her because it affected the family’s image and businesses.

    He said his reason for speaking out was justice.

    “If there is something worth more than a last name, it is life itself,” he wrote. “It is never too late to demand justice.”

    “It was her family.” The official story remains challenged to this day

    Comment about body staged in 4-year-old girl vanished case

    Comment accusing parents in 4-year-old girl vanished case

    Comment discussing forensic evidence and crime scene analysis in missing child case

    Comment expressing confusion about unnoticed evidence in child disappearance

    Comment expressing sadness about unnoticed d***h of 4-year-old girl

    Comment questioning how the smell wasn't detected earlier in missing child case

    Comment recalling the tragic 4-year-old girl vanishing story and parental grief

    Comment expressing emotional distress about 4-year-old girl case needing therapy

    Comment hoping 4-year-old girl was asleep and not scared in disappearance case

    Comment doubting official story in 4-year-old girl disappearance case

    Comment claiming family influence in 4-year-old girl case in Mexico

    Comment accusing parents in 4-year-old girl disappearance case and calling for reinvestigation

    Comment on body decaying under bed in missing girl case

    Comment describing strange feelings about missing girl story

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    Detailed comment doubting bed story in girl disappearance case

    Comment questioning lack of awareness in missing girl case

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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    acey-ace16 avatar
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    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS, BP, this is a news item from 16 YEARS AGO? What is it doing here now?

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    acey-ace16 avatar
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    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS, BP, this is a news item from 16 YEARS AGO? What is it doing here now?

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