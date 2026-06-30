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If you’ve spent any amount of time here, or indeed online at all, you’ve likely noticed that hardworking netizens are truly capable of making a meme out of anything. After all, internet content thrives on relatability, some shared experience. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that parenthood is one of them.

We’ve gathered some of the cutest and most wholesome memes from a group dedicated to the trials and tribulations of fatherhood. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.