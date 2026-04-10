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Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman with tearful eyes wiping tears, planning secret exit from volatile partner in a private moment of distress.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

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Leaving an abusive relationship is never as simple as just walking out the door. It can be terrifying and even dangerous, which is why it takes an incredible amount of courage. And it is also why so many people stay far longer than they should, even when they know deep down that it is time to go.

One woman recently went online to share her experience and ask for advice. After 10 years with an alcoholic, unemployed partner whose violent outbursts have made her feel unsafe in her own home, she has finally reached her breaking point. Now, she is planning a secret escape, but still feels guilty about doing it this way.

Read the full story below and let us know what you think.

RELATED:

    After years in a relationship with an alcoholic, violent partner, one woman has finally had enough

    Image credits:  jorditudela/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Now, she is planning a secret escape to get out for good

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    Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: starswaunderinglight

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    In the comments, the woman shared more details about how she has been handling the situation

    Many readers offered thoughtful advice, warning that having a face-to-face conversation would probably be worse than simply leaving

    Some also opened up about their own similar experiences

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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