Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Influencer Facing The Firing Squad After Being Arrested In Dubai On Grave Charges
Influencer posing in a pink ball pit, light hair in a ponytail, smiling towards the camera. Arrested in Dubai on grave charges.
Crime, Society

Influencer Facing The Firing Squad After Being Arrested In Dubai On Grave Charges

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooke George, a 23-year-old influencer from Gravesend in Kent, England, seemed to believe she was about to start a new chapter in her life in Dubai.

According to reports, a 26-year-old man, William Treeby, also from Kent, promised her a life of fame, glamor, and extravagance when he invited her to the Gulf.

But things took a horrifying turn soon, leading to Treeby’s demise and George’s arrest on charges of homicide.

Highlights
  • 23-year-old British influencer Brooke George was arrested in Dubai on charges of homicide for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend after being attacked.
  • Her mother and lawyers claimed that she was “terrified” for her life and acted in self-defense.
  • George was allegedly strip-searched and denied initial legal counsel after arrest, and potentially faces capital punishment.

She is now in the custody of the local authority, potentially facing capital punishment.

“The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified,” said the former John Lewis shop assistant’s mother, Thereza George.

RELATED:

    Brooke George stabbed her boyfriend after he punched her in the face

    Smiling influencer in a pink top and jeans, standing in a brightly lit room filled with pink balls, reflecting the grave charges.

    Image credits: brookekeishageorge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brooke George first met William Treeby on a trip to Dubai in May 2026 after the two connected on Facebook. She said she had the time of her life on the vacation.

    Treeby, who drove a Rolls-Royce, was “very nice” to her and arranged a professional photoshoot on a beach for her influencer profile. But his demeanor changed dramatically when George returned to the UAE in June, according to her statement.

    She informed her close ones that he had booked her a one-way ticket to Dubai, confiscated her passport upon arrival, and had become “controlling and ab*s*ve.”

    Male influencer with tattoos and sunglasses exhaling smoke, reflecting grave charges after being arrested in Dubai.

    Image credits: Bill Treeby

    A tweet from Annabeth, stating, That doesn't sound like a boyfriend, that sounds like a trafficker, concerning an influencer arrested in Dubai.

    Image credits: Annabeth7071

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also accused him of attacking her in a car while intoxicated after a night out at a bar in Jumeirah Village, before continuing to hit her back at his flat.

    George desperately wanted to leave.

    Her friends had already helped her buy a flight ticket home. But when she tried to retrieve her passport, Treeby allegedly attacked her again and punched her in the face as she cried and begged for her document.

    Night view of Dubai skyline with illuminated skyscrapers and palm trees, highlighting the city where the influencer was arrested.

    Image credits: Fabio Partenheimer/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment stating, Never in my 33 years have I ever gone to another country to meet a man I have never met, related to an influencer arrested in Dubai.

    Fearing for her life, George allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife at this point in self-defense and stabbed him, taking his life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She then tried to leave the country and come home, but was arrested at the airport in the early hours of June 22 and charged with homicide.

    She is now being held in custody at Bur Dubai Police Station.

    A “terrified” Brooke George spoke to her mother right after the incident

    Hand holding a British Passport; influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges.

    Image credits: Ethan Wilkinson/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Brooke George’s mother, Thereza, said in a statement that the “dynamic between them had clearly changed” during her daughter’s second trip to Dubai.

    “The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why.”

    “That evening, they went to a bar in Dubai,” Thereza revisited.

    Screenshot of a tweet; influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges.

    Image credits: simplyshiku

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Influencer in a Wonder Woman costume; influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges.

    Image credits: brookekeishageorge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably.”

    Thereza recalled that one of Brooke’s eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close. She said she was “deeply concerned” for her daughter’s welfare.

    “I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her,” Thereza added.

    Luxury car parked at night in Dubai; influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges.

    Image credits: Bill Treeby

    Screenshot of a comment; influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges.

    Brooke George is represented by Detained in Dubai, a London-based organization that provides legal advice and support to foreign tourists and expats detained in the UAE.

    The organization claimed that Brooke was forced to strip down in front of male officers at Bur Dubai prison without a female present.

    Also, she has allegedly received “little explanation of the proceedings due to the language barrier” and was “deprived of access to her embassy and forced to make statements in the absence of a lawyer.”

    Brooke George might face capital punishment carried out by a firing squad

    Influencer with long hair holding product in video close-up

    Image credits: brookekeishageorge

    Radha Stirling, the CEO of Detained in Dubai, insisted that Brooke George must be considered a domestic violence survivor by the Dubai authorities during the investigation, pointing to the multiple witnesses who observed visible injuries on Brooke after the incident.

    She added that those closest to Brooke became “increasingly concerned” that she may have been “lured to Dubai under false pretenses.”

    “Investigators must consider the possibility Brooke was a victim of serious violence, not just a suspect – and ensure she receives medical care, legal support and immediate British consular assistance,” Stirling said.

    Image credits: brookekeishageorge

    “We will be working to ensure that her rights are protected, that she receives a fair trial, and that the circumstances leading to this tragedy are fully and impartially examined.”

    Brooke George’s case is apparently one of the many similar ones her organization has handled in the past, where female influencers were “lured” to Dubai with promises of luxury and romantic holidays, and were subjected to violence and even trafficking.

    UAE law says that any person who commits homicide with premeditation and deliberation shall be sentenced to capital punishment, which is carried out exclusively by a firing squad.

    However, executions are a rare occurrence, reserved for extreme cases, require a panel of three judges to agree on the sentence, and are often commuted to life imprisonment.

    The law also states, “there is no crime in case the act is performed in the exercise of the right of lawful self-defense.”

    The defendant’s case must meet certain conditions, including an argument of facing “immediate danger” on their person at the time the homicide was committed, to be acquitted under self-defense.

    “This is absolutely terrifying.” The internet was in shock after learning what unfolded between Brooke George and William Treeby

    Social media comment about self-defense investigation in influencer case

    Image credits: GeneralGrimTF2

    Tweet discussing passport withholding as exploitation and trafficking trap

    Image credits: Buick_Willis

    Tweet criticizing human trafficking disruption in Dubai involving influencer

    Image credits: NysaDL

    Screenshot of a tweet by Electro regarding an influencer arrested in Dubai and facing a firing squad.

    Image credits: ElectroExtant

    Screenshot of a tweet by Mazlum Altun about an influencer arrested in Dubai, arguing against e*******n abroad.

    Image credits: MazlumAltun

    Screenshot of a tweet by sofia0342 discussing an influencer arrested in Dubai, facing an e*******n squad.

    Image credits: sofia0342

    Screenshot of a tweet by Swansta Truck 4,000,000 mentioning an influencer arrested in Dubai and a warning.

    Image credits: swanstaforever

    Screenshot of a tweet by OrderflowBrizzy about young British influencers arrested in Dubai.

    Image credits: OrderflowBrizzy

    A tweet discussing an influencer arrested in Dubai on grave charges, specifically about avoiding m****r.

    Image credits: 69dogecoin

    A tweet by Ruby Hart questioning the sentencing of an influencer arrested in Dubai if it was self-defense.

    Image credits: onlyrubyredd

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Guys I got an opportunity in a dangerous foreign country that sounds way, way too good to be true! Wish me luck!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Guys I got an opportunity in a dangerous foreign country that sounds way, way too good to be true! Wish me luck!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Homepage
    Next in World
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT