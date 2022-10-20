This Online Group Celebrates The “Paths That Humans Prefer, Rather Than The Paths That Humans Create”, Here Are 102 Of The Best Ones
Merriam Webster dictionary defines a desire path as “an unplanned route or path (such as one worn into a grassy surface by repeated foot traffic) that is used by pedestrians in preference to or in the absence of a designated alternative (such as a paved pathway).”
This may sound like a pretty formal definition, but in its heart, desire paths show so much more than our daily shortcuts and preferred ways to reach destinations. They reflect routines, habits and presence of a living being, whether it’s a human or an animal. They stand like lines of traces carved well into dirt, grass, and anywhere, really.
There’s even this mesmerizing corner of Reddit, “Desire Paths,” “dedicated to the paths that humans prefer, rather than the paths that humans create.” Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples that capture our imagination.
The World’s (Actual) Greatest Desire Path! He Carved A Road Through A Mountain Over 22yrs To Shorten The Distance From His Village To The Nearest Hospital From 70km To 1km
The Ants In My Garage Built A Bridge Over My Glue Trap
Ux vs. Design
My Cat Passed Away Last Night. These Were His Paths
This Path In Russia Is Very Desired
The Oval Walkways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Students' Desire Paths
Well, changing the path to fit the human is easier than changing the human to fit the path. The students at my school often just cut the corners of the lawn in front of a building, as that was the shortest route. There was an attempt to stop them from doing that, but with no avail. The school finally gave up and just built a walking path through that corner of the lawn.
At The Student Residence. I Tried To Walk The Intended Path For Once. It Was Long
Superstition
Desire Stairs
People Made A Desire Pentagram Inside A Big Roundabout
If You Try Sometimes, You Get What You Need
Restrictions In Poland Hitting Hard
After Our Dog Passed, We Turned His Desire Path Into A Forever Path
Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence
Found This Beautiful Path Earlier This Year
I'm In A Long Distance Relationship With My Girlfriend, And This Is Where I Walk When I'm On The Phone With Her Every Night
Well Worn Wall Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen
This Attempt At Making A Pathway Through A Park
One Step Desire Path. Shortest One Ever
Google Acknowledges The Desire Paths On Our Campus
Was Told To Post This Here, So Here I Am Posting This Here
Somebody Really Thought This Design Would Be A Good Idea
My Dad Shoveled A Path But The Rest Of The Family Decided It Was Too Far
Found This As A Post On Facebook. Elephant Paths Anyone?
Desire Path Of A 17yo Kitty
Doggo Desire Path At A Local Off-Leash Park. Remember That Pavement Can Be Too Hot For Paws On A Sunny Day!
Yes Yes Yes!!
Found A Lovely One In Dorset
The Real Path Does Not Even Exist Anymore
It Took 4 Years
Will You Take The Desire Stairs Or The Desire Ramp? (South Downs, England)
This Desire Path Has Slowly Disappeared Now That No One Is Coming To The Office Due To Covid... Wonder How Many Others Are Disappearing
Does This Count? A Footpath So Badly Constructed Nobody Wants To Use It
Check Out The Size Of This Absolute Unit
Does This Count? Ants Walking The Same Path Over And Over Again Made A Mark On These Dusty Tiles
She’s Made A Few Desire Paths. I Like This One The Most
This College Paved Over The Desire Paths After Waiting A Year To See Where Mud Trails Formed
I'm Putting Desire Paths Everywhere I Don't Follow My Paths In Animal Crossing
Do People Finger Tracing Their Desired Path Count?
