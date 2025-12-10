Below, we’ve compiled a list of shocking things people swear they witnessed with their own eyes, even though nobody else has ever believed them. You may find yourself rolling your eyes at these stories too, and we understand why. But it might be more enjoyable to suspend your disbelief for a moment and imagine actually having these experiences. After all, anything’s possible!

Even if you’re an optimist who always chooses to see the best in people, you probably don’t believe everything that you’re told. Looking on the bright side doesn’t mean that you have to be gullible ! It’s healthy to maintain a certain level of skepticism. But today, pandas, we urge you to keep an open mind while reading these stories people shared on Reddit.

#1 In my neighborhood there is a stray cat that hangs out with a huge possum. I see them regularly just walking around together, getting into trouble. No one else has seen this duo. I’m starting to wonder if it’s a reoccurring hallucination at this point.

#2 In elementary school, while I was on the playground, I picked up a small stone from the ground. About 20 meters away there was an old concrete wall with a tiny hole in it. I told myself that if I threw the stone, I would definitely hit that hole. I threw the stone as hard as I could, and it flew the whole distance and landed directly in the hole. I called my friends who were standing nearby to come and see it. None of them believed me. I still think about it to this day :).

#3 I found -- and lost -- a gold nugget on the American river when I was a courier. I had dropped off a package in the area, and stopped by the American river to soak my feet before heading back to San Francisco. I went poking around the base of a boulder and in the lee side of it, I found a gold nugget about the size of a mechanical pencil eraser. In terms of dollar amount, it was probably worth about $50, max. It wasn't a rich find, but it was pretty neat! I put it in a tape cassette box for safe keeping... and never saw it again.



That was over 30 years ago. I've told people about this at least a dozen times, and no-one -- not even my wife! -- has ever really believed me. On the one hand, I understand why. It's a 'the fish that got away' type story, but dammit! It happened!



Oh well. I have the memory of finding it to put a smile on my face. (And the memory of losing it to wipe the smile off. haha)



ETA: I didn't expect this to blow up like it did. Thanks! (and Reddit is weird.) 🙂.

#4 I was hiking in Western North Carolina on a rainy afternoon. I had been hiking for a few hours and had not seen a soul. In the distance standing on the trail was the biggest buck I have ever seen. It was something out of Disney. He stood regally in the path ahead. I slowly approached him knowing he would bound away as soon as I got too close, but to my surprise he didn’t. He just stood there watching me. He had these giant antlers and I am 5 foot 6 and he towered over me! I talked gently to him as I approached and wished I had an apple or something to give him. (I have no clue if he would eat it or not lol). I reached my hand up to his nose to let him sniff me and he lowered his head and did. We just stood there looking at each other in the stillness. He then quietly walked into the woods. I felt such awe and wonder at being trusted and being given this special moment with a wild animal.

#5 I saw a squirrel open a trash can, take out a chip bag, and then carefully close the lid again. i've tried to tell people we're witnessing the dawn of a new, more polite rodent civilization but nobody believes me.

#6 A fox once gave me a wallet.



I was walking home after the pub one night, and i realized that on the other side of the street, there was a fox, keeping pace with me, and shadowing me as I walked. When I spotted him, he stopped and sat down on the edge of the curb. It was about this time of year, so quiet and cold and not much traffic in residential side streets.



Then he looked at me, scrambled up over a wall, scrabbled at the base of a tree, and came back with something in his mouth. Put it down on his side of the street. Backed off a few steps. Looked at me, looked back at the thing on the ground. Looked back at me. Sat down again. Waited.



I crossed the street and collected the wallet. Not much in it, but an old expired library card and a couple of other cards. Nothing I could really use to return it (& the wallet wasn't in great shape).



So, I took it home with me, and the fox followed me almost to my door, looking at me from time to time. Never did figure out if there was something else I was supposed to do for the little guy.

#7 One of my relatives walking into my bedroom and taking money out of my savings box when we were kids. Told my parents. Nobody believed me because “they wouldn’t do that”.

#8 I once went to an eye and ear hospital to get my ears cleaned. It was really early - maybe 8am. Anyway I'm waiting in the emergency room and POW, the door flies open and a guy dressed in like a long religious frock (greek or russian orthodox perhaps?) comes charging through the door, bleeding from the eye sockets, then disappears into the next room.

I was shaken as it was surreal AF. Maybe 20 second later, POW, the same door opens and a SECOND priest in the same garb runs through, also bleeding from the eye sockets.

What in the name of exorcisims-gone-wrong did i witness? I swear that this is true and not exaggerated.

#9 I hardly ever tell people this because it sounds like such a load of bollocks that a 10 year old would make up, but one day I was looking around a castle in Germany (Spandau Citidel), and there was a guy teaching archery classes with a bunch of youngfellas. On my final passby he was packing up on his own and I asked if I could have a go, he said yes and I hit the bullseye first and only try. I was delighted with myself, but I also thought about how if I tell people it sounds so made up and a particularly pathetic lie to make up about yourself as well.

#10 Saw a squirrel successfully use a crosswalk. waited for the light and everything. i've told people and they just give me that "sure you did" look.

#11 At 3am on a Foggy hwy in country Australia at 100+kph the bumps in the road forced the bike to hit my behind. It sent me vertical. My helmet face touched the front wheel mudguard and my feet were over the handle bars. Luckily I could slightly throttle so the bike pushed forward and dumped me back onto the seat. I had a miracle save. But my nervous system wouldn’t let me hold still or get back onto the bike after I’d pulled over on this foggy road.



At which point a gorgeous Ring Tail Possum (normally pretty shy) walked past me and climbed a farm fence post instead of the tree next to it. The night was incredibly still and quiet so a whispered hi to her. She seemed curious so I approached her. She let me pat her! A completely wild possum (some in suburbs can be friendly with humans) and she seemed like she was sent right there and then. Just to calm me down. I patted and chatted quietly in the middle of the morning. Long enough to be distracted and fully calm down. At which point she wandered off into the fog. I managed to get back onto the bike and ride home unscathed.



Thanks to my Guardian Lil Possum.



I told my mates the next day and got told to ‘Have another pipe mate!’. It was pretty incredible.

#12 When I was a teenager my older sister and I were watching a lightening storm out the window from our shared bedroom. I started to walk away from the window, and suddenly lightning struck outside and both of my hands were outlined in green. All I can describe it as is a green energy that outlined just my hands and each one of my fingers for like 5-10 seconds and then disappeared. It was not glare or reflection from the window - it was like a “live” and vibrating outline of electricity. My sister remembers it this clearly as well.

#13 Angels.



I had spinal surgery when I was 15 and ended up with a nasty infection. Things got a bit chaotic early one morning and I remember they were waiting for Mum to arrive before taking me to surgery again. I knew something serious was happening but not all the details, and for the first time I started to feel scared.



A man and a lady came in to my room, wearing clean white clothes, a bit like scrubs but white. The man was took my hand and looked in my eyes and told me I was very sick but I was going to be ok. I asked if he was a doctor. He replied he wasn't, but said "we're here a lot". The lady put her hand on my forehead and said I was brave, and that I could rest and they'd stay with me. And then they just stayed with me, not speaking, and I wasn't scared at all and it didn't seem weird at the time. I don't know how long this took - at least 45 minutes because that's how far we lived from the hospital, but then the lady said "your Mum's here, we'll leave you with her". Around 10 minutes later Mum came in. I asked her if she'd spoken to the nice man and lady, because when they said she was "here", I assumed they could see her at the nurses station and went to speak with her which is why she hadn't come in straight away. She hadn't seen or spoken to anyone, and had come straight to my room as fast as she could from the carpark.



Even if they were an infection-induced hallucination, they provided me with a sense of calm and reassurance that I was going to be ok that I needed at that time.

#14 My husband and I were going through a very rough time financially. He said one day while at the store a lady randomly walked up to him and asked him if he believed in guardian angels. He said yes. She then proceeded to tell him our tough time will be over soon. Just have a little more patience. A few months later we got an opportunity to work together with no rent, no utilities, etc. It's been a few years now and I always look back at that time and remember how hopeless I felt. I was so glad we had that reassurance. People tend to not believe me when I tell them that story.

#15 I was cycling over an overpass on my way to work, and in the grass below stood a man wearing very old fashioned clothing. I'm talking pea coat, hat, old style leather shoes, I'm guessing 1930s style or something. Guy was looking around very confused at his surroundings, like he didn't understand what he was looking at. Weird thing was, this was purely a bicycle infrastructure part, no way of getting there by car or any business being there being dropped off or picked up by a motorized vehicle.



I looked forward, stopped the bicycle so I could get a better look and looked down to where he was.



Guy was nowhere to be seen. He couldn't have walked that far in those few seconds that he would be out of sight, and he couldn't have been picked up by a car there at all.



Best I can guess I either was hallucinating (never happened before or since) or he was a guy somehow in the wrong time for a short period.

#16 To begin with-- I'm an atheist and a sceptic. I don't believe in the afterlife or ghosts. I believe there was a non-supernatural explanation for what happened, but I'm at a loss.



So I was on vacation with my boyfriend in Buenos Aires. We stayed at a relatively non-descript modern-looking boutique hotel. One night, I woke up because the room had gotten terribly cold. I look up, and standing at the foot of my bed and looking right at me was a soldier, dressed in a unform like you'd see in pictures from the 1700 or 1800s-- with a colored sash, and a fairly ornate hat.



I'm still waking up -- but also frozen in fear -- and so I'm telling myself I'm still dreaming, that I've woken up before from a bad dream quite a few times and I'll do what I always do-- reach over wake up my boyfriend, who will groggily reaffirm that everything's ok and we'll fall back asleep.



So I reach over and start shaking him, saying his name with increasing urgency. He starts to wake up-- but before I can get a single word out, he glances at the foot of the bed, right where I see the soldier standing. He jolts straight up in bed, eyes wide... and unleashes a guttural scream that I will remember until my last day.



We grab each other, and then the man kind of... disappears in a woosh... is the best way I can describe it. Like he dissolves into the shadows. We're still sitting there, clinging on to each other. I say "what did you see?!" and he says "a colonial solider..." and describes the hat and the sash and everything else exactly as I saw.



We end up talking to a staff person about the history of the hotel. Turns out, the hotel was once a hospital for wounded officers during one of the wars in the 1800s.



Thinking about that scream and look on his face still gives me chill bumps.

#17 Massive black cat in deep rural Victoria Australia. People claim all the time to see panthers that apparently escaped in the 60s or something but its more likely to be a feral.





Anyway I was on the 6pm bus to Albury from Melbourne and it takes about 4 hours to get there on the bus. This is the kind of bus that's meant for long distance travel so it has curtains and a toilet ect. There's no lights out in rural parts of Australia, just big open plains of grass and trees with the only light being from the moon on a clear night.



I was sitting near the back of the bus unable to sleep because of the absolutely rank stink of the toilet behind me so I know I didn't dream this. We came to an intersection and the bus was waiting for a semi to pass through when I see this big black shadow go through the field next to me VERY quickly. I turned to look and see if I could figure it out because we also have giant feral pigs out here but when I looked there it was clear as anything. This giant black cat was keeping its body low to the ground and stalked its way past the bus and behind to the other side. When I say giant I mean it was probably hip height and half the length of an average sedan. Too big for a regular feral cat and they do get big but this thing was massive.



No one believes me.

#18 A full 360* rainbow at Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River, when the shear volume and force of the falling water caused a thick mist to rise back up from the river, creating an upside down rainbow that joined almost perfectly with the rainbow that was created by the falling water, to create a perfect rainbow circle….

#19 Many years ago broke up with long standing gf. Together since we were 17. We were 21. But it was time to finish. Maybe had been for a year but eventually, late one night walked her home and said the words, and there were tears and stress and grief and turmoil. Eventually turned to walk home myself and passed a streetlight. It went out. DIdn’t think much of it. Passed the next one. It went out. And the next one and everyone I passed the whole way home. Maybe 50 of them. One frightened young fella by the time I got home.



True story.

#20 When i was a little kid, I was looking up at the sky as a big, flaming fireball went blasting above. Decades (internet!) later, google confirmed it, and I felt less crazy!

#21 When I was a young girl, I went to a week long sleep away camp. One of the nights, they had a Native American person come out and teach us some history and tell us stories. This was at the main all-camp area. And then around the campfire we did these chants/dancing to call/bring forth deer. We sang for what felt like forever. It was fun and energetic. Then on the way back to our tent areas, there was a bit of a walk. We it was a clear night, so we turned off our flashlights and our group continued the chants as we walked. As we got to a darker passage on the trail, an entire herd of deer 15-20 ran out in front of us. Now it wasn’t uncommon to see one or two, but a pack of girls, singing loudly should have scared all away. Like we shouldn’t have seen them at all. For them to dart in front of us as we were chanting the deer calling chant! 😮 We all stood stunned and in awe! I truly hadn’t thought the chanting was anything more than a bit of fun, and my atheist mind says that’s all it was…but! That was something.

#22 Driving through Oklahoma at night a fluorescent green light came speeding out of the trees, hovered near the RV for a split second, and then continued over the RV opposite the direction it came.



I couldn’t see a shape, just light. It was dark, I was driving an unfamiliar road, and there was traffic, so I couldn’t slow down to investigate.



This was way before drones were household items.

#23 I remember being in my crib. I was probably 1 or 2. I remember my pj’s with bunnies on them and my bedroom curtains had little lambs and ducks on them. I know I was that age because we moved to a different house when I was just about to turn 2.

#24 My Dad and I were putting away groceries when a German cockroach crawled out of a bag and ran off the counter and went under the refrigerator. He quickly lifted the full size, completely stocked refrigerator and told me to grab the roach which was apparently too stunned to move. I did as I was told. My Dad was 6' 4", muscular and had been a Midwestern dirt farm boy who picked up stone masonry as another trade. He was 44 at the time, so he was probably at the height of his strength. Some people disbelieve me, but they don't know how big and strong American farmers can be. And they also can't believe a farmer's daughter understood the assignment: smash the cockroach even if it means squishing it in your hand. I got a quick smile as a reward. He got my lifelong admiration.

#25 On a tour of the Sorrel-Weed house in Savannah, GA, I was standing on the second floor of the carriage house looking down over the railing as the rest of the group walked up the stairs. The last lady in the group walked THROUGH them instead of up them.



Coolest experience I’ve ever had and no one believes me.

#26 The profound, existential sadness in the eyes of a squirrel that dropped its nut. We made eye contact. We understood each other.

#27 In broad daylight I (& my workmate) once saw an electrical line spark (short circuit) and fall to the ground as we were approaching the persons house. There was no storm or 'weather' so this in itself is quite odd, but, it was OUR job to fix these sorts of problems. We were driving our lineworker truck back to the depot, we saw this line flash and drop and we just pulled up and started replacing the line. The lady of the house was home hanging out washing, by the time we had set up to work she had not even noticed her power was off. To this day, the probabilities of this event blows my mind.

#28 A one foot long centipede crawling out of a campfire in Arizona.

#29 Full on clown with makeup in an abandoned building. It was the middle of nowhere. Me and my cousin both ran like hell to get to a river. Let the current take us way out of there and finally got back to civilization. Noone believed us.

#30 A fireball meteorite.

#31 In college my roommates and I were convinced the apartment we lived in on campus was haunted. I attended a Jesuit University and one of my roommates got holy water from a priest on campus to cleanse the apartment. We started on one end of the apartment and followed the walls towards the othe end. We had one area left and as my roommate was about to put holy water on the wall, a huge bright orb kept moving back and forth in front of us. It was the size of a basketball. We were terrified but my roommate threw holy water on the wall and it disappeared. I'm not even Catholic and that legit scared me. All three of us experienced that together.

#32 I haven’t really told anybody, as I’m pretty sure no one would believe it. But I saw my deceased aunt standing right in front of my bed the night of 27th of October 2018.



She was just 8 years older than me, and we grew up together more or less as siblings. I was the one who found her in her bed at 30 of an epileptic seizure several years prior.



I woke up seeing her stand right in front of the bed, much taller than she was in real life, clad in white I think (it was difficult to see what was her and what was her clothes, as she was so bright), and radiating an absolutely insane white light stronger than looking directly into the sun, yet still not hurting my eyes. However, the light didn’t touch the walls, the room was still as dark as ever. I stood up in bed and walked on the bed towards her looking her right in the face. She appeared to be speaking, but I couldn’t hear her. I don’t think she could see me, ad she was just staring right in front of her.



I just stood there in disbelief for a while just looking at her, until eventually she dematerialised, and I immediately walked straight out of the bedroom and just walked around the house until daylight, not understanding what had happened.

#33 Ive got longer versions in my comment history but I live in the woods and one night my dog was barking at the back door to be let in but I ignored him cuz I was playing a game and when I finally got annoyed by the barking I tossed my controller into a pile of blankets next to me only for it to hit (not hard) the aformentioned dog who was sound asleep in the blankets



I have never been that scared in my life.. looking at my dog, sleeping and hearing him barking at the back door at the same time is an unreal experience



(I have a fenced in yard and no neighbors, there was no other dog)

#34 When I was sixish I either saw a bear in a suburban area of Atlanta or someone wearing a very good bear costume, not like a teddy bear mascot costume.

#35 I was sitting in my car at the lights while pedestrians were crossing in front of me. 2 teens walking, the one behind tilts his head up to the sky and I s**t you not, a bird dropping went straight into his mouth.

He immediately started coughing and retching, it took a couple seconds for the friend in front to notice and turn around. Choking/coughing kid was trying to explain what happened while they finished walking across the street. I was dying in the car. Had a front row seat to that and I'm confident I'll never see that happen again.

#36 I saw a green light on my bedroom wall when I was about 14yrs old. There was nowhere the light could have come from because my curtains blocked all ourside light. I always wondered where that light came from.

#37 Platypus in the wild.

#38 My girlfriend and I were sunbathing on a beach and both saw a very strange orange and black butterfly type thing hovering in front of us. We both sat mesmerized by it for at least 20 seconds before looking at each other with looks on our faces like 'you seeing this?' The strangest thing about it was we both couldn't work out it the thing was 2 feet or 200 feet away from us and it shimmied into and out of view like it was 2D. I thought I was hallucinating, as did my GF.



No, we weren't drunk. Strangest shared experience I've had and still wonder what the hell it was 10 years later.

#39 Something like a floating light in the sky that hovered silently for minutes, not a UFO like in movies, just... there. People don’t believe me.

#40 When I was 12 years old, I went to what is basically summer camp. First time without my parents or strict supervision at the beach, so I rushed into the water full of excitement. Of course I forgot to leave my glasses ashore and lost them after a couple of minutes. I told the other handful of kids from my group what happened, they helped looking for my glasses for a minute, before all of us realising how pointless it was. I had a breakdown crying, because I realised that I'm gonna be basically blind for the foreseeable future. I have very bad eyes, so an optician can't quickly cough up a replacement. The other kids were discussing calling for help, but it was a slow day at the beach and we walked quite far off from the main area. Since there were only a handful of people in earshot anyway, we decided it's futile.

After I stop crying, the other kids walk me back to our caretakers down the shore.

Some random kid in the water yells in surprise: "A pair of glasses just swam into my hands"

They were mine. Completely intact, not even scrached, 20 minutes after I lost them.

We told our caretakers and they didnt believe us, neither did my parents, or my friends at home.

#41 Went walking with a friend and met a dog with it's owner. The dog looked at me and rolled over to get a tummy rub. After that we went opposite directions and kept looking back at each other. It's like the dog and I knew each other in a past life. It was weird. We *recognised* each other. I can't explain it very well.



Even my friend felt the vibe and commented on it lol. .

#42 I bowled a perfect 300 game once while practicing for about 5-6 hours when I was about 13 years old. Middle of the day, nearly empty bowling alley and nobody around to see it. All the old people were like “Sure kid, whatever you say.”.

#43 My son and I were on the interstate and it started to rain a bit. We watched two white church vans in front of us start sliding, then flip, and landed right side up at THE SAME TIME. All 5 lanes of traffic stopped initially to make sure everyone was ok. So many people stopped to help that as soon as we noticed people getting out of the vans and walk around we got back on the road and continued on. It happened over a decade ago and we still talk about it. Our family does believe is because we don’t make things up, especially like that.

#44 When I was a kid, I used to see aliens in my room. Little green aliens. They’d scare me and I’d hide under the covers but when I would come out, they’d be closer. They never touched me but I know what I saw. They were there and they were real.

#45 I got you one better. We were living in LA. We had a hummingbird feeder with a couple of regulars.





One day I see a hummingbird with half a head. He's flying, he's drinking, he's beating up the other birds like a normal hummingbird. He just has half a head. The skin is black and I could see the emerald green tiny feathers overlapping the edge of the scar. The void is from centerline top of his head to right above where his ear would be. Just gone. Like a someone had taken a cartoon bite out of him.





I told my partner. He was the poster child for doubt. Half a head? Nah it must have been a shadow or something. I saw him multiple days, and still doubt.





Until one day I hear this strangled yawp of a yell like he's been stabbed. And then I hear,





"HE'S GOT HALF A HEAD!".

#46 That I remember the day my brother was born in vivid detail even though I was only 2 and that an opossum jumped out of my grandmas lawnmower bag AFTER mowing the lawn! Also that I’m allergic to bananas for some reason my cousin doesn’t believe someone’s lips swelling up and chest getting itchy is the ONLY things that happen and water fixes it.

#47 Orb of light the size of a basketball bouncing through the woods while i was hunting in the northern rockies. Just bounced along through the trees and then dissolved.

#48 So I'm a full blown 100% atheist, I don't believe in the supernatural or that heaven or hell exist.



But I'm 99.9999% sure when I was a kid (about 6) I saw a ghost. I can still see it in my mind 30ish years later, it didn't move, it didn't talk it just stood there looking at me and 2 other kids. We immediately crawled back out of that space under that school stage. I cannot confirm if there was a body or not.. I just remember seeing it and fleeing.



Now maybe.., Hopefully it was just some paint and a plastic bag and my childish mind made it real.. hopefully.

#49 A severed bear’s head in the middle of the small off-shoot highway I was taking after taking the wrong exit between towns and making a course correction. I told someone and said, sounds made up but it isn’t! They’re like, yeah…..

#50 Me AND a friend saw a towel literally teleport 1-2 inches away at the same time, as if it was a localization glitch. The towel did not change shape at all during the movement, it was a perfect translation. We were in a room of 5 people but only me and him were looking at the towel. We both confirmed we saw the exact same thing once we locked eyes after it happened. Mind you, we know this needs SOME type of explanation. I am a mathematical physicist and he's a materials scientist. We are not superstitious people at all, but we can't explain what we saw.

#51 I once threw a playing card aimlessly when I was outside on a deck and it hit a rabbit that was hopping along.