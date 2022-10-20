There’s even this mesmerizing corner of Reddit, “ Desire Paths ,” “dedicated to the paths that humans prefer, rather than the paths that humans create.” Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples that capture our imagination.

This may sound like a pretty formal definition, but in its heart, desire paths show so much more than our daily shortcuts and preferred ways to reach destinations. They reflect routines, habits and presence of a living being, whether it’s a human or an animal. They stand like lines of traces carved well into dirt, grass, and anywhere, really.

Merriam Webster dictionary defines a desire path as “an unplanned route or path (such as one worn into a grassy surface by repeated foot traffic) that is used by pedestrians in preference to or in the absence of a designated alternative (such as a paved pathway).”

#1 The World’s (Actual) Greatest Desire Path! He Carved A Road Through A Mountain Over 22yrs To Shorten The Distance From His Village To The Nearest Hospital From 70km To 1km

#2 The Ants In My Garage Built A Bridge Over My Glue Trap

#3 Ux vs. Design

#4 My Cat Passed Away Last Night. These Were His Paths

#5 This Path In Russia Is Very Desired

#6 The Oval Walkways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Students' Desire Paths

#7 At The Student Residence. I Tried To Walk The Intended Path For Once. It Was Long

#8 Superstition

#9 Desire Stairs

#10 People Made A Desire Pentagram Inside A Big Roundabout

#11 If You Try Sometimes, You Get What You Need

#12 Restrictions In Poland Hitting Hard

#13 After Our Dog Passed, We Turned His Desire Path Into A Forever Path

#14 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

#15 Found This Beautiful Path Earlier This Year

#16 I'm In A Long Distance Relationship With My Girlfriend, And This Is Where I Walk When I'm On The Phone With Her Every Night

#17 Well Worn Wall Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

#18 This Attempt At Making A Pathway Through A Park

#19 One Step Desire Path. Shortest One Ever

#20 Google Acknowledges The Desire Paths On Our Campus

#21 Was Told To Post This Here, So Here I Am Posting This Here

#22 Somebody Really Thought This Design Would Be A Good Idea

#23 My Dad Shoveled A Path But The Rest Of The Family Decided It Was Too Far

#24 Found This As A Post On Facebook. Elephant Paths Anyone?

#25 Desire Path Of A 17yo Kitty

#26 Doggo Desire Path At A Local Off-Leash Park. Remember That Pavement Can Be Too Hot For Paws On A Sunny Day!

#27 Yes Yes Yes!!

#28 Found A Lovely One In Dorset

#29 The Real Path Does Not Even Exist Anymore

#30 It Took 4 Years

#31 Will You Take The Desire Stairs Or The Desire Ramp? (South Downs, England)

#32 This Desire Path Has Slowly Disappeared Now That No One Is Coming To The Office Due To Covid... Wonder How Many Others Are Disappearing

#33 Does This Count? A Footpath So Badly Constructed Nobody Wants To Use It

#34 Check Out The Size Of This Absolute Unit

#35 Does This Count? Ants Walking The Same Path Over And Over Again Made A Mark On These Dusty Tiles

#36 She’s Made A Few Desire Paths. I Like This One The Most

#37 This College Paved Over The Desire Paths After Waiting A Year To See Where Mud Trails Formed

#38 I'm Putting Desire Paths Everywhere I Don't Follow My Paths In Animal Crossing

#39 Do People Finger Tracing Their Desired Path Count?

#40 They Really Re-Sodded The Path

#41 The Sidewalks On My School’s Quad Are Not Symmetrical Because They Were Installed Based On Where The Grass Was Worn Out…

#42 In North Korea Satellite Imagery You Can Clearly See Where People Walk Across Deserted Motorways

#43 Desire Paths Left By People Walking Away And Stumbling Back To Their Tents At Glastonbury

#44 My University Giving Into The Desire Path

#45 Been Walking To Work Everyday For 2 Years And I Just Realized I’ve Been Making My Own Path

#46 The Never Ending Path

#47 Extreme Desire Path

#48 No, I Don’t Think I Will

#49 Honestly I’m Not Sure What They Expected

#50 "Two Roads Diverged In A Yellow Wood"--One Shaves 250 Yards Off The Paved Trail. (See The Satellite Inset To Appreciate This One.)

#51 Squirrel Desire Path

#52 I’ve Never Seen A More Concise Or Humorous Example Of This Sub In Real Life

#53 Dense Snow Melts Slower Than Regular Snow

#54 When Desire Becomes Reality

#55 My Moms Path For Entering And Leaving The Lake

#56 Technical University Delft (Nl) Paved All Desire Paths

#57 What Am I To Do With The 2 Seconds I Saved Today?

#58 Underwater Path Created By People Walkin Through About 2 Feet Of Water To Get To That Stone At A St Patrick's Well In Ireland

#59 My Apartment Turned A Desire Path Into An Official Path

#60 My College Put Sod On The Path And Put Up A Sign. The Students Listened To The Sign And Created A Path Next To The Sod

#61 My Dog's Desire Path Is Filling Up With Flower Petals. Looks Pretty At The Moment!

#62 Do Moles Count? The Path Is Out Of Sight, But Implied... I Sat And Waited For Half An Hour Before Movement Resumed On The Last Mound

#63 The Path My Dog Created So She Can Say Hi To Her Neighbor

#64 If This Isn't A Big Enough Sign That You Need To Trim Your Hedges More Often I Don't Know What Is

#65 I Took This Two Years Ago But Just Discovered The Sub So I Thought I'd Share. Just A Bike Path Behind My Old School

#66 Dutch Anti-Cobblestone Bicycle Desire Path

#67 What Is This, A Desire Path For Ants?!

#68 A Slavic Desire Path That Is Toll Free

#69 You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

#70 The Path My Dog Takes Every Day To Visit The Neigbors

#71 Not Sure If This Is Allowed. Swimming Paths Made By A Moorhen On The Way To And From Its Nest

#72 Bollards Were Installed Last Week At My Estate, Meaning All 450 Houses Have To Use One Road To Exit. In The Wise Words Of That Bloke From The Dinosaur Film "Life Uh, Finds A Way"

#73 My Dog's Everyday Path

#74 What Is This, A Desire Path For Ducks?! Yes, Actually

#75 This One Is Bound To Cause Some Heavy Breathing For You All

#76 Virtual Desire Path In Red Dead Redemption 2

#77 My Friend Sent Me This Desire Path

#78 Social Distancing In London

#79 I Needed A Miracle To Make It To Class On Time, And Here Is That Miracle

#80 There’s So Much Going On Here