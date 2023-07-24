Rich Guy Keeps Stealing Clothes From Roomie, So He Tie-Dyes His Dress Shirts As Petty Vengeance

Have you ever wanted to borrow something and you were sure the other person wouldn’t mind? You keep glancing at the clock, but they’re just simply not replying at the moment and time is running out… A moment of weakness to be sure.

But if you aren’t best mates with that person, it’s probably not a good idea to do something like that. Well, in today’s story, a richer dude borrowed his roommate’s clothes and the roomie retaliated by channeling the awesome powers of the rainbow.

It’s never a fun feeling seeing your things used by someone else without any permission

Image credits: Mei-Ling Mirow (not the actual photo)

A entitled guy decided to borrow his uni roommate’s clothes for partying because his clothes were too good to ruin

Image credits: u/DrOogieBoogie42

Image credits: Marco Verch Professional Photographer (not the actual photo)

He only had formal and expensive clothes so his logical solution to the problem was borrowing clothes and getting alcohol, among other fluids, on them

Image credits: u/DrOogieBoogie42

Image credits: Steven Falconer (not the actual photo)

For revenge, the offended guy took all his formal shirts and tie-dyed them without him knowing

Image credits: u/DrOogieBoogie42

After losing it about his ruined dress shirts, he never stole clothes again

I’m unsure what kind of university the poster was studying at, but it’s the first time I’m hearing about dress code requirements for students, even if they are learning law. I thought it was some kind of unspoken rule for students to be as rattily dressed as possible. What’s more important, being comfortable while learning or looking formal?

Even if you go on Google or YouTube and look for “MIT students”, which is the best university in the world according to QS rankings, they’re all dressed in hoodies and tees.

Maybe it’s some kind of Sims-esque university where there are certain clubs that you have to wear a uniform to or else you’ll get booted. I’ve no idea at this point, but I’ll stop with the video game references now.

So anyway, this guy with designer brand dress clothes decides that he actually looks too formal at parties, because he’s probably afraid of ruining them with various… substances.

What’s the solution to that? It is to borrow your roommate’s clothes, without even asking, because obviously! Why coat expensive clothes in various fluids when you can do it to someone else’s?

Unfortunately, the original poster (OP) wasn’t the right person to cross. Especially after permanently ruining a pair of his jeans.

So what does OP do? He stuffs his suitcase with a bunch of dress shirts that probably cost over 100 bucks, according to Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren’s prices, takes them home with him, gets a load of his friends together and tie-dyes the white ones.

I mean, I’d be almost thankful for it, because tie-dyeing clothes is a fine art.

Unfortunately, tie-dye shirts at whatever school OP’s roomie was going to most likely evoked certain memories of freedom-loving and society-hating hippies from the professors. The guy’s grades fell because of it and he stopped stealing clothes for good after that.

Image credits: Chris Waits (not the actual photo)

I’ve mentioned that tie-dyeing is a fine art. In reality, it’s a thing that’s easy to do, but hard to master. If you’ve ever seen amazing dyed shirts and taken a look at how they look before, it’s absolutely crazy, let me assure you. They’re like eldritch monstrosities, incredibly twisted and tied a million times.

There’s an interesting positive correlation between the amount of little tie-offs and twists on shirts and how good they turn out. But that happens when the person knows what they want and has a vision of what they’re going for.

Let’s shift the conversation now to something the commenters mentioned – that in their experience, richer parents are quite a lot more abusive. There is a certain sentiment that they just give a lot of money to their kids, but leave them lacking in attention and parental love.

You see this trope represented in movies, a harsh, business-savvy father and a mom ignoring the kid, drinking martinis and enjoying the wealth.

According to the official Idaho State Bar website, child abuse in affluent families is often underreported. In an environment where a child’s physical needs are all taken care of, child neglect is differently understood by society and potentially underreported.

Affluent parents can also have more privacy and defend themselves from government interference more effectively.

So if a richer child or adult is misbehaving, it could be wise to try and understand where they’re coming from instead of jumping to conclusions.

This Reddit story collected 5.6k upvotes and over 150 comments. They cheered OP on for an epic act of revenge and questioned what was going on in the roomie’s head for just taking someone else’s clothes.

