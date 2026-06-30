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Some people’s dating troubles boil down to a simple issue, that their preferences and standards are, at best, unrealistic and at worst, downright delusional. However, actually identifying that means allowing a certain degree of self reflection, which they typically fail to do.

A thread recently went viral where someone asked “Fellas... Name something a woman does that SHE thinks is a turn on but it's REALLY a turn off” and it attracted some truly delusional answers that we’ve gathered here. Get comfortable as you prepare to raise an eyebrow, upvote the worst ones and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments below.

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#1

A woman with long dark hair and striking nails gazes directly at the camera, embodying a potential turn off. Ridiculously long nails. Pounds of make up.

@skurryyyy , Zulfugar Karimov Report

10points
POST
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    #2

    A close-up of a woman's lips with white outlining, preparing for a procedure, a potential turn off for some men. Duck lips.

    @jesterztearz , romanchoknadii Report

    9points
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    #3

    A woman with freckles and glasses applying lip gloss, illustrating a common beauty routine that can be a turn off. Botox/lip filler.

    @johnny_tsundoku , Tahir osman Report

    9points
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    #4

    A woman gets eyelash extensions, a beauty enhancement that some men might consider a turn off. Them damn lashes.

    leomagic818 , Getty Images Report

    8points
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    #5

    A woman looking annoyed at a man with a menu, showing men's turn offs women roll their eyes at. When a woman says "you can't handle me" um, ma'am you are not a zoo animal. But luckily you showed me the type of female you are with that alone.

    sohood84.5 , Jep Gambardella Report

    8points
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    #6

    A woman in a sports bra and pink leggings poses on metal beams, showcasing a physique that could be a turn off to some. BBL's and i hear they stink why would u want that

    jimmyhustle , Felix Uresti Report

    7points
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    #7

    A woman receiving a facial injection, symbolizing a beauty practice that can be a turn off for some men. Any facial modifications/plastic surgery.
    I have never in my life thought a woman looked better with it than she did naturally.

    @foxandhounds406. , Farhad Irani Report

    7points
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    #8

    A woman looking bored with a glass of red wine, expressing turn offs during a conversation. Play hard to get, or try and make me jealous. I cleared my calendar to be here ma’am… no foolishness, thanks.

    1alkaline_autonomy , cottonbro studio Report

    7points
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    #9

    Maybe I’m getting older now but wearing clothes that’s too revealing in public. Seen a girl a Walmart in shorts with half the bum out… I just shook my head.

    moneymacc_no_k Report

    7points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some men also wear their clothing at half mast.

    0
    0points
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    #10

    Being cutesy wootsy and pretending to not know how to do anything. That's gross. I've taught my daughters to be assertive. You can be cute and intelligent.

    werdlac Report

    7points
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    #11

    Close-up of a woman's face, reflecting on common turn offs. When they do the Kim Kardashian makeup and appearance.

    your_local_tabi_dino , Ноями Noyami Report

    6points
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    #12

    Too much makeup. If your face is on my sleeve after a hug, you've worn too much.

    chuckymack Report

    6points
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    #13

    Long fingernails… all Woman to Woman show and tell.

    petit_coquin_1 Report

    6points
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    #14

    When she puts on a ton of makeup and does weird damaging stuff to their hair for an event or pictures. I know they want to look cute for me but I love the natural you. Too much makeup is a genuine turnoff. I appreciate the gesture and I understand it but It has the opposite of it's intended affect.

    kopfjager2 Report

    6points
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    #15

    A young woman in glasses and a beanie smiling on the phone, showing men's turn offs women roll their eyes at. Baby talk.

    dvis182 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A couple doing laundry together, demonstrating turn offs in domestic roles. Acting helpless in my presence. Makes me feel like "how do you survive on your own?"

    coryshowtime , RDNE Stock project Report

    5points
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    #17

    A couple having dinner, the woman showing turn offs while eating at a restaurant. When she talk about how many other dudes want her.

    zone4mclovin , Andrej Lišakov Report

    5points
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    #18

    A woman making a stop gesture to a man in a park, representing mens turn-offs. Being mean when not warranted. Had a girl on a first date do it and I asked her about it and she told me that guys like it. I told her well I don’t she insisted. Then wondered why I didn’t want to see her again.

    finechina_am , Vera Arsic Report

    5points
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    #19

    A woman making a disgusted face, rolling her eyes at men and their turn-offs. Being in your 30s and and talking like a 19 year old on tiktok.

    mondaymotorvation , Polina Zimmerman Report

    5points
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    #20

    1.) Fake eyelashes.
    2.) Intense use of makeup.
    3.) Always getting her breasts out (oftentimes less is more).
    4.) Proclaiming how "crazy" she is.

    dead_inside_but_photogenic Report

    5points
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    #21

    I may be the weird one here but honestly nothing. I accept all acts of kindness from my woman. That’s part of how I like to be loved.

    charmingvirgo86 Report

    5points
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    #22

    A woman with a nose ring and shoulder tattoos looks away, her style potentially being a turn off for some men. Piercing of the septum looking like a bull ...

    bigbadalcorleone , Gisele Seidel Report

    4points
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    dandaykin avatar
    Bodkin
    Bodkin
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find that piercing so hot.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    A blonde woman in a mirror applies makeup, highlighting a beauty routine that might be a turn off for some. they claim they do makeup for themselves then tell you they love themselves. it's all fake. can't love yourself if you put makeup on bc you're seeing nothing but flaws then patch the "flaws" up with a "bandaid"

    anonymous , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it can be just a style choice, just like clothing. A lot of people wear clothes that compliment and enhance their bodies, that's part of fashion. Makeup and hair can be the same.

    0
    0points
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    #24

    A woman smiling, holding a red rose, showing men's turn offs women roll their eyes at. For me it’s when she talk about intimacy and she says “I ain’t never got any complaints” like how many reviews do you have 😂

    juli0r1 , Katerina Holmes Report

    4points
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    #25

    A sweaty woman in a gym, highlighting the turn offs some men might have about active women. Thinking that being a strong woman is about matching up with me in physical strength 😂😂😂 Like Yo, you're supposed to be soft and sweet.

    ovy.tryce , Wolf Art Report

    4points
    POST
    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women aren't supposed to be anything. Unless I'm missing a joke here.

    4
    4points
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    #26

    Mothering. The whole ‘have you eaten, let me get you something, you should take a break’ process. I recognize it’s done out of concern and attention, but for me it always feels smothering and infantilizing. I’m a grown man and I can and do take care of myself.

    theaffairsofcats Report

    4points
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    #27

    Love me the way i want to be loved and not how you want to love me. Example: I’m not very social and don’t care to be around most people. So don’t plan a party for my birthday because you like to socialize. We can go out just you and I and that’s perfect for me.

    _donrico_ Report

    4points
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    #28

    I hate anytime I’m micromanaged or second-guessed

    ryanhoustonphotography Report

    4points
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    #29

    Call me “babe,” especially early in dating/relationship or assign another pet name that I don’t like and continue to use even after I request that she stops.

    thekipcollins Report

    4points
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    #30

    I know “some” women need to have a full conversation everyday or want to talk/text throughout the workday but I honestly hate that, sometimes I need time to miss you or when I talk I actually wanna have something to say

    paieapalomanu Report

    4points
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    #31

    Constant calling. I can love you and not want to spend every waking moment with you. Especially for falling asleep on the phone. I’m not doing that anymore

    _a_saint Report

    4points
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    #32

    I don't think turn off is the right word
    But I get irritated when I take care of a chore before my fiancé gets to it and she starts beating herself up for not doing it sooner
    I did this to make your day easier, not make you feel guilty

    huffmastergeneral Report

    4points
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    mannibhatti avatar
    Disco Medusa
    Disco Medusa
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s more to do with the psychology of fiancé. It is often behaviour seen in people that were brought up by parent(s) who made them feel guilty if they missed doing something they were told to do. And then don’t let them forget the incident. 😕

    0
    0points
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    #33

    Don't keep bugging me while I'm trying to relax on my game, or watching the game. If I don't bother you during your "me time", let me be during mine.

    bfelixart Report

    4points
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    #34

    A stylish woman in a leopard print shirt and headscarf, looking away thoughtfully, a turn off to some men. Animal print...

    aescorcia83 , Sanju Pandita Report

    3points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a woman and loathe animal print. I think it looks tacky.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    A red lace slip and matching top laying on a white bed, representing a romantic turn off for some men. Lingerie is annoying, chafes and is dangerous. Wear a man's Tshirt that's too big and nothing else and your guy will find you 100x sexier and can get to pleasing you easier.

    @genxdoc , Emilio Garcia Report

    3points
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    #36

    Two women in red-tinted light, one facing away, showing men's turn offs women roll their eyes at. Ummm, when a lady is twerking but she really not that good at it. She wonder why you laughing so hard.

    @jvann0606 , HITMAN Report

    3points
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    #37

    A happy woman with short dark hair smiling over her shoulder outdoors, showing men's turn offs women roll their eyes at. If she ever called herself a baddie or said I’m just a girl. ✌🏾

    _saymoy , Leticia Curvelo Report

    3points
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    #38

    A man and a woman talking at a counter, discussing men and their turn-offs. Constantly calling herself a baddie… Baddies don’t have to tell themselves they bad. Sounds very insecure.

    masterhugh_1 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    3points
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    #39

    Be jealous of other women when we not even together that annoying as hell

    guerillasinsuits Report

    3points
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    #40

    Woman in a red top and beret, posing against a wall, sharing her turn offs. Acting and dressing like your still in high school or college. Also calling a guy daddy. Being a relationship and still dressing like your single.

    sixacdc , Ander Masó (Lord Ander M) Report

    3points
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    #41

    I wouldn’t say “turn off” per se but constantly checking in while I’m working and expecting a full convo. Lemme tell you about my day when it’s over. Good mornings will hold me over til I clock out. I admire it but I feel bad cuz I cant reciprocate it as easily when I’m clocked in

    built.iv.this Report

    3points
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    #42

    Buying me gifts with my money. Just don’t bother at all. I’ll take a mug from the dollar store you bought yourself vs a ps5 you bought on my card

    quintoncooke55 Report

    3points
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    #43

    Backhanded compliments I don’t even think yall realize you’re doing lol “you know you’re really annoying, but I love you more than you annoy me” and I’m just sitting there like “thanks? I think?” 😂

    dvlanbrvnson Report

    3points
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    #44

    Don’t ask me how I feel then make it all about how YOU feel about the way I FEEL.
    Decentralize yourself. If you can.

    originalmellohype Report

    3points
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    #45

    Fellas, the “mothering” is a nurturing instinct just like our “fathering” is a protective instinct.

    moorfame Report

    3points
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    #46

    Plan dates for me Because most the time the date is going to be something she wants to do or something she wants to do as a couple. Its hardly anything that he would like because that means she may have to be bored while he is happy

    phc.ceo Report

    3points
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    #47

    Takeover what I’m doing as I’m doing it, I be thinking you don’t think I can get it done on my own or that there’s a lack of faith in my abilities

    totallybuff428 Report

    3points
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    #48

    When y'all go from casual to caring and now everything I do pisses you off. Can't laugh if she doesn't find it funny.

    lamont_jokes Report

    3points
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    #49

    Asking a bunch of questions about the same thing:
    Like I understand the idea is because she wants to engage in deep conversations with me. But we're not getting to a deep conversation if we're just going round in circles on one subject. Plus after a bit it just feels like you're not listening to me and I don't see a point in talking with you anymore.

    shayon_2.0 Report

    3points
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    #50

    I hate when they ask you what you want for a holiday, and you tell them exactly what you want. Instead of getting you what you want they get something more expensive and they assume you want it because it cost more but you told them what you wanted and now you have to just be grateful. I appreciate it and the effort but because it’s more expensive doesn’t mean I wanted it more than what I actually asked for. Especially if you what you asked for was practical. That’s just my opinion. 🤷🏾‍♂️

    the_debonair_educator Report

    3points
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    #51

    A couple posing outdoors, with the man's expression suggesting potential turn offs from his partner. Few years back I was seeing this RN I had met through my job, during intimacy, she grabbed my beard, yanked tf outta it, I winced in actual pain, she thought it was pleasure sounds hated that so much I cut my beard off and haven't grown it back since.

    anonymous , Fernanda Pereira Report

    2points
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    #52

    Two people talking in a cafe, discussing mens turn-offs. When they talk about being old or not being sexy anymore. I hate that.

    adventure_with_purpose , Mike Jones Report

    2points
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    #53

    Woman making a stop gesture to a man, illustrating shared turn offs. MISS INDEPENDENT VIBES, TOTAL NONSENSE 🤮

    natesleem95 , Keira Burton Report

    2points
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    #54

    Strong woman lifting dumbbells in a gym, revealing her turn offs. Lifting weights because we are just trying to get better we’re not trying to impress when we are trying to get stronger

    garyjayvillella58 , Joshua Brown Report

    2points
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    #55

    Tattoos.

    witkowski5630 Report

    2points
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    #56

    Hair flips ? Over plucking her eyebrows into nonexistence? (Sure sign of neurosis).

    alfred_e_newman_ll Report

    2points
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    #57

    Asking what I want and then not doing the thing I asked for.

    paperreplicas Report

    2points
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    #58

    Man helping a woman with a barbell at the gym, discussing turn offs. Tryna tag along when I hit the gym.
    I don’t have time for someone weaker than me doubling my rest time and I don’t wanna keep removing plates or reminding her of her weight selection every few sets.🥴😩

    thetrainergod , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    2points
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    #59

    Make my plate.
    It's not a turn off, but kind of annoying since they almost never plate a man sized meal.

    internaational Report

    2points
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    #60

    Talking bout past sexual experiences.

    topflight_bc Report

    1point
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    #61

    I'll probably get lynched by feminist for this, but y'all women must know the difference between:

    "Are you done yet? I miss you." vs "Are you still working? You always work."

    "I call dibs on your weekend." vs "I already know you'll be busy."

    "There you are. I was looking for you." vs "Where have you been?"

    Same need. Different energy. One makes us men feel appreciated & wanted. The other makes us feel guilty & bad. Woman are hot with their feminine energy.

    pertautama Report

    1point
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    #62

    Try to have a conversation while the Knicks are playing👌🏾

    tommyhurttv Report

    0points
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    #63

    A woman holding a sign in a crowd, rolling her eyes at mens turn-offs. Being a liberal Democrat.

    eddiemurphy1930 , Dylan Bueltel Report

    -1point
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