We’ve all probably been in situations where we can spot some things relatively easily compared to our partners, while others elude us (but our significant others find them without a hitch), no matter how hard we search for them.

Hilariously, in everyday and domestic settings, those ‘missing’ things are quite often ‘hidden’ in plain sight. But even if you’re aware of your own visual limits, it’s simply not that easy to shift your perception patterns.

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In a nutshell, how your brain works when you visually search for something is to blame for your (sometimes startling) lack of results.

According to The Conversation, your brain is “surprisingly imperfect” at the process of visual search, which is meant to help you find objects in your everyday environment.

“Even when something is directly in front of us, the brain can fail to register its presence. In other words, we are looking without seeing.”