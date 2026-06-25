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Dad’s Sentence Sparks Outrage After Admitting To Disturbing Relationship With Daughter Before Her Passing
Mugshot of a man with dark hair, a light mustache, and a white shirt, linked to the Dadu2019s Sentence keyword.
Crime, Society

Dad’s Sentence Sparks Outrage After Admitting To Disturbing Relationship With Daughter Before Her Passing

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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A California father’s sentence has outraged citizens after he admitted to having intimate relations with his teenage daughter, Makayla, months before she took her own life.

41-year-old Stephen Vincent Chavez pleaded guilty in May to having intimacy with a relative and providing drinks to a minor. At a hearing this week, he was sentenced to just one year in county jail and three years’ probation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Highlights
  • A California father was sentenced to one year in jail after admitting to an incestuous relationship with his 18-year-old daughter.
  • Makayla took her own life five months after the incident.
  • Prosecutors sought a longer prison term, while the family is now pursuing a civil case citing unused evidence.

The outcome means Chavez will avoid state prison entirely, a decision that has drawn immediate criticism.

“What is an 18-year-old’s life worth!?” a reader wrote. “We have no moral values anymore.”

RELATED:

    A father who took advantage of his own daughter was sentenced to just one year in county jail

    Mugshot of a dad whose sentence for a disturbing relationship with his daughter sparked outrage.

    Image credits: Ventura County DA

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    Prosecutors had pushed for a three-year prison term, the maximum allowed under California law for felony inc*st. Instead, the plea agreement was presented directly to Ventura County Superior Court Judge Dusty Kawai, bypassing the sentencing recommendation.

    Portrait of the daughter in a disturbing relationship with her dad, sparking outrage over his sentence.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Kawai said he could not legally impose the maximum sentence because Chavez had no prior criminal record.

    The case dates back to July 2025, just two days after Chavez’s daughter, Makayla Settles, 18, moved into his home.

    The daughter in a disturbing relationship with her dad wears a graduation cap and gown, holding a diploma.

    Image credits: Carolina Sandoval/Facebook

    Prosecutors said they explored filing additional charges, but ultimately concluded they only had sufficient evidence to pursue him for having intimacy with a relative.

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    Makayla’s family has strongly challenged that conclusion.

    A selfie of the dad and daughter involved in a disturbing relationship, sparking outrage over his sentence.

    Image credits: Carolina Sandoval

    Prosecutors said they explored filing additional charges, but ultimately concluded they only had sufficient evidence to pursue him for having intimacy with a relative.

    Makayla’s family has strongly challenged that conclusion.

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    A dad being handcuffed in court after his sentence for a disturbing relationship with his daughter sparked outrage.

    Image credits: Ventura County District Attorney’s Office

    In a GoFundMe campaign, relatives said there was “clear evidence, including a r*pe kit, a statement to the police, and a recorded interview at the safe house,” but that it could not be used because Makayla was no longer alive to testify.

    “This has left us feeling helpless and heartbroken, but we refuse to let her story end without a fight,” they wrote.

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    A social media comment about a disturbing relationship with daughter, mentioning putting down a dog for biting someone.

    A young woman with long brown hair smiling, related to a story about a disturbing relationship with daughter.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

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    The family said they are now raising funds to hire a civil attorney “who can take on Makayla’s case and help us pursue justice, not just for her, but for others who may face similar circumstances.”

    At the sentencing hearing, several family members delivered victim impact statements, describing “the lasting trauma caused by the defendant’s actions and the devastating loss of Makayla,” according to the district attorney’s office.

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    The fact the victim is not alive to defend herself has been brought up by those who oppose the sentence

    A woman and a young girl, possibly a daughter, looking at the camera, connected to a disturbing relationship story.

    Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

    Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty condemned the outcome following the sentencing.

    “Chavez exploited his position as a father, violated his daughter’s trust, supplied her with al**hol, and engaged in criminal conduct that forever altered the course of her life,” McCarty said.

    “While we respect the court’s decision, we continue to believe a state prison sentence was warranted under the facts of this case,” she added.

    A young woman in a red dress with a Happy 18th Birthday cake, amidst a discussion of a disturbing relationship with daughter.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The case has also drawn attention to Judge Kawai’s recent sentencing decisions.

    Weeks earlier, the judge reduced the sentence of a Ventura County man who took the lives of two people in a high-speed crash while driving at over 100 mph. The defendant, Sharbel Touma, received three years and four months behind bars, less than prosecutors had requested.

    A man in a blue jumpsuit behind a cage, related to a disturbing relationship with daughter and dad's sentence.

    Image credits: Ventura County District Attorney’s Office

    For Makayla’s family, the legal outcome in Chavez’s case has not brought closure.

    Their focus has now shifted to pursuing a civil case, as they continue to challenge how the evidence was handled and why more serious charges were not brought forward.

    “Street justice is required,” a reader wrote

    A social media comment: Not all heroes wear capes. Somebody (Inmates) get her justice. Related to dad's sentence.

    A social media comment: Inmates it's time to DO YOUR JOB!! Related to dad's sentence and disturbing relationship.

    A social media comment: That is completely ridiculous, this is one of the reasons why victims hesitate to come forward!!! About dad's sentence.

    A social media comment: Just one year!?! Smh enraged face emoji. Discussing dad's sentence and disturbing relationship.

    A comment about a dad's sentence and disturbing relationship with his daughter, hoping for justice.

    A comment on a dad's sentence and disturbing relationship with his daughter, discussing protective custody.

    A user comment expressing outrage over a dad's sentence for a disturbing relationship with his daughter.

    A comment questioning a dad's sentence after admitting to a disturbing relationship with his daughter.

    A comment demanding justice for a dad's sentence after admitting to a disturbing relationship with his daughter.

    A comment on social media expressing outrage about a dad's sentence and his disturbing relationship with daughter.

    A social media comment discussing prison justice for a dad's disturbing relationship with his daughter.

    A social media comment about the system failing a victim in a disturbing relationship with her dad.

    A social media comment hoping for prison justice after a disturbing relationship with a daughter.

    A social media comment stating street justice is required for a disturbing relationship with daughter.

    A comment about people taking the law into their own hands when a dad's sentence doesn't fit the crime.

    A comment expressing outrage over a dad's short sentence for a disturbing relationship, hoping for an appeal.

    A comment stating that prisoners can act when officials won't, related to a dad's sentence.

    A comment suggesting the dad's sentence is too lenient and justice might come another way in jail.

    A comment stating that the dad's sentence is not enough time.

    A chat message on a social media platform, expressing a strong opinion about a dad's sentence and the disturbing relationship with his daughter.

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my God. He had intimacy with his daughter after making her vulnerable. The inmates won't let that go. Remember, even cons have families they love, and this guy will be at the bottom of inmate hierarchy for sure, when word gets out.

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child a.buse is sick enough. Child mol.estation is even worse. But to abu.se and mol.est your own daughter to the point she kil.ls herself because authority figures in her life failed her is just beyond depraved. He doesn't need the chemical castration they give mol.esters. He needs physical castration with a rusty can lid and no anesthetic. Dude is an absolute POS.

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    User avatar
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    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my God. He had intimacy with his daughter after making her vulnerable. The inmates won't let that go. Remember, even cons have families they love, and this guy will be at the bottom of inmate hierarchy for sure, when word gets out.

    0
    0points
    reply
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child a.buse is sick enough. Child mol.estation is even worse. But to abu.se and mol.est your own daughter to the point she kil.ls herself because authority figures in her life failed her is just beyond depraved. He doesn't need the chemical castration they give mol.esters. He needs physical castration with a rusty can lid and no anesthetic. Dude is an absolute POS.

    0
    0points
    reply
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