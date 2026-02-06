“I Stole It From His Wife”: Creepy Dad Tries To Lie His Way Out Of Trouble, Lands In Jail Anyway

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in creepy behavior is a surefire way to self-sabotage. You’re immediately ostracized (very much deservedly so), and you may not bounce back from it.

In more severe cases, law enforcement may be involved. This was a harsh lesson a man learned after he was caught stealing clothes from one of his daughter’s teenage friends. Safe to say, he lost everything, enduring hell on Earth as a consequence of his actions.

This story covers sensitive topics that may make it a difficult read. Proceed with caution.

Engaging in creepy behavior only leads to a miserable existence once you’re caught

You will see how it plays out in this story, involving a man and one of his daughter’s teenage friends

Text excerpt about creepy dad lying and stealing, leading to jail and restraining orders after bra theft incident.

Text excerpt describing a creepy dad lying to avoid trouble, highlighting attempts to deceive and resulting jail time.

On top of a few questionable behaviors, the man was caught red-handed

Text excerpt describing a dad trying to lie his way out of trouble, related to creepy dad and jail keywords.

Text describing a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble after an unsettling bathroom incident.

Text excerpt showing a tense moment involving a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble.

Text excerpt showing a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble after stealing, leading to jail.

Text excerpt describing a dad trying to lie his way out of trouble, involving stealing and consequences leading to jail.

Text excerpt describing a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble before ending up in jail.

Alt text: Creepy dad caught rummaging through bag and stealing underwear, tries to lie but ends up in jail anyway.

Text saying a woman screamed at a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble after being caught stealing.

Even with the clear evidence, he still tried to weasel his way out

Text excerpt describing a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble but ending up in jail anyway.

Man tries to lie about stolen underwear causing chaos before police arrive in creepy dad incident and jail arrest.

Eventually, the authorities got involved

Text describing a creepy dad trying to lie his way out of trouble but ending up in jail despite attempts to avoid charges.

The friend who experienced the harassment provided more details

Text about someone admitting poor English spelling and grammar, relevant to creepy dad lying and landing in jail.

Text discussing a creepy dad lying to avoid trouble, involving wine coolers and intervention from the wife’s mother.

The damage young people endure from an authority figure violating their boundaries is not always evident

Overstepping a young person’s boundaries in a way that the man did with the author was nothing short of deplorable. Not only did he break trust, but he also caused the teen girl a traumatic episode she would likely be forced to keep to herself.

Trial attorney Robert Tsigler, who dealt with power imbalance cases involving underage clients for years, says “the damage doesn’t look dramatic at first.”

“(Victims) replace trust with constant self-questioning and fear. In the long run, that internal pressure interferes with identity formation and emotional security,” he told Bored Panda.

Tsigler adds that keeping silent also conditions the young person to minimize discomfort, self-blame, and accept their lack of control over others. It then manifests through school problems, anxiety symptoms, and risky relationships in their adult years.

The author will likely feel the effects of the violation of her boundaries later in life. Moving forward, licensed professional counselor and BasePoint VP of Quality and Outcomes Monica Clayborn says that restoring safety, autonomy, and agency should be the priority.

“Getting the support of close, trusted adults and, when necessary, bringing law enforcement into the situation is critical for validation and protection,” she said, adding that trauma-informed therapy aids in dealing with residual fear and shame, while also helping in the reframing process.

Getting law enforcement involved was the right thing to do, and fortunately, they immediately responded. The author may need to consider professional help before she outwardly experiences the manifestations of the traumatic episode she went through.

People in the comments were understandably appalled

Screenshot of a comment expressing satisfaction that the creepy dad who tried to lie landed in jail anyway.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a friend’s mom and condemning entitlement and trauma related to creepy dad.

Comment discussing a creepy dad’s behavior and concerns about locked doors and privacy violations within a family setting.

Reddit comment expressing disbelief and needing holy water to cleanse eyes after reading a creepy dad's lie story.

Alt text: Creepy dad tries to lie about his actions, causing discomfort before eventually landing in jail for misconduct.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a creepy dad lying to avoid trouble and ending up in jail.

Reddit comment saying THATS SO TERRIFYING in black text on white background, related to creepy dad caught and jailed.

Comment expressing sympathy and calling a man a disgusting creep in an online discussion about a creepy dad.

Comment discussing risks of implementing a no locked doors policy in a house, mentioning children under 3 years old.

Comment text expressing shock at a creepy dad’s immoral attempt to lie and avoid trouble leading to jail time.

Comment on social media expressing shock about discovering someone was a creep, linked to creepy dad lying and jail outcome.

User comment advising to yell and draw attention to stay safe after a creepy dad tries to lie and lands in jail.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment from a penitentiary cop discussing consequences for criminals targeting children or r**e victims.

Comment about criminals and justice posted on an online forum, reflecting opinions on punishment and release.

Comment expressing support for confronting a creepy dad caught stealing and advice to draw attention for safety.

Comment describing a creepy dad who tried to lie his way out of trouble but ended up in jail anyway.

The author provided more details

Text excerpt describing a dad trying to lie his way out of trouble after court and being sent to jail.

Text excerpt about a creepy dad in jail trying to lie his way out but still landing in jail.

Her final update included a satisfying conclusion

Text describing a creepy dad attempting to lie his way out of trouble but ultimately landing in jail.