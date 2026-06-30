A thread recently went viral where someone asked “Fellas... Name something a woman does that SHE thinks is a turn on but it's REALLY a turn off” and it attracted some truly delusional answers that we’ve gathered here. Get comfortable as you prepare to raise an eyebrow, upvote the worst ones and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments below.

Some people’s dating troubles boil down to a simple issue, that their preferences and standards are, at best, unrealistic and at worst, downright delusional. However, actually identifying that means allowing a certain degree of self reflection, which they typically fail to do.

#1 Ridiculously long nails. Pounds of make up.

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#2 Duck lips.

#3 Botox/lip filler.

#4 Them damn lashes.

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#5 When a woman says "you can't handle me" um, ma'am you are not a zoo animal. But luckily you showed me the type of female you are with that alone.

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#6 BBL's and i hear they stink why would u want that

#7 Any facial modifications/plastic surgery.

I have never in my life thought a woman looked better with it than she did naturally.

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#8 Play hard to get, or try and make me jealous. I cleared my calendar to be here ma’am… no foolishness, thanks.

#9 Maybe I’m getting older now but wearing clothes that’s too revealing in public. Seen a girl a Walmart in shorts with half the bum out… I just shook my head.

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#10 Being cutesy wootsy and pretending to not know how to do anything. That's gross. I've taught my daughters to be assertive. You can be cute and intelligent.

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#11 When they do the Kim Kardashian makeup and appearance.

#12 Too much makeup. If your face is on my sleeve after a hug, you've worn too much.

#13 Long fingernails… all Woman to Woman show and tell.

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#14 When she puts on a ton of makeup and does weird damaging stuff to their hair for an event or pictures. I know they want to look cute for me but I love the natural you. Too much makeup is a genuine turnoff. I appreciate the gesture and I understand it but It has the opposite of it's intended affect.

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#15 Baby talk.

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#16 Acting helpless in my presence. Makes me feel like "how do you survive on your own?"

#17 When she talk about how many other dudes want her.

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#18 Being mean when not warranted. Had a girl on a first date do it and I asked her about it and she told me that guys like it. I told her well I don’t she insisted. Then wondered why I didn’t want to see her again.

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#19 Being in your 30s and and talking like a 19 year old on tiktok.

#20 1.) Fake eyelashes.

2.) Intense use of makeup.

3.) Always getting her breasts out (oftentimes less is more).

4.) Proclaiming how "crazy" she is.

#21 I may be the weird one here but honestly nothing. I accept all acts of kindness from my woman. That’s part of how I like to be loved.

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#22 Piercing of the septum looking like a bull ...

#23 they claim they do makeup for themselves then tell you they love themselves. it's all fake. can't love yourself if you put makeup on bc you're seeing nothing but flaws then patch the "flaws" up with a "bandaid"

#24 For me it’s when she talk about intimacy and she says “I ain’t never got any complaints” like how many reviews do you have 😂

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#25 Thinking that being a strong woman is about matching up with me in physical strength 😂😂😂 Like Yo, you're supposed to be soft and sweet.

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#26 Mothering. The whole ‘have you eaten, let me get you something, you should take a break’ process. I recognize it’s done out of concern and attention, but for me it always feels smothering and infantilizing. I’m a grown man and I can and do take care of myself.

#27 Love me the way i want to be loved and not how you want to love me. Example: I’m not very social and don’t care to be around most people. So don’t plan a party for my birthday because you like to socialize. We can go out just you and I and that’s perfect for me.

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#28 I hate anytime I’m micromanaged or second-guessed

#29 Call me “babe,” especially early in dating/relationship or assign another pet name that I don’t like and continue to use even after I request that she stops.

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#30 I know “some” women need to have a full conversation everyday or want to talk/text throughout the workday but I honestly hate that, sometimes I need time to miss you or when I talk I actually wanna have something to say

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#31 Constant calling. I can love you and not want to spend every waking moment with you. Especially for falling asleep on the phone. I’m not doing that anymore

#32 I don't think turn off is the right word

But I get irritated when I take care of a chore before my fiancé gets to it and she starts beating herself up for not doing it sooner

I did this to make your day easier, not make you feel guilty

#33 Don't keep bugging me while I'm trying to relax on my game, or watching the game. If I don't bother you during your "me time", let me be during mine.

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#34 Animal print...

#35 Lingerie is annoying, chafes and is dangerous. Wear a man's Tshirt that's too big and nothing else and your guy will find you 100x sexier and can get to pleasing you easier.

#36 Ummm, when a lady is twerking but she really not that good at it. She wonder why you laughing so hard.

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#37 If she ever called herself a baddie or said I’m just a girl. ✌🏾

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#38 Constantly calling herself a baddie… Baddies don’t have to tell themselves they bad. Sounds very insecure.

#39 Be jealous of other women when we not even together that annoying as hell

#40 Acting and dressing like your still in high school or college. Also calling a guy daddy. Being a relationship and still dressing like your single.

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#41 I wouldn’t say “turn off” per se but constantly checking in while I’m working and expecting a full convo. Lemme tell you about my day when it’s over. Good mornings will hold me over til I clock out. I admire it but I feel bad cuz I cant reciprocate it as easily when I’m clocked in

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#42 Buying me gifts with my money. Just don’t bother at all. I’ll take a mug from the dollar store you bought yourself vs a ps5 you bought on my card

#43 Backhanded compliments I don’t even think yall realize you’re doing lol “you know you’re really annoying, but I love you more than you annoy me” and I’m just sitting there like “thanks? I think?” 😂

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#44 Don’t ask me how I feel then make it all about how YOU feel about the way I FEEL.

Decentralize yourself. If you can.

#45 Fellas, the “mothering” is a nurturing instinct just like our “fathering” is a protective instinct.

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#46 Plan dates for me Because most the time the date is going to be something she wants to do or something she wants to do as a couple. Its hardly anything that he would like because that means she may have to be bored while he is happy

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#47 Takeover what I’m doing as I’m doing it, I be thinking you don’t think I can get it done on my own or that there’s a lack of faith in my abilities

#48 When y'all go from casual to caring and now everything I do pisses you off. Can't laugh if she doesn't find it funny.

#49 Asking a bunch of questions about the same thing:

Like I understand the idea is because she wants to engage in deep conversations with me. But we're not getting to a deep conversation if we're just going round in circles on one subject. Plus after a bit it just feels like you're not listening to me and I don't see a point in talking with you anymore.

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#50 I hate when they ask you what you want for a holiday, and you tell them exactly what you want. Instead of getting you what you want they get something more expensive and they assume you want it because it cost more but you told them what you wanted and now you have to just be grateful. I appreciate it and the effort but because it’s more expensive doesn’t mean I wanted it more than what I actually asked for. Especially if you what you asked for was practical. That’s just my opinion. 🤷🏾‍♂️

#51 Few years back I was seeing this RN I had met through my job, during intimacy, she grabbed my beard, yanked tf outta it, I winced in actual pain, she thought it was pleasure sounds hated that so much I cut my beard off and haven't grown it back since.

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#52 When they talk about being old or not being sexy anymore. I hate that.

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#53 MISS INDEPENDENT VIBES, TOTAL NONSENSE 🤮

#54 Lifting weights because we are just trying to get better we’re not trying to impress when we are trying to get stronger

#55 Tattoos.

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#56 Hair flips ? Over plucking her eyebrows into nonexistence? (Sure sign of neurosis).

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#57 Asking what I want and then not doing the thing I asked for.

#58 Tryna tag along when I hit the gym.

I don’t have time for someone weaker than me doubling my rest time and I don’t wanna keep removing plates or reminding her of her weight selection every few sets.🥴😩

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#59 Make my plate.

It's not a turn off, but kind of annoying since they almost never plate a man sized meal.

#60 Talking bout past sexual experiences.

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#61 I'll probably get lynched by feminist for this, but y'all women must know the difference between:



"Are you done yet? I miss you." vs "Are you still working? You always work."



"I call dibs on your weekend." vs "I already know you'll be busy."



"There you are. I was looking for you." vs "Where have you been?"



Same need. Different energy. One makes us men feel appreciated & wanted. The other makes us feel guilty & bad. Woman are hot with their feminine energy.

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#62 Try to have a conversation while the Knicks are playing👌🏾