Merriam Webster dictionary defines a desire path as “an unplanned route or path (such as one worn into a grassy surface by repeated foot traffic) that is used by pedestrians in preference to or in the absence of a designated alternative (such as a paved pathway).”

This may sound like a pretty formal definition, but in its heart, desire paths show so much more than our daily shortcuts and preferred ways to reach destinations. They reflect routines, habits and presence of a living being, whether it’s a human or an animal. They stand like lines of traces carved well into dirt, grass, and anywhere, really.

There’s even this mesmerizing corner of Reddit, “Desire Paths,” “dedicated to the paths that humans prefer, rather than the paths that humans create.” Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples that capture our imagination.

The World’s (Actual) Greatest Desire Path! He Carved A Road Through A Mountain Over 22yrs To Shorten The Distance From His Village To The Nearest Hospital From 70km To 1km

The World's (Actual) Greatest Desire Path! He Carved A Road Through A Mountain Over 22yrs To Shorten The Distance From His Village To The Nearest Hospital From 70km To 1km

Respect!

The Ants In My Garage Built A Bridge Over My Glue Trap

The Ants In My Garage Built A Bridge Over My Glue Trap

Crafty little buggers, aren't they.

Ux vs. Design

Ux vs. Design

My Cat Passed Away Last Night. These Were His Paths

My Cat Passed Away Last Night. These Were His Paths

This Path In Russia Is Very Desired

This Path In Russia Is Very Desired

The Oval Walkways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Students' Desire Paths

The Oval Walkways At Ohio State University Were Paved Based On The Students' Desire Paths

Well, changing the path to fit the human is easier than changing the human to fit the path. The students at my school often just cut the corners of the lawn in front of a building, as that was the shortest route. There was an attempt to stop them from doing that, but with no avail. The school finally gave up and just built a walking path through that corner of the lawn.

At The Student Residence. I Tried To Walk The Intended Path For Once. It Was Long

At The Student Residence. I Tried To Walk The Intended Path For Once. It Was Long

Superstition

Superstition

Desire Stairs

Desire Stairs

People Made A Desire Pentagram Inside A Big Roundabout

People Made A Desire Pentagram Inside A Big Roundabout

If You Try Sometimes, You Get What You Need

If You Try Sometimes, You Get What You Need

How Canadian of them!

Restrictions In Poland Hitting Hard

Restrictions In Poland Hitting Hard

After Our Dog Passed, We Turned His Desire Path Into A Forever Path

After Our Dog Passed, We Turned His Desire Path Into A Forever Path

What a lovely idea ❤️

Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

It's a good idea to have a little hole like this if your entire garden is fenced as it helps hedgehogs use their usual foraging routes.

Found This Beautiful Path Earlier This Year

Found This Beautiful Path Earlier This Year

I'm In A Long Distance Relationship With My Girlfriend, And This Is Where I Walk When I'm On The Phone With Her Every Night

I'm In A Long Distance Relationship With My Girlfriend, And This Is Where I Walk When I'm On The Phone With Her Every Night

Well Worn Wall Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

Well Worn Wall Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

Gotta get to those savings fast.

This Attempt At Making A Pathway Through A Park

This Attempt At Making A Pathway Through A Park

One Step Desire Path. Shortest One Ever

One Step Desire Path. Shortest One Ever

Google Acknowledges The Desire Paths On Our Campus

Google Acknowledges The Desire Paths On Our Campus

Was Told To Post This Here, So Here I Am Posting This Here

Was Told To Post This Here, So Here I Am Posting This Here

No.

Somebody Really Thought This Design Would Be A Good Idea

Somebody Really Thought This Design Would Be A Good Idea

My Dad Shoveled A Path But The Rest Of The Family Decided It Was Too Far

My Dad Shoveled A Path But The Rest Of The Family Decided It Was Too Far

Found This As A Post On Facebook. Elephant Paths Anyone?

Found This As A Post On Facebook. Elephant Paths Anyone?

Is true. In a new neighborhood the counsel took pictures in the snow to see how people prefer to walk.

Desire Path Of A 17yo Kitty

Desire Path Of A 17yo Kitty

Doggo Desire Path At A Local Off-Leash Park. Remember That Pavement Can Be Too Hot For Paws On A Sunny Day!

Doggo Desire Path At A Local Off-Leash Park. Remember That Pavement Can Be Too Hot For Paws On A Sunny Day!

Yes Yes Yes!!

Yes Yes Yes!!

Found A Lovely One In Dorset

Found A Lovely One In Dorset

The Real Path Does Not Even Exist Anymore

The Real Path Does Not Even Exist Anymore

It Took 4 Years

It Took 4 Years

Will You Take The Desire Stairs Or The Desire Ramp? (South Downs, England)

Will You Take The Desire Stairs Or The Desire Ramp? (South Downs, England)

Or how strong are your legs?

This Desire Path Has Slowly Disappeared Now That No One Is Coming To The Office Due To Covid... Wonder How Many Others Are Disappearing

This Desire Path Has Slowly Disappeared Now That No One Is Coming To The Office Due To Covid... Wonder How Many Others Are Disappearing

Does This Count? A Footpath So Badly Constructed Nobody Wants To Use It

Does This Count? A Footpath So Badly Constructed Nobody Wants To Use It

Check Out The Size Of This Absolute Unit

Check Out The Size Of This Absolute Unit

Does This Count? Ants Walking The Same Path Over And Over Again Made A Mark On These Dusty Tiles

Does This Count? Ants Walking The Same Path Over And Over Again Made A Mark On These Dusty Tiles

She’s Made A Few Desire Paths. I Like This One The Most

She's Made A Few Desire Paths. I Like This One The Most

I wonder how many times she ran that way before the path was made .

This College Paved Over The Desire Paths After Waiting A Year To See Where Mud Trails Formed

This College Paved Over The Desire Paths After Waiting A Year To See Where Mud Trails Formed

I'm Putting Desire Paths Everywhere I Don't Follow My Paths In Animal Crossing

I'm Putting Desire Paths Everywhere I Don't Follow My Paths In Animal Crossing

I love this!

Do People Finger Tracing Their Desired Path Count?

Do People Finger Tracing Their Desired Path Count?

What even is this place? It looks like the kind of place a 90s teen drama would be filmed. Just a bunch of rich white kids living in McMansions and driving expensive SUVs. A' la 90210, or OC or Party of Five. You wouldn't catch me dead in a place like that. Well actually that's probably the only way you would find me there because the local rent-a-cops would gun me down on sight.

They Really Re-Sodded The Path

They Really Re-Sodded The Path

The Sidewalks On My School’s Quad Are Not Symmetrical Because They Were Installed Based On Where The Grass Was Worn Out…

The Sidewalks On My School's Quad Are Not Symmetrical Because They Were Installed Based On Where The Grass Was Worn Out…

Sensible!

In North Korea Satellite Imagery You Can Clearly See Where People Walk Across Deserted Motorways

In North Korea Satellite Imagery You Can Clearly See Where People Walk Across

Desire Paths Left By People Walking Away And Stumbling Back To Their Tents At Glastonbury

Desire Paths Left By People Walking Away And Stumbling Back To Their Tents At Glastonbury

My University Giving Into The Desire Path

My University Giving Into The Desire Path

Been Walking To Work Everyday For 2 Years And I Just Realized I’ve Been Making My Own Path

Been Walking To Work Everyday For 2 Years And I Just Realized I’ve Been Making My Own Path

The Never Ending Path

The Never Ending Path

Extreme Desire Path

Extreme Desire Path

No, I Don’t Think I Will

No, I Don’t Think I Will

Honestly I’m Not Sure What They Expected

Honestly I’m Not Sure What They Expected

"Two Roads Diverged In A Yellow Wood"--One Shaves 250 Yards Off The Paved Trail. (See The Satellite Inset To Appreciate This One.)

"Two Roads Diverged In A Yellow Wood"--One Shaves 250 Yards Off The Paved Trail. (See The Satellite Inset To Appreciate This One.)

Squirrel Desire Path

Squirrel Desire Path

I’ve Never Seen A More Concise Or Humorous Example Of This Sub In Real Life

I’ve Never Seen A More Concise Or Humorous Example Of This Sub In Real Life

Dense Snow Melts Slower Than Regular Snow

Dense Snow Melts Slower Than Regular Snow

When Desire Becomes Reality

When Desire Becomes Reality

My Moms Path For Entering And Leaving The Lake

My Moms Path For Entering And Leaving The Lake

Technical University Delft (Nl) Paved All Desire Paths

Technical University Delft (Nl) Paved All Desire Paths

What Am I To Do With The 2 Seconds I Saved Today?

What Am I To Do With The 2 Seconds I Saved Today?

Underwater Path Created By People Walkin Through About 2 Feet Of Water To Get To That Stone At A St Patrick's Well In Ireland

Underwater Path Created By People Walkin Through About 2 Feet Of Water To Get To That Stone At A St Patrick's Well In Ireland

My Apartment Turned A Desire Path Into An Official Path

My Apartment Turned A Desire Path Into An Official Path

My College Put Sod On The Path And Put Up A Sign. The Students Listened To The Sign And Created A Path Next To The Sod

My College Put Sod On The Path And Put Up A Sign. The Students Listened To The Sign And Created A Path Next To The Sod

My Dog's Desire Path Is Filling Up With Flower Petals. Looks Pretty At The Moment!

My Dog's Desire Path Is Filling Up With Flower Petals. Looks Pretty At The Moment!

Do Moles Count? The Path Is Out Of Sight, But Implied... I Sat And Waited For Half An Hour Before Movement Resumed On The Last Mound

Do Moles Count? The Path Is Out Of Sight, But Implied... I Sat And Waited For Half An Hour Before Movement Resumed On The Last Mound

The Path My Dog Created So She Can Say Hi To Her Neighbor

The Path My Dog Created So She Can Say Hi To Her Neighbor

If This Isn't A Big Enough Sign That You Need To Trim Your Hedges More Often I Don't Know What Is

If This Isn't A Big Enough Sign That You Need To Trim Your Hedges More Often I Don't Know What Is

I Took This Two Years Ago But Just Discovered The Sub So I Thought I'd Share. Just A Bike Path Behind My Old School

I Took This Two Years Ago But Just Discovered The Sub So I Thought I'd Share. Just A Bike Path Behind My Old School

Dutch Anti-Cobblestone Bicycle Desire Path

Dutch Anti-Cobblestone Bicycle Desire Path

What Is This, A Desire Path For Ants?!

What Is This, A Desire Path For Ants?!

A Slavic Desire Path That Is Toll Free

A Slavic Desire Path That Is Toll Free

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

The Path My Dog Takes Every Day To Visit The Neigbors

The Path My Dog Takes Every Day To Visit The Neigbors

Not Sure If This Is Allowed. Swimming Paths Made By A Moorhen On The Way To And From Its Nest

Not Sure If This Is Allowed. Swimming Paths Made By A Moorhen On The Way To And From Its Nest

Bollards Were Installed Last Week At My Estate, Meaning All 450 Houses Have To Use One Road To Exit. In The Wise Words Of That Bloke From The Dinosaur Film "Life Uh, Finds A Way"

Bollards Were Installed Last Week At My Estate, Meaning All 450 Houses Have To Use One Road To Exit. In The Wise Words Of That Bloke From The Dinosaur Film "Life Uh, Finds A Way"

My Dog's Everyday Path

My Dog's Everyday Path

What Is This, A Desire Path For Ducks?! Yes, Actually

What Is This, A Desire Path For Ducks?! Yes, Actually

This One Is Bound To Cause Some Heavy Breathing For You All

This One Is Bound To Cause Some Heavy Breathing For You All

Virtual Desire Path In Red Dead Redemption 2

Virtual Desire Path In Red Dead Redemption 2

My Friend Sent Me This Desire Path

My Friend Sent Me This Desire Path

Social Distancing In London

Social Distancing In London

I Needed A Miracle To Make It To Class On Time, And Here Is That Miracle

I Needed A Miracle To Make It To Class On Time, And Here Is That Miracle

The desire path closest to me is the same miracle. It makes the difference between two green lights or a green light, a five minute wait in front of a red light and missing my bus

There’s So Much Going On Here

There’s So Much Going On Here

London Desire Path Is So Dry It’s Becoming A Desire Canyon

London Desire Path Is So Dry It’s Becoming A Desire Canyon

Fingertippytaps