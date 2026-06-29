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Texas Sisters Cookie And Kitty Caught Grinning In Chilling Footage After Fatal Attack On Young Mom Of 5
Two police officers escort a young Texas sister, smiling, in connection with a fatal attack.
Crime, Society

Texas Sisters Cookie And Kitty Caught Grinning In Chilling Footage After Fatal Attack On Young Mom Of 5

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Two sisters accused of a savage daylight homicide were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, were arrested for intentionally ending the life of 32-year-old Caroline “Caro” Peña in Del Rio, a small city near the Mexican border.

“This wasn’t something that happened in a back alley,” said Zelina Ochoa, a childhood friend of the victim. “This happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Caroline “Caro” Peña was stabbed multiple times in Del Rio, a small city near the Mexican border.
    • Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested in connection with the homicide.
    • The two Diaz sisters were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody.
    • “She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” said a journalist who watched officers escort the sisters to a police car.

    Two sisters accused of a savage daylight homicide were seen smiling and laughing as police took them into custody

    Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5, being arrested.

    Image credits: goodcitizen3859

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    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Caroline Peña, affectionately known as “Caro” to her loved ones, left behind five children, the oldest of whom is 17 and close to graduating high school.

    The 32-year-old mother was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight on Thursday, June 25.

    Mugshot of Amaya Cookie Diaz, one of the Texas sisters involved in the fatal attack.

    Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

    Social media comment about Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty after the fatal attack on young mom of 5.

    Sisters Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, along with a third suspect Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested for the gruesome stabbing.

    They were each charged with m**der and taken into custody, according to the Del Rio Police Department.

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    Footage captured officers arresting Amaya and Kitty, who seemed to be in a cheerful mood at the time.

    Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, were arrested for the gruesome stabbing

    The young mom of 5, victim of the fatal attack by Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty, with her children.

    Image credits: Caro Peña

    Social media comment speculating on the motive for the fatal attack by Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty.

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    Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were seen outside the sisters’ home, escorting a barefoot Kitty to a patrol car.

    She was seen grinning as she made her way to the vehicle.

    Her sister also flashed a smile at the camera and yelled, “Stop recording!”

    Smiling young mom of 5 with tattoos, the victim of a fatal attack by Texas sisters.

    Image credits: Caro Peña

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    Michael Elizondo, a journalist in the area, said he rushed to the spot when he heard that police officers were swarming the sisters’ home.

    He filmed the young women being arrested, even though he didn’t know the nature of the charges against them, he said.

    “I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it must be serious,” he told the New York Post.

    The sisters were seen smiling and “goofing off” as police officers took them into custody 

    Police apprehending a Texas sister, one of the individuals involved in the fatal attack.

    Image credits: goodcitizen3859

    The 44-year-old said there were at least five police cars outside the Diaz siblings’ home at the time.

    “I saw the first girl going into the car, and I thought, ‘Whatever.’ … But the second one caught my eye,” he said.

    “That girl was in a happy mood. … She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened,” he added.

    Mugshot of Kitty Mia Diaz, one of the Texas sisters involved in the fatal attack.

    Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

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    A comment questioning whether images are mugshots or a photo shoot, relating to the Texas sisters case.

    The younger sister, Amaya, continued “goofing off” even after she was placed inside the police car.

    “All of a sudden I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off,” Michael told the outlet.

    A resident in the area told Michael that they saw the sisters “driving recklessly” down the road on the day of the homicide.

    It was also reported that Kitty has a child of her own and wrote in a TikTok caption earlier this month, “My son is about to be 4 years old and still an only child.”

    A bloodied Caroline was seen in a video, facing her three attackers outside a Sonic drive-through

    Mugshot of Kyandra Renee Faz, also known as Cookie, one of the Texas sisters in the fatal attack.

    Image credits: City of Del Rio Police Department

    On the day of the grisly attack, a bloodied Caroline was captured in a since-deleted video, facing her three attackers outside a Sonic drive-through.

    She was rushed to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and was later flown to a medical facility in San Antonio.

    The mother of five, unfortunately, did not survive.

    The motive behind her brutal homicide is still unclear.

    Footage of one of the Texas Sisters, Cookie and Kitty, after the fatal attack on a young mom.

    Image credits: kens5

    Screenshot of a comment hoping court TV televises the case of the Texas Sisters, Cookie and Kitty.

    The night before Caroline was fatally stabbed, she was with her best friend of eight years, Christina Salinas, making sopa de fideo with Caroline’s daughter.

    Caroline had apparently called Christina at around 1:35 p.m. on the day of the stabbing, but the friend missed the call.

    “I feel like if I would have answered that call, honestly I would have been there with her,” she told KENS 5. “It wouldn’t have gotten like that.”

    “This happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight,” said a childhood friend of the victim

    A young mom of 5 smiling while holding a child, before the fatal attack by the Texas Sisters.

    Image credits: Caro Peña

    Later in the day, Christina saw a photo online of a woman wearing a pink shirt with blood stains. She instantly knew it was Caroline.

    “Her hair was in the same bun. When I saw that, that’s all I needed to see was the back of her shirt. I knew it was her right off the bat,” she told the outlet. “That girl, she was a fighter. She was still standing her ground.”

    Selfie of the young mom of 5, a victim of the fatal attack by the Texas Sisters, Cookie and Kitty.

    Image credits: Caro Peña

    Christina said the victim was still talking when she saw her at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center and managed to give her a kiss before she was flown to San Antonio.

    “We were like sisters-in-law slash best friends,” said the heartbroken friend, noting how Christina was always there for her and her kids.

    Childhood friend Zelina said nothing would reverse the actions of the three suspects, who changed “everybody’s lives” in a “matter of minutes.”

    “Those girls are in jail. Eventually, they’ll see [their kids], but Caro is a memory now,” Zelina told the outlet. “Those kids were left without a mom.”

    Netizens were stunned to hear the news of the brazen stabbing of the mother of five

    A tweet about mental institutions in response to the fatal attack by the Texas Sisters, Cookie and Kitty.

    Image credits: mymomcare

    Twitter comment from ArabianHorses resembling Manson girls in Texas sisters' fatal attack footage.

    Image credits: 4KuhaylanArabia

    Twitter comment from 1of1 speculating on motivation behind Texas sisters' fatal attack footage.

    Image credits: 1of1_escobar

    Twitter comment from DJ Campbell on lack of consequences in Texas sisters' fatal attack footage.

    Image credits: DjPlynth

    Twitter comment from The 4th glad Texas sisters over 18 for fatal attack footage consequences.

    Image credits: KnightOfThe4th

    Twitter comment from Paradigm Gauge on psychosis and attention in Texas sisters' fatal attack footage.

    Image credits: ParadigmGauge

    Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught grinning in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5.

    Image credits: kULDEEP_MEENA5

    Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught grinning in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5.

    Image credits: DollfaceSword

    Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught grinning in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5.

    Image credits: AmeliaPinkNurse

    Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty caught grinning in chilling footage after fatal attack on young mom of 5.

    Image credits: statys

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at those eyes it appears there is literally nobody home there. There is no emotional spark to be found, I would not be surprised if all three end up being diagnosed as psychopaths and suffering from ASPD .

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    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm too disgusted to even formulate a balanced reply.

    0
    0points
    reply
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tRiGgEr wARniNg 😂😂😂😂

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at those eyes it appears there is literally nobody home there. There is no emotional spark to be found, I would not be surprised if all three end up being diagnosed as psychopaths and suffering from ASPD .

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm too disgusted to even formulate a balanced reply.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tRiGgEr wARniNg 😂😂😂😂

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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