Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught grinning in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5.

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Two sisters accused of a savage daylight homicide were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, were arrested for intentionally ending the life of 32-year-old Caroline “Caro” Peña in Del Rio, a small city near the Mexican border.

“This wasn’t something that happened in a back alley,” said Zelina Ochoa, a childhood friend of the victim. “This happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight.”

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Highlights Caroline “Caro” Peña was stabbed multiple times in Del Rio, a small city near the Mexican border.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested in connection with the homicide.

The two Diaz sisters were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody.

“She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” said a journalist who watched officers escort the sisters to a police car.

Two sisters accused of a savage daylight homicide were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody

Image credits: goodcitizen3859

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Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Caroline Peña, affectionately known as “Caro” to her loved ones, left behind five children, the oldest of whom is 17 and close to graduating high school.

The 32-year-old mother was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight on Thursday, June 25.

Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

Sisters Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, along with a third suspect Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested for the gruesome stabbing.

They were each charged with m**der and taken into custody, according to the Del Rio Police Department.

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Footage captured officers arresting Amaya and Kitty, who seemed to be in a cheerful mood at the time.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested for the gruesome stabbing

Image credits: Caro Peña

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Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were seen outside the sisters’ home, escorting a barefoot Kitty to a patrol car.

She was seen grinning as she made her way to the vehicle.

Her sister also flashed a smile at the camera and yelled, “Stop recording!”

Image credits: Caro Peña

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Michael Elizondo, a journalist in the area, said he rushed to the spot when he heard that police officers were swarming the sisters’ home.

He filmed the young women being arrested, even though he didn’t know the nature of the charges against them, he said.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it must be serious,” he told the New York Post.

The sisters were seen smiling and “goofing off” as police officers took them into custody

Image credits: goodcitizen3859

The 44-year-old said there were at least five police cars outside the Diaz siblings’ home at the time.

“I saw the first girl going into the car, and I thought, ‘Whatever.’ … But the second one caught my eye,” he said.

“That girl was in a happy mood. … She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” he added.

Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

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The younger sister, Amaya, continued “goofing off” even after she was placed inside the police car.

“All of a sudden I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off,” Michael told the outlet.

A resident in the area told Michael that they saw the sisters “driving recklessly” down the road on the day of the homicide.

It was also reported that Kitty has a child of her own and wrote in a TikTok caption earlier this month, “My son is about to be 4 years old and still an only child.”

A bloodied Caroline was seen in a video, facing her three attackers outside a Sonic drive-through

Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

On the day of the grisly attack, a bloodied Caroline was captured in a since-deleted video, facing her three attackers outside a Sonic drive-through.

She was rushed to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and was later flown to a medical facility in San Antonio.

The mother of five, unfortunately, did not survive.

The motive behind her brutal homicide is still unclear.

Image credits: kens5

The night before Caroline was fatally stabbed, she was with her best friend of eight years, Christina Salinas, making sopa de fideo with Caroline’s daughter.

Caroline had apparently called Christina at around 1:35 p.m. on the day of the stabbing, but the friend missed the call.

“I feel like if I would have answered that call, honestly I would have been there with her,” she told KENS 5. “It wouldn’t have gotten like that.”

“This happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight,” said a childhood friend of the victim

Image credits: Caro Peña

Later in the day, Christina saw a photo online of a woman wearing a pink shirt with blood stains. She instantly knew it was Caroline.

“Her hair was in the same bun. When I saw that, that’s all I needed to see was the back of her shirt. I knew it was her right off the bat,” she told the outlet. “That girl, she was a fighter. She was still standing her ground.”

Image credits: Caro Peña

Christina said the victim was still talking when she saw her at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center and managed to give her a kiss before she was flown to San Antonio.

“We were like sisters-in-law slash best friends,” said the heartbroken friend, noting how Christina was always there for her and her kids.

Childhood friend Zelina said nothing would reverse the actions of the three suspects, who changed “everybody’s lives” in a “matter of minutes.”

“Those girls are in jail. Eventually, they’ll see [their kids], but Caro is a memory now,” Zelina told the outlet. “Those kids were left without a mom.”

Netizens were stunned to hear the news of the brazen stabbing of the mother of five

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