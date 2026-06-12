Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Anna Kepner Case Takes Disturbing Turn As Accused Teen’s Stepgrandma Calls For Charges Against Victim’s Father
Teen girl with braces smiling outdoors, related to Anna Kepner case and accused teenu2019s family dispute details.
Crime, Society

Anna Kepner Case Takes Disturbing Turn As Accused Teen’s Stepgrandma Calls For Charges Against Victim’s Father

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

24

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A family member of Timothy Hudson, the 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner who has been charged in connection with her passing, is calling for charges against the victim’s father over alleged neglect.

The tragedy occurred last November during a Carnival cruise ship vacation Kepner was on with her blended family from Florida, including her father, Chris, and stepmother, Shauntel.

Highlights
  • Sonya Ziske spoke for the first time about the case involving her 16-year-old grandson, Timothy Hudson.
  • Hudson is the main suspect in the homicide of his 18-year-old stepsister, Anna Kepner, aboard a cruise ship.
  • Ziske blamed the victim’s father and stepmother for allegedly allowing Kepner and the suspect to drink and share a room.

The 18-year-old victim was sharing a cabin with two of her stepbrothers, one of whom was Shauntel’s son, Hudson, when she was found lifeless beneath one of the beds.

RELATED:

    The step-grandmother of Timothy Hudson, the main suspect in the homicide of Anna Kepner, is accusing the victim’s father of neglect
    Portrait of Anna Kepner smiling outdoors with greenery in background

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    Hudson was arrested following an FBI investigation and charged as an adult with first-degree m*rder and s*xual a*sault. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and remains in the custody of an uncle ahead of his September trial.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sonya Ziske, Hudson’s step-grandmother and Shauntel’s stepmother, said she helped raise the suspect and believes his account that he “truly does not remember” what happened.

    In an interview with CBS News, she accused Chris and Shauntel of allowing the children to drink on the cruise ship and criticized the adults for letting them sleep in the same room.

    Accused teen with stepgrandma and others leaving a building

    Image credits: Getty/Romain Maurice

    Ziske blasted what she described as a “lack of parental supervision on a floating city that is usually like Sin City.”

    “Putting three teenagers, two boys and a girl in a room together that were not raised together, It’s just a recipe for disaster,” she said.

    Sonya Ziske claimed the victim and the suspect, who were stepsiblings, had been drinking on the cruise before the tragedyStepgrandma of accused teen in a CBS News exclusive interview

    Image credits: CBS NEWS

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Ziske, she and her husband, who is Shauntel’s biological father, were warned by Shauntel not to speak to the press.

    The grandmother called for both Chris and Shauntel to be charged in connection with the crime.

    “Timothy has said that they were drinking. I believe 100% those kids were drinking on the ship,” she claimed.

    “He did not change from all the interviews that he has had. He has not changed what he has said at all. If there was any type of memory there, he wouldn’t be able to say the same exact thing.” 

    Tweet criticizing handling of Anna Kepner case and family supervision

    Image credits: LeinonaA69

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ABC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shauntel has previously denied through her attorney that the stepsiblings were drinking aboard the cruise. 

    “There are videotapes on the ship that confirmed that there was absolutely no drinking,” stated Millicent Athanason, an attorney for Shauntel during a November custody hearing.

    Ziske, who helped raise Hudson, said she is not sure whether he committed the crime

    Unlike Anna Kepner’s grandmother, who suggested Hudson was guilty, Ziske wants to give the teen suspect the benefit of the doubt.

    “I’m not saying he did, or he did not. I’m saying it’s not his character,” she said.

    “Everybody’s out there saying how he’s walking free. He is not free. His life is over, whether he is innocent or guilty.” 

    Teen on cruise ship deck ocean background Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ziske wants Chris and Shauntel to lose custody of their children based on their failure to prevent the crime.

    She claims Shauntel “kept them isolated from everybody over here. From their dad, from their grandparents. From all of us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So, I don’t know the past two years. Like, if he was angry, or his mental state, I don’t know any of that.”

    Hudson was confirmed to have been alone with Kepner in the cabin they shared on the night of the tragedyAnna Kepner sitting in hotel room chair Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: ABC

    Authorities recovered Anna Kepner’s phone from the ship’s lost and found, per CBS News. The phone was found in a trash can, with Hudson reportedly seen on surveillance footage disposing of the device. 

    Hudson and Kepner were alone in the cabin they shared from about 7:51 p.m. to 11:21 p.m. on November 7, 2025.

    Prosecutors allege that Kepner’s Apple Watch, which tracked her heart rate, stopped working during that time.

    Tweet about teen safety in Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: YOLO_TrustSelf

    Group leaving courthouse Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: Getty/Romain Maurice

    Kepner’s family was alerted about her absence when she did not join them for breakfast the following day.

    The cheerleader’s body was found beneath a bed in the cabin on November 8, concealed with a blanket and life vests.

    The official cause of passing was determined to be asphyxiation caused by a bar hold, suggesting that the attacker pressed their arm across the victim’s neck. The autopsy further revealed that the 18-year-old had been r*ped. 

    Kepner’s ex-boyfriend claims he once witnessed inappropriate behavior by Hudson toward the victimAnna Kepner taking selfie in white dress Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    During the investigation, authorities found a DNA sample that reportedly tested positive for male bodily fluid. Laboratory results later matched the DNA to Hudson.

    Kepner’s ex-boyfriend has claimed that, during a video call with the cheerleader, he once saw Hudson trying to get on top of her, which made her feel “uncomfortable.” The ex said he reported the incident to Kepner’s parents at the time.

    Hudson is set to stand trial on September 8. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

    Family photo with stepbrother linked to Anna Kepner case in outdoor setting

    Image credits: Facebook

    Anna Kepner was a high school senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida.

    At her memorial service in November, the victim’s family encouraged people to wear bright colors instead of black “in honor of Anna’s bright and beautiful soul.”

    Kepner’s father believes Hudson is guilty, while the teen’s mother has reportedly cut off communication with himYoung woman on cruise ship balcony in patterned dress related to Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: anna.kepner16

    Christopher said he wants to see Hudson “in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs,” adding, “He does not need to be free. He does not need to be in the general public, around any kids, or women in general. He’s a danger to himself and a danger to others.”

    Social media comment on charges in Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: stenostan58987

    Couple photographed with indictment details of Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: Facebook

    Teen holding certificates at Temple Christian School connected to Anna Kepner case

    Image credits: shauntel.kepner

    The victim’s father told The Daily Mail in April that the suspect insists he cannot remember what happened and has not apologized or shown remorse for his alleged acts.

    Shauntel has reportedly not spoken to her son since the incident.

    The accusations from Timothy Hudson’s step-grandmother sparked mixed reactionsComment defending against charges in Anna Kepner case

    Comment expressing concern about children in Anna Kepner case

    Comment supporting grandma speaking up in Anna Kepner case

    Short affirmative comment on Anna Kepner case

    Comment questioning charges against parents in Anna Kepner case

    User comment agreeing with charges against victim's father in Anna Kepner case

    User suggests charges for those aware in Anna Kepner case

    User supports speaking out in Anna Kepner case discussions

    User rejects meds and alcohol defense in Anna Kepner trial

    User asks for medication details in Anna Kepner case

    Comment agreeing with stepgrandma's call in Anna Kepner case

    Comment expressing agreement on Anna Kepner case discussion

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    24

    1

    24

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's only a recipe for disaster if one of those teens is a rapist. Having said that I would not put my own teen daughter in a room with two teen boys but that does not have any bearing on the actions of that young man. If it wasn't this girl it would've been another girl that had too much to drink at a party.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's only a recipe for disaster if one of those teens is a rapist. Having said that I would not put my own teen daughter in a room with two teen boys but that does not have any bearing on the actions of that young man. If it wasn't this girl it would've been another girl that had too much to drink at a party.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT