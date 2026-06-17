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Millionaire Connected To UK Royals Arrested 9 Years After Jogger Caught On Video pushing Woman In Front Of Bus
A blurred red double-decker bus speeds past Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London. Jogger and bus.
Crime, Society

Millionaire Connected To UK Royals Arrested 9 Years After Jogger Caught On Video pushing Woman In Front Of Bus

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A 44-year-old London-based banker was arrested on Monday, June 15, in connection with the 2017 Putney Bridge incident in which a jogger was captured on CCTV pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming bus.

Following his arrest, he was also detained on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B controlled substances before ultimately being “bailed pending further investigation in relation to all offenses.”

Highlights
  • CCTV captured a jogger pushing a woman toward a bus in 2017, but the case went cold after three arrests yielded no charges by 2018.
  • A 44-year-old banker has now been arrested after undisclosed new information came to light.
  • Netizens have questioned the delay in serving justice to the unidentified victim, accusing law enforcement of deliberately covering up clues for years.

“Enquiries continue,” the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect is reportedly a former army captain and is believed to have familial links to leading royal dynasties, including the British monarchy.

RELATED:

    Wealthy financier connected to Britain’s elite faces renewed scrutiny over the notorious ‘Putney Pusher’ case

    A red double-decker bus on a bridge over a river with crew boats below, related to the jogger pushing woman incident.

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Finney

    The victim in the case was never identified by name, but it was reported at the time of the incident that she was 33 years old.

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    Her alleged wrongdoer, meanwhile, based on his appearance in the blurry security camera footage, was also suspected to be in his 30s.

    The woman was walking south from the Putney side of the bridge toward Fulham when a jogger running in the opposite direction pushed her into the road at about 7:40 a.m. on May 5. 

    Oliver Salbris, the bus driver, managed to swerve and miss the woman’s head by mere inches, while the jogger ran on without so much as sparing a backward glance.

    About 15 minutes later, the jogger came back across the bridge and was confronted by the victim, who was being tended to by fellow pedestrians, but he ignored her and carried on running.

    Comment
    by
    u/sarahc888 from discussion

    in
    mystery

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    Images released by police of the runner wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue shorts, and grey trainers prompted a widespread manhunt.

    Detectives interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects nearly a decade ago, but no one was ever charged.

    A police officer stands in the street with Union Jack flags, signifying the arrest of a millionaire connected to UK royals.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    The investigation was closed in 2018, and the latest arrest was made after new, undisclosed information came to light.

    The suspect was described as having short brown hair, a stocky build, and wearing an outfit similar to his 2017 look.

    Social media users questioned the events that led to the arrest while renewing calls for a firm legal response

    On 5 May 2017, a man jogging pushed a woman onto the road on Putney Bridge in London. The woman was almost hit by an oncoming bus. Despite various appeals over the years, the person who became known as the ‘Putney Pusher’ has never been identified
    by
    u/sarahc888 in
    mystery

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    “In a story like this, they need to explain what changed to get an arrest so many years later. The fact that they had wrongfully arrested three other people for the same crime makes me wonder how strong the current arrest is,” one expressed.

    A second responded to the suspicion, writing, “Just a hunch, perhaps he lost his protection by angering a member of the royal family. So, the Metropolitan Police were given permission to arrest the person whom they knew all along.”

    A jogger's legs in blue and orange running shoes, illustrating the jogger pushing woman in front of bus event.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Right! With all the CCTVs around London, I find it hard to believe they didn’t already know,” a third said in agreement.

    “Let’s take into account that this person was confronted by the victim. Cops saying they exhausted all lines of inquiry suggests this was definitely a cover-up,” a fourth noted.

    “What a monster,” a fifth simply labeled the jogger while asking about the “maximum penalty” for him.

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    “Do not let this beast get away without punishment,” another said.

    The bus driver recently recounted how his rapid reaction behind the wheel helped save the woman’s life

    A blurry red double-decker bus and other traffic with Big Ben in the background, relating to the woman pushed in front of bus.

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Oliver Salbris spoke to the Daily Mail in April and said he would never forget the morning of the incident. 

    “I always think about the case. I still drive over Putney Bridge several times. Whenever I’m on the bridge, I look very carefully at the pedestrians on the pavement; I just can’t help it,” he said.

     “I wouldn’t say it haunts me, but it’s not something I can easily forget.

    “I’m glad my reactions were quick on that day, or it would have ended very differently, both for me and the woman who was pushed. Her head was only a few centimeters from the bus and the wheel, even after I swerved to avoid her.”

    @thecrimedesk A multi-millionaire banker descended from royalty has been arrested by police hunting the ‘Putney Pusher’, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal. The suspect was detained today at his £1.4million home in west London. A director at a private bank, he is a decorated former British Army officer who served in several major conflicts. His arrest comes nearly ten years after a jogger shoved a female pedestrian into the path of a double-decker bus on Putney Bridge. The horrifying incident on May 5, 2017, was captured on CCTV which went viral and garnered international headlines. Detectives interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects, including an American investment banker – who was able to prove that he was in the US at the time. No suspect was ever charged and the case became one of Britain’s most compelling unsolved cases. The investigation was closed in 2018 before new information came to light that led to today’s dramatic development. #truecrime#news#crime♬ Creepy and noisy synth lead song(838982) – utukemono

    Salbris’s actions blocked traffic in the lane for six to seven minutes.

    “After the bus stopped, I got out, spoke to her, and gave her all my details in case she needed me as a witness with the police. A female passenger also got off and helped her. Then, I believe, she walked with her to contact the police.

    “I remember the victim asking me, ‘What happened?’ and ‘Why me?’” Salbris said.

    Hands in handcuffs, symbolizing the arrest of a millionaire connected to UK royals for pushing woman in front of bus.

    Image credits: Pexels

    Public fascination with the case spawned a play called Once Upon a Bridge, written by Irish playwright Sonya Kelly in 2024.

    It was performed at the OSO Arts Center in Barnes and reimagined the incident from the perspective of the three central characters: the jogger, the victim, and the bus driver.

    “He tried to k*ll a woman and he is released on bail?” a netizen inquired 

    A comment on social media from julia061174, highlighting the jogger incident with the woman and bus.

    A comment on social media from mcal1111, questioning the arrest of the millionaire and his royal connection.

    A comment on social media from fozia1q, condemning the violence against women in the jogger bus incident.

    A comment on social media from thundermonkey1, expressing shock about the millionaire and the bus pushing incident.

    A comment on social media from adorned_bybarb, praising the bus driver after the woman was pushed.

    A social media comment praising the legend bus driver for saving a woman from being pushed in front of a bus.

    A social media comment stating, It's always a man, referencing the jogger pushing a woman in front of a bus.

    A social media comment suggesting the woman's core workout saved her life after being pushed in front of a bus.

    A social media comment asking why it took 8 years to find the jogger who pushed a woman in front of a bus.

    A social media comment describing the millionaire connected to UK royals arrested for pushing a woman in front of a bus.

    A social media comment from susieanywhere about police incompetence in the jogger pushing woman case.

    A social media comment from zachbreeden1 about attempted crime in the jogger pushing woman incident.

    A social media comment from cee_jonsey about giving money to the woman and bus driver in the jogger pushing woman case.

    A social media comment from peterwestcottonofficial on cover-up and wasted police time in the jogger pushing woman case.

    A social media comment from kisobel72 asking What's wrong with these men!?!? in the jogger pushing woman incident.

    A social media comment discussing the jogger pushing woman in front of a bus incident, stating the woman barely escaped.

    A social media comment about the jogger pushing woman incident, emphasizing it was intentional and nearly fatal.

    A social media comment regarding the jogger pushing woman in front of bus video, noting the jogger went into her path.

    A social media comment expressing satisfaction about the arrest of the millionaire connected to the UK royals.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope somebody beats the shít out of him.

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No hurry, take your time...🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
    ericaenglund1983 avatar
    Highwaytozen
    Highwaytozen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait for some whiny p***k to be like "why did you include the video, I can't handle seeing things that are bad, boohooo!!!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope somebody beats the shít out of him.

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No hurry, take your time...🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ericaenglund1983 avatar
    Highwaytozen
    Highwaytozen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait for some whiny p***k to be like "why did you include the video, I can't handle seeing things that are bad, boohooo!!!"

    0
    0points
    reply
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