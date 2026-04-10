Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

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Leaving an abusive relationship is never as simple as just walking out the door. It can be terrifying and even dangerous, which is why it takes an incredible amount of courage. And it is also why so many people stay far longer than they should, even when they know deep down that it is time to go.

One woman recently went online to share her experience and ask for advice. After 10 years with an alcoholic, unemployed partner whose violent outbursts have made her feel unsafe in her own home, she has finally reached her breaking point. Now, she is planning a secret escape, but still feels guilty about doing it this way.

Read the full story below and let us know what you think.

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After years in a relationship with an alcoholic, violent partner, one woman has finally had enough

Image credits: jorditudela/Envato (not the actual photo)

Now, she is planning a secret escape to get out for good

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Image credits: Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: starswaunderinglight

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In the comments, the woman shared more details about how she has been handling the situation

Many readers offered thoughtful advice, warning that having a face-to-face conversation would probably be worse than simply leaving

Some also opened up about their own similar experiences