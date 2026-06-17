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City planners and architects might be great at their jobs, but even the most brilliant minds can’t always anticipate what people want and need, and how they move. The best proof is the existence of mysterious so-called ‘desire paths,’ which are worn into the ground by humans and animals to take the shortest path.

We are featuring some of the most gorgeous and interesting desire paths from a fantastic online group, as a reminder that people always want to save time and energy, so they’ll take the shortest route.

We know which of these paths we’d love to walk down the most. What are your favorites?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Desirepath That Can Be Seen From The Sky

Aerial view of a desire path cutting diagonally across a grass area between roads

Alexisto15 Report

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RELATED:
    #2

    They Think The Sign Will Help

    Desire path behind a do not enter sign and metal guardrail along fence in green area

    oralprophylaxis Report

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    #3

    Desire Hedge

    Narrow desire path through hedge leading to sidewalk between buildings

    leo_cherry_blossom Report

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    Desire paths are also known as desire lines, and they form when humans or animals take the most efficient route to get where they need to go. It is completely natural to want to have time and energy when you move.

    The existence of desire paths is a fabulous opportunity for city planners and architects to look at how human movement naturally flows versus where they expect pedestrian traffic to go and what paths they should pave.

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    #4

    Desire Path Frequented By Dog Walkers

    Dog walking on narrow desire path under trees beside road

    Illustrious_Sail2965 Report

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    #5

    Students Desiring Food More Than Using The Intended Path

    Desire path in front of a building entrance replacing a paved walkway

    DesVaters Report

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    #6

    When A Desire Path Slowly Becomes Official

    Wood chip desire path around large tree avoiding paved walkway in green park

    Truelz Report

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    Aesthetics are absolutely important, and living in beautiful (not just functional and minimalist) surroundings can empower and energize you, yes. But, as an architect or planner, you also have to look at how pedestrians naturally move and adapt to the reality of the situation.

    If, instead, you simply go through with your original designs, without caring for the people who live in the city you’re designing, you are making the entire system more inefficient and unfriendly than it needs to be.

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    #7

    I’m A Fan Most Of The Time, But This One Seems A Bit Much

    Grass desire path created beside sidewalk and brick wall in an urban area

    labbusrattus Report

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    #8

    Desire Path With A View

    Narrow desire path cuts across green grass with hill in background

    Strange_Bodybuilder7 Report

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    #9

    A Triple

    Two parallel desire paths across a grassy slope near parking lot illustrating human stubbornness

    TheCaveJelly64 Report

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    Generally, it takes as few as 15 walks through an unpaved bit of ground to start wearing a visible trail. Then, people’s routes get guided down the new route much quicker because it is now visible. You intuitively want to follow it… and so you do. The desire path becomes even more visible, attracting even more pedestrians. The loop continues. And eventually, the trail becomes established.

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    #10

    Because Walking Above The Path Is More Fun

    Desire path alongside a mossy wall near a river demonstrating human stubbornness

    This is on top of a wall that protects against high tides, Leo.org says its a sheet pile wall on english. Theres roughly a 3m drop to the right and 1m to the left. The moss on top of the wall is worn down where people and animals walk

    Pri-The-2nd Report

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    #11

    Nice One

    Desire path through grass and trees in sunny park showing human stubbornness in path choice

    General_Hamster2038 Report

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    #12

    Oh No They Blocked It

    Desire path around a park bench in city with nearby pedestrian sidewalk

    nicol9 Report

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    Surprisingly, recent research suggests that when people are walking about, they naturally tend to turn to the left and walk in an anticlockwise direction.

    “If you simply ask someone to start walking, whether they are wandering around a museum, a supermarket, or even an empty room, it is surprisingly likely that they will drift counterclockwise,” Dr Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte, at the University of Navarra in Spain, explains.

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    “Each of us carries a small personal bias to turn slightly to one side, and when many people share a space, those tiny biases add up into a net counterclockwise rotation.”

    #13

    To The Bus Stop

    Desire path worn on grassy hill near road and metal barriers on cloudy day

    witchesofus Report

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    #14

    That Little Tunnel Is Meant For The Elementary School Kids To Cross The Street (Taken At Eagle Springs Elementary, Htx

    Curved desire path diverging from concrete sidewalk across green lawn with trees and cars

    superderpshii Report

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    #15

    It Belongs Here

    Desire path shortcut running beside paved trail near parking lot and mountains

    schzffr Report

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    “None of us is perfectly symmetrical, and the way each person’s brain gathers sensory information and coordinates it with the muscles seems to tip them gently to one side. I should be honest, though. “We have tested several ideas and the bias stubbornly keeps showing up, so the exact mechanism is still an open question,” Dr Echeverría-Huarte said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Beverly Hills, La

    Desire path worn around no pedestrian crossing sign with use crosswalk notice

    TangerineHooker Report

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    #17

    Fun Sign At A School Trying To Abolish, Terminate, And End A Desire Path

    Sign warning not to walk on new grass with visible path worn through it

    jsoliloquy Report

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    #18

    Wtf Kind Of Path Is This

    Sandy desire path leading to ocean through dense vegetation

    lightning847 Report

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    During an earlier interview with the friendly moderator team running the r/DesirePath online community, Bored Panda learned all about the group’s history and the phenomenon surrounding natural foot traffic.

    “Once people know they [desire paths] have a name, they start seeing them all over the place. It’s a ‘once you see, you can’t unsee’ scenario,” one moderator explained to us.

    “If you haven’t noticed a desire path before, look for worn-down grass made by people who step off the sidewalk and decide to take the shortcut instead. They’re not the designated, paved paths. They’re paths that are trod on the grass in between,” the mod told the Bored Panda team earlier.

    #19

    Don't If Thus Counts, But It Looks Like The Pavements Were Built Thus Way In Purpose

    Desire paths intersecting quiet playground in residential area with modern buildings

    Ramazan__ Report

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    #20

    Which Path Do You Choose: Direct Or Panoramic?

    Desire path cutting across grass field to shortcut a sidewalk near parking lot

    kawanero Report

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    #21

    Does This Count? My Neighbours Cat Likes This Shortcut

    Desire path on a grass lawn showing human stubbornness to create direct shortcuts

    Ok-Return7643 Report

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    The r/DesirePath moderator said that, in Dutch, some people call desire paths ‘elephant paths,’ though they’re not quite sure how common the phrase is. “I think the translation is Olifantenpaadje. Someone on the subreddit said they’re called Trampelpfad in German,” they said.

    “When I originally joined the subreddit, it was about 3,000 subscribers deep. I’d seen someone mention it in a comment section, likely on a post of a desire path on /r/pics or a mention in r/AskReddit of these paths being paved following natural foot traffic on a college campus,” the mod told Bored Panda earlier.

    #22

    Classic One

    Nighttime image of desire path between rocks and a paved sidewalk

    FlyingSuperpimp Report

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    #23

    Shortcut Between A Hotel And Truck Stop

    Desire path cutting through grassy field leading to trucks showing human stubbornness

    a116jxb Report

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    #24

    Here Is My First Ever Post For This Community

    Desire path across grassy park area marked off with tape beside bench

    k1smb3r Report

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    “A user named SecularScience created the subreddit after someone posted a picture of a desire path on another subreddit, probably r/pics, and a commenter noted that they have a name! It [the online community] emerged out of curiosity,” the mod shared.

    They added that the community continues to expand through word of mouth. “When someone unknowingly posts a picture of a desire path, people tag the subreddit and the community grows.”
    #25

    It Persevered Past The Hedge And The Fence

    Desire path worn through grass beside paved sidewalk in urban area

    jdgmental Report

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    #26

    Found A Rare Desire Path For Cyclists

    Desire path on dirt cutting across paved walkway near beach at sunset

    dogryan100 Report

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    #27

    The Desire Path Across An Active Runway That LED To A Crash, Colón Island

    Aerial view of desire paths crossing grassy area near airport runway and residential buildings

    DannyCrane9476 Report

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    Currently, the r/DesirePath community gets 34k weekly visitors. The online group has been around since 2013, and it will celebrate its 13th birthday later this year, in September.

    According to the moderators, anyone posting photos in the group should focus only on the paths that pedestrians prefer, not the ones that humans create. What’s more, this particular online community mainly focuses on human paths, not ones made by motor vehicles or captive animals. Other animal paths might be fine, but it is up to the discretion of the mods and the community.

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    #28

    This One Is Well Traveled, It Has It's Own Billboards

    Unpaved desire path leading to shop entrance with sign for organic salads and burritos

    nothas Report

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    #29

    A Grassy One

    Desire path cutting through green grass from street to tree and hedge in suburban area

    tarrask Report

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    #30

    I Don't Think People Are Listening

    Desire path in grass continues past curb labeled not a walkway beside a road

    98570 Report

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    We can’t wait to hear what you have to say, Pandas.

    What are the closest desire paths to your home, school, or work? How often do you take desire paths during your daily commute? If you were a city planner or architect, how would you improve your local area to be more people-friendly?

    Share your thoughts (and photos if you have any!) in the comments at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    Humans: Invent Roads. Also Humans: Nah, I Forge My Own Destiny

    Desire path shortcut running beside brick paved path with a sign to use the paved path

    Zmiverse-Eth Report

    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Traffic light crossing. Fence at the end of paved path. Bad council, bad.

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    #32

    Look How They Massacred My Boy

    Bike desire path cutting across grass beside paved road under blue sky

    Gahouf Report

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    #33

    Blocked A Path They Gravelled Before

    Gravel desire path passing through a fence near infrastructure and parking lot

    bird-noises Report

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    #34

    Path Created By Squirrels Traveling Between Bird Feeders

    Desire path in grassy field leading through trees showing human stubbornness

    WaddlesJP13 Report

    4points
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    #35

    A Fat One

    Dirt desire path cutting through park greenery with surrounding trees

    Taderyx Report

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    #36

    The People Have Spoken

    Desire path through grass crossing urban area near stadium and bikes

    [deleted] Report

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    #37

    We’ve Been Betrayed

    Shortcut desire path breaking through grass behind wooden fence in park

    ThatSirWaffles Report

    4points
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    #38

    Maybe An Overtake Path

    Gravel desire path cutting across grass in a park near trees

    websterflaming Report

    4points
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    #39

    I Mean, Even Pedestrian Crossing Is There

    Desire path worn in grass alongside a main road showing human stubbornness

    nixass Report

    4points
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    #40

    Newly Renovated And They Still Didn’t Plan For This

    Desire path shortcut beside stairs leading to public female restroom entrance

    benjchelt Report

    4points
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    #41

    At First, I Was Mystified

    Desire path on dry grass next to sidewalk and fence under trees

    jcasman Report

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    #42

    Don't Mind If I Do

    Desire path alongside paved sidewalk bypassing a trash bin in urban park

    tubaraoakasaga Report

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    #43

    Nobody Could Plan For This

    Desire path shortcut from sidewalk to building entrance through grass

    trailbob Report

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    #44

    If Not Path Then Why Path Shaped?

    Dirt desire path ignored no walkway sign next to police vehicles

    ImpossibleAide3039 Report

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    #45

    Never Used The Original Path In 11 Years

    Desire path branching off paved walkway through park with trees and bench

    MineTrain Report

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    #46

    A Desire Path In The Making

    Desire path marked by red line avoiding new concrete path under construction

    Flight_316 Report

    4points
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    #47

    My City Kinda Acknowledge A Few Disired Paths Near My House By Cutting The Tall Grass Next To Them

    Desire paths cut through grassy area near apartment buildings showing human stubbornness

    koxu2006 Report

    4points
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    #48

    Sophisticated

    Desire path splitting into two trails through forest leading off a paved road

    FrenchFryRaven Report

    4points
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    #49

    Just Leave Some Huge Open Spaces And See What People Do With Them (Vratsa, Bulgaria)

    Aerial view of multiple desire paths cutting across grassy area between residential buildings

    StannieTheBoy Report

    4points
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    #50

    The Amount Of Time Saved By This One Is Insane

    Desire path worn on hillside near underpass and parking area

    AdOtherwise655 Report

    4points
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    #51

    Who Woulda Thought

    Desire path through field of grass and yellow flowers beside sidewalk

    Just-some_guy0 Report

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    #52

    Does A Path Created By Ants Count?

    Narrow desire path worn on grass leading from tree stump across lawn

    lardladd Report

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    #53

    Why Only One When You Can Have Four?

    Desire path worn on grass parallel to paved walking path in urban park

    kapege Report

    4points
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    #54

    Through The Meadows

    Desire path cutting through field of tall grass near gravel walking path and building

    allesumsonst Report

    4points
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    #55

    Desirestaircase?

    Worn desire path cutting down grassy slope beside paved road

    Rango_4 Report

    4points
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    #56

    I Was Wondering How The Hell This Desirepath Was Formed, But Then It Hit Me!

    Desire paths worn on grass around a pole near a sidewalk by a building

    AmbitiousExit247 Report

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    #57

    Triple Desirepath At Work

    Desire path showing human stubbornness worn beside a paved sidewalk near a building

    python4all Report

    3points
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    #58

    Saving Five Seconds Each Time

    Short desire path worn through grass near cobblestone walkway in residential area

    IAmAQuantumMechanic Report

    3points
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    #59

    Between Two Supermarkets In Germany

    Desire path cutting through bushes to paved sidewalk showing human stubbornness

    Moistlos Report

    3points
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    #60

    Small Shortcut Is Still A Shortcut

    Faded desire path crossing grass next to road and bike lane on overcast day

    dkarius Report

    3points
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    #61

    This Path Is Near An IKEA At My Grandmas Home

    Desire path cutting through dense green foliage near a residential area

    TamiGirl14 Report

    3points
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    #62

    Path From The Sidewalk To A Cinema Parking Lot Saving You 400m To Your Hotel

    Narrow dirt desire path cutting through grassy slope between bushes and pavement

    jnnxde Report

    3points
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    #63

    The Virginia Tech Path To Beer

    Desire path across green lawn connecting sidewalk and street near houses

    TeCoob Report

    3points
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    #64

    No Bikes? Say Less

    Desire path around barrier with no bicycles sign on a park path

    seriesmythhunter Report

    3points
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    #65

    Paved Desire Path At University

    Desire path shortcuts paved walkway by interdisciplinary science building sign

    bigphathomo Report

    3points
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    #66

    Next Level Desire Path

    Snow-covered landscape with a clear desire path crossing a road near a store

    PL4X10S Report

    3points
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    #67

    Cedar Point Amusement Park, Sandusky, Oh

    Desire path running through grass beneath large roller coaster support structure

    Comfortable-Meal-320 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Best I’ve Ever Seen In Person

    Desire path worn on grass cutting through a park with city buildings in the background

    OreosnMilk247 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Why Walk Lot Step When Few Step Do Job?

    Desire path between grass and paved trail in park near benches

    wattspower Report

    3points
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    #70

    One In The Making

    Desire path cutting through grass leads to building entrance with stairs

    Galaxyffbe Report

    3points
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    #71

    Desire Paths Created By Rushed Students

    Desire path across rocky dirt area leading to arched building

    Madsthinker Report

    3points
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    #72

    I Am Sorry To Announce The Tragic Death Of One Of Our Brothers

    Gravel desire path winding through leafy area with log benches and trees

    deceze Report

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    #73

    Desirepath In Sapporo, Hokkaido

    Desire path cutting across grassy field beside paved park walkway

    EagleNED Report

    3points
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    #74

    Saved Me A Good 40 Seconds. All Helps

    Narrow dirt desire path through green grass toward city sidewalk at night

    Kevster020 Report

    2points
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    #75

    You Shall Not Path!

    Desire path worn under red white tape near trees in park

    Linorelai Report

    2points
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